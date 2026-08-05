UPSC CMS Answer Key 2026 OUT: Download Official Paper-wise Response Sheet PDF at upsc.gov.in
The UPSC CMS Answer Key 2026 has been released on the official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the CBT Exam held on 2 August 2026 can download the Paper-wise provisional answer key and response sheet PDF from this article.
UPSC CMS Answer Key 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the UPSC CMS Answer Key 2026 on its official website, upsc.gov.in. The CBT Exam of UPSC CMS was held on 2 August 2026 across 48 cities for a total of 1358 vacancies. Candidates who have taken the exam can check their Paper-wise provisional answer key. Paper 1 includes General Medicine and Pediatrics, while Paper 2 includes Surgery, Gynaecology & Obstetrics, and Preventive & Social Medicine (PSM). The objections regarding the answers can also be raised during the stipulated time period.
UPSC CMS Answer Key 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information related to the UPSC CMS Answer Key 2026 in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Name of the Exam
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UPSC Combined Medical Service Examination 2026
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Recruiting Authority
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Union Public Service Commission
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Exam Date
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2 August 2026
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Answer Key Release Date
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5 August 2026 (Today)
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Dates for Filing Objections
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To be Announced
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Papers
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Paper 1 & Paper 2
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Mode of Answer Key
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Online
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Negative Marking
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0.33 marks for each wrong answer
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Official Website
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upsc.gov.in
UPSC CMS Answer Key 2026 Download Link
UPSC CMS Provisional Answer Key is now available in PDF format on the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. Candidates can now download the UPSC CMS Answer Key 2026 through the direct link given below and are advised to check it properly.
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UPSC CMS Paper-wise
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Download Answer Key
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Paper 1
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Paper 2
Steps to Download UPSC CMS Answer Key 2026
Candidates can download the UPSC CMS answer key by following the steps below.
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Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in
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On the home page, click on the “UPSC CMS Answer Key 2026" link
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Now, click on "Paper 1 & Paper 2" link
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Then, UPSC CMS Answer Key 2026 will appear on your screen.
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Download the answer key and check your answers carefully
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Save for future references
What After UPSC CMS Answer Key 2026
After the UPSC CMS 2026 answer key is released, candidates should compare their responses to estimate their scores and check their chances of qualifying. If UPSC provides an objection window, review the answer key carefully and submit valid challenges with supporting evidence within the deadline. Meanwhile, continue preparing for the next stages of the selection process, especially the Personality Test (Interview), instead of waiting for the final results. Keep checking the official UPSC website for updates on the final answer key, result declaration, cut-off marks, and interview schedule. Staying prepared in advance can improve your confidence and overall performance.
Executive - Editorial
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