UP TGT DV Date 2026: Check New Date for Document Verification & Download Admit Card
UP TGT DV Date 2026: The UPESSC has released the notice for the document verification dates for the candidates who haven’t completed the process in the previous given dates. Check the new schedule for the UP TGT DV process in this article and download admit card.
Key Points
- UPESSC offers a final DV chance for TGT absent candidates on August 10, 2026.
- Candidates who missed July 09-17, 2026 DV but made the merit list are eligible.
- Admit cards for the August 10, 2026 DV were released on July 30, 2026.
UP TGT DV Date 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released a notice for the Document Verification (DV) process on its official website, upessc.up.gov.in on 30 July 2026. The provisionally shortlisted candidates who have qualified the written examination conducted on 03 & 04 June 2026 were called in for document verification for the was conducted from 09 July 2026 to 17 July 2026. Following document verification, the results of the selected candidates were declared on 28 July 2026. As per the Commission's decision, candidates who were absent for document verification have been provisionally included in the final result due to their merit. The Commission provides another opportunity for document verification to these absent candidates on 10 August 2026. The serial number wise list of absent candidates is available on the Commission's website.
UP TGT DV Date 2026 Highlights
The UPESSC will conduct another round of document verification process on 10 August for the candidates who have made it to the merit list but due to some reasons couldn't appear for the DV on the prescribed dates. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC)
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Post Name
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Trained Graduate Teachers
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Advertisement No.
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01/2022
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No. of Vacancies
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3539
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Written Exam Date
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03-04 June 2026
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DV Dates
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09-17 July 2026
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Final Result Date
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28 July 2026
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New DV Date
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10 August 2026
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Admit Card for DV
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30 July 2026
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Official Website
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upessc.up.gov.in
UP TGT DV Date 2026
The UP TGT document verification process will be conducted on 10 August 2026 for the candidates who were absent in the timeline provided for DV between 09-17 July. Now, the names of these candidates are there in the final merit list. Hence, the commission is providing another chance to get their documents verified.
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UP TGT DV Date 2026
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List of Candidates
UP TGT DV Admit Card 2026
The candidates who are going to appear for the DV scheduled to take place on 10 August can download their admit card from the official website of UPESSC at upessc.up.gov.in. The direct lInk to download the admit card is also provided here.
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UP TGT DV Admit Card 2026
How to Download UP TGT DV Admit Card 2026
The candidates can follow the steps given below to download the UP TGT DV admit card.
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Go to the official website of UPESSC at upessc.up.gov.in.
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On the homepage, go to the News section and click on the link provided for “V. No. 01/2022 (TGT) Candidates who have not appeared for document verification due to any reason, have the last chance to appear with the required documents on 10-08-2026”.
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You will be redirected to the Candidate Login portal.
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Enter roll number and password and click on Sign In.
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Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
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Download it and take a printout of it.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.