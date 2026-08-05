UPSC CMS Answer Key 2026 (Official): Download Paper 1 and 2 Response Sheet PDF Link at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CMS Answer Key 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has been released the provisional answer key for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) computer based exam on its official website. Candidates can download the provisional answer key pdf for the General Medicine and Pediatrics and Surgery, Gynae & Obs., PSM.Recently the Commission had conducted the written exam on August 02 August 2026, across the country. The Commission has released the provisional answer key with response sheet and opportunity to raise objections, if any. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1359 vacancies are to be filled in the Central Health Service & Railway and Municipal Bodies. The exam consists of only 2 stages : a CBT exam followed by a personal interview conducted by the commission. UPSC CMS Answer Key 2026 Download Link

The Commission has been released the provisional answer key for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) computer based exam held on August 02, 2026 across the state. The UPSC CMS exam was held in online mode for both Paper 1 and 2 in objective type multiple choice questions mode. Now the Commission will release the response sheet and provisional answer key with a process to raise objections, if any on its official website. Candidates can download the same through the link at https://www.upsc.gov.in. General Medicine and Pediatrics Download Answer Key Surgery, Gynae & Obs., PSM Download Answer Key Also Check- UPSC CMS Answer Key 2026 UPSC CMS Answer Key 2026 Date As per previous trends regarding the exam date and releasing of provisional answer key/Result for Combined Medical Services (CMS) exam, the UPSC CMS Answer Key 2026 is officially released by the Commission. If we go through the previous year trends, the written exam result has been released on an interval of 15 to 30 days except for the Year 2025. In the year 2025, the written exam was held on July 20, 2025 and the result was released on September 04, 2026.

Year Exam Date Written/CBT Result Date 2025 July 20, 2025 September 04, 2025 2024 July 14, 2024 July 14, 2024 2023 July 16, 2023 July 28, 2023 UPSC CMS Answer Key 2026 Raise Objections: Remember Key Points Candidates can now check the provisional answer key for the UPSC CMS Answer Key 2026 should note that the Commission will be providing an opportunity to raise objections against the questions asked in the Papers of the Examination and on the Provisional Answer Keys of the Objective Type Question

Papers of the Combined Medical Services Examination. However candidates will have to raise their objections in a time frame manner as released by the Commission. Use Login Credentials to the Commission’s website https://upsconline.nic.in.

Submit representation under the header ‘Examinations > Representations on Question Paper & Provisional Answer Keys’. No representation will be entertained by email/post/hand or by any other mode.

No representation shall be accepted under any circumstances after this window of 05 days is over.

Why is the UPSC CMS 2026 Answer Key Important? The whole exercise is to make the selection process transparent and also to acknowledge the grievances of the candidates regarding the questions asked in the concerned exams. With the opportunity to raise objections, if any against the provisional answer key, it is an opportunity for candidates to raise their doubts and clear the same regarding any particular questions through the experts panel. The Group 2 answer key 2025 serves multiple purposes: Particulars Details Transparency It ensures fair evaluation by allowing candidates to cross-verify. Score Estimation Helps in calculating tentative scores before results. Objection Process Candidates can challenge errors in the provisional key. Preparation Analysis Aspirants can identify areas of strength and weakness.

UPSC CMS Answer Key 2026 Highlights Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1359 vacancies are to be filled in the Central Health Service & Railway and Municipal Bodies. The exam consists of only 2 stages : a CBT exam followed by a personal interview conducted by the commission.Candidates can check the highlights in the table below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam Name Combined Medical Service Examination 2026 No. of Vacancies 1,358 Exam Date 02 August 2026 Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (CBT) Answer Key Status Released (today) Official Website upsc.gov.in/ upsconline.nic.in Provisional vs Final Answer Key The UPSC Combined Medical Services (UPSC CMS) is one of the much awaited exams conducted by the UPSC which provides opportunity to recruit various posts including Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in Railways, General Duty Medical Officer in CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme), Medical Officer in various central government departments, and NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council) Medical Officer. Candidates who appeared in the written exam should note that initially the Commission will release the Provisional answer key with option to raise objections, if any. All the objections raised by the candidates will be addressed by the expert panel and then the Commission will release the final or model answer key. Remember that the final or model answer key can't be challenged at any cost and candidates will have to accept the same.