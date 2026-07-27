UPESSC Principal Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 111 Posts; Apply Online at upessc.up.gov.in - Direct Link Here
UPESSC Principal Recruitment 2026: The UPESSC has released the notification for the recruitment of candidates for 111 Principal posts in the schools across the state. The application process was started from 21 July onwards and will end on 20 August 2026. The candidates can apply at upessc.up.gov.in. Check this article to get the apply link, know the eligibility criteria, application process, and other details.
Key Points
- UPESSC announced 111 Principal vacancies under Advertisement No. 02/2026.
- Notification released & applications began on July 21, 2026.
- Interested candidates can apply online until August 20, 2026.
UPESSC Principal Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has invited online applications from the eligible candidates for the posts of Principal under Advertisement No.02/2026. The UPESSC has released the notification for the Principal recruitment on 21 July 2026 and the application process was also started from 21 onwards. Interested candidates should download the official notification and read it carefully before filling the application form. The application form can be filled till 20 August 2026. The candidates who will get selected will get a salary at Pay Level 14 between the ranges of Rs.144200 - 218200/- per month.
UPESSC Principal Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The UPESSC has rolled out a notification to fill the 111 vacant posts of Principal in the schools across the state. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC)
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Post Name
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Principal
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No. of Vacancies
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111
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Advertisement No.
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02/2026
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Notification Release Date
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21 July 2026
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Registration Dates
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21 July to 20 August 2026
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Official Website
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upessc.up.gov.in
UPESSC Principal Recruitment 2026 Notification
The candidates who are interested in the UPESSC Principal recruitment 23026 must download the official notification through the direct link provided here. The notification contains all the important details such as the eligibility criteria, application process, application fee, and other important information.
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UPESSC Principal Notification 2026
UPESSC Principal Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The candidates who wish to apply for the UPESSC Principal recruitment 2026 can use the direct link provided here to fill the application form.
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UPESSC Principal Recruitment 2026
How to Apply for UPESSC Principal Recruitment 2026
To apply for the UPESSC Principal recruitment 2026, candidates can follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website of UPESSC at upessc.up.gov.in.
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On the homepage in the right corner, click on 02/2026 Principal tab.
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Now click on the Candidate Login link.
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Login through either your email/ mobile number/ OTR ID and password.
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Click on the Login & Resume Application button.
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Fill the application form with all the required details carefully.
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Upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format.
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Pay the application fee as applicable.
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Submit the application form and save it for future reference.
UPESSC Principal Application Fee 2026
The candidates will have to pay the application fee in online mode through credit card/ debit card/ UPI/ wallet, etc.
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Category
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Application Fee
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UR / Gen / OBC / EWS / SC / ST / PWD
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Rs. 3000/-
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.