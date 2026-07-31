UP TGT DV Date 2026: Check New Date for Document Verification & Download Admit Card

Key Points UPESSC offers a final DV chance for TGT absent candidates on August 10, 2026.

Candidates who missed July 09-17, 2026 DV but made the merit list are eligible.

Admit cards for the August 10, 2026 DV were released on July 30, 2026.

UP TGT DV Date 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released a notice for the Document Verification (DV) process on its official website, upessc.up.gov.in on 30 July 2026. The provisionally shortlisted candidates who have qualified the written examination conducted on 03 & 04 June 2026 were called in for document verification for the was conducted from 09 July 2026 to 17 July 2026. Following document verification, the results of the selected candidates were declared on 28 July 2026. As per the Commission's decision, candidates who were absent for document verification have been provisionally included in the final result due to their merit. The Commission provides another opportunity for document verification to these absent candidates on 10 August 2026. The serial number wise list of absent candidates is available on the Commission's website.

UP TGT DV Date 2026 Highlights The UPESSC will conduct another round of document verification process on 10 August for the candidates who have made it to the merit list but due to some reasons couldn't appear for the DV on the prescribed dates. Check the highlights in the table below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) Post Name Trained Graduate Teachers Advertisement No. 01/2022 No. of Vacancies 3539 Written Exam Date 03-04 June 2026 DV Dates 09-17 July 2026 Final Result Date 28 July 2026 New DV Date 10 August 2026 Admit Card for DV 30 July 2026 Official Website upessc.up.gov.in UP TGT DV Date 2026 The UP TGT document verification process will be conducted on 10 August 2026 for the candidates who were absent in the timeline provided for DV between 09-17 July. Now, the names of these candidates are there in the final merit list. Hence, the commission is providing another chance to get their documents verified.