UPSSSC ASO Exam Analysis 2026: Check Paper Difficulty Level, Good Attempts and More

Key Points The UPSSSC ASO/ARO mains exam was successfully conducted on July 26, 2026.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1565 ASO/ARO posts; exam difficulty was moderate.

Post-exam, provisional answer keys, results, and document verification will follow.

UPSSSC ASO Exam Analysis 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, UPSSSC, has successfully conducted the Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) & Assistant Research Officer (ARO) mains exam today July 26, 2026. The examination was conducted in a single shift from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The test was held in the offline pen and paper mode which included 100 questions from 3 major subjects such as Statistics, Computer & Information Technology and General Information related to Uttar Pradesh. Through this recruitment drive the commission aims to fill 1565 ASO/ ARO Posts. In this article we have provided you with the detailed exam analysis for the mains examination conducted on July 26 , 2026, including the section-wise review, overall difficulty level, expected good attempts based on initial candidate feedback.

UPSSSC ASO Exam Pattern 2026 The UPSSSC ASO exam consisted of a total of 100 multiple choice questions consisting of 100 marks. The test included questions from subject such as Statistics, Computer and General Knowledge related to Uttar Pradesh. Candidates were given 2 hours to complete the examination. As per the official exam pattern there is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for incorrect response recorded. Check the pattern in the table below. Subjects Number of Questions Total Marks Statistics, Mathematics and Indian Economy 65 65 Computer and Information Technology 15 15 General Information related to Uttar Pradesh 20 20 Grand Total 100 200 Also Check- UPSSSC ASO Expected Cutoff 2026 UPSSSC ASO Exam Timings 2026 The UPSSSC ASO exam consists of 3 stages. Candidates have to appear for the Preliminary Eligibility Test first, followed by a written examination and at last document verification. The final merit list would be prepared based on the performance of those who participated in these stages. Check the exam timing details in the table below.

UPSSSC ASO Shift Exam Timing Reporting Timing Duration of Exam Shift 1 10 AM - 12 PM 9:00 AM 2 hours UPSSSC ASO Exam Analysis 2026 The UPSSSC ASO exam analysis consists of both the overall difficulty level of the exam and subject specific dimension and challenges. The analysis is being conducted after receiving the inputs from subject matter experts. Students who have appeared for the UPSSSC ASO exam have provided mixed reviews.

According to them the exam was of moderate to difficult level.

Questions from Statistics, Computer were of moderate level while in GK it was moderate to difficult level. UPSSSC ASO Exam Difficulty Level The UPSSSC ASO/ARO exam has been conducted successfully. Candidates who appeared in the mains test can check the difficulty level in the table below.

Subjects Difficulty Level Number of Good Attempts Statistics, Mathematics and Indian Economy Moderate 50-55 Computer and Information Technology Moderate to Difficult with trickier questions 10-12 General Information related to Uttar Pradesh Moderate 13-16 Overall Moderate 70-75 UPSSSC ASO Exam Analysis 2026: What Next After the Main Examination? After the Main Examination the commission will release the provisional answer key, allowing candidates to raise objections within the given window. Once objections are resolved, the final answer key and result will follow. Shortlisted candidates will then proceed to Document Verification followed by a medical examination before the final merit list is prepared. Also Read- UPSSSC ASO Question Paper 2026 PDF: Download Here