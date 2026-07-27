UPESSC Principal Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 111 Posts; Apply Online at upessc.up.gov.in - Direct Link Here

UPESSC Principal Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has invited online applications from the eligible candidates for the posts of Principal under Advertisement No.02/2026. The UPESSC has released the notification for the Principal recruitment on 21 July 2026 and the application process was also started from 21 onwards. Interested candidates should download the official notification and read it carefully before filling the application form. The application form can be filled till 20 August 2026. The candidates who will get selected will get a salary at Pay Level 14 between the ranges of Rs.144200 - 218200/- per month.

UPESSC Principal Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The UPESSC has rolled out a notification to fill the 111 vacant posts of Principal in the schools across the state. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: