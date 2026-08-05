UPSC CMS Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download Official Paper-wise Response Sheet PDF at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CMS Answer Key 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the UPSC CMS Answer Key 2026 on its official website, upsc.gov.in. The CBT Exam of UPSC CMS was held on 2 August 2026 across 48 cities for a total of 1358 vacancies. Candidates who have taken the exam can check their Paper-wise provisional answer key. Paper 1 includes General Medicine and Pediatrics, while Paper 2 includes Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics, and Preventive & Social Medicine (PSM). The objections regarding the answers can also be raised during the stipulated time period. UPSC CMS Answer Key 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information related to the UPSC CMS Answer Key 2026 in the table below: Particulars Details Name of the Exam UPSC Combined Medical Service Examination 2026 Recruiting Authority Union Public Service Commission Exam Date 2 August 2026 Answer Key Release Date 5 August 2026 (Today) Dates for Filing Objections To be Announced Papers Paper 1 & Paper 2 Mode of Answer Key Online Negative Marking 0.33 marks for each wrong answer Official Website upsc.gov.in

UPSC CMS Answer Key 2026 Download Link UPSC CMS Provisional Answer Key is now available in PDF format on the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. Candidates can now download the UPSC CMS Answer Key 2026 through the direct link given below and are advised to check it properly. UPSC CMS Paper-wise Download Answer Key Paper 1 Check Here Paper 2 Check Here Steps to Download UPSC CMS Answer Key 2026 Candidates can download the UPSC CMS answer key by following the steps below. Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in



On the home page, click on the “ UPSC CMS Answer Key 2026 " link



Now, click on " Paper 1 & Paper 2 " link

Then, UPSC CMS Answer Key 2026 will appear on your screen.



Download the answer key and check your answers carefully



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