UPSSSC ASO Question Paper 2026 PDF: Download Here
The UPSSSC ASO and ARO Exam 2026 was successfully conducted on July 26, 2026, across various examination centres in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download the question paper PDF provided in this article and review the questions asked in the exam.
Key Points
- The UPSSSC ASO & ARO exam was successfully conducted on July 26, 2026.
- Question papers for the ASO & ARO exam are now available for download in PDF.
- A total of 1565 posts will be filled through the UPSSSC ARO & ASO recruitment.
UPSSSC ASO Question Paper 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has successfully conducted the ASO and ARO exam today July 26, 2026. Questions were asked from subjects such as Statistics, Computer & Information Technology and General Information related to Uttar Pradesh. This year a total of 1565 posts would be filled across the state under different government bodies.
The question papers for the written examination have been provided here in PDF format. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download the question paper PDF. These papers help to understand the types of questions asked in the examination. Those preparing for upcoming UPSSSC exams can also refer to these papers to understand the difficulty level, question patterns and trends followed by the commission.
Also Check- UPSSSC ASO Exam Analysis 2026
UPSSSC ASO Answer Key 2026 OUT
UPSSSC ASO Question Paper 2026 Key Highlights
The Assistant Research Officer and Assistant Statistical Officer examination was conducted on July 26 2026 for 3 main subjects divided into multiple sections as per the syllabus. The test was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) in a single shift from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Check the table below for key highlights related to the recruitment.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission
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Name of the Exam
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UPSSSC ASO & ARO Exam 2026
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Total Posts
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1565
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Exam Date
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July 26, 2026
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Exam Timings
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10:00 AM To 12:00 PM
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Number of Questions
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100
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Maximum Marks
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100
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Negative Marking
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0.25 Marks
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Exam Duration
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2 hours
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Official Website
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upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC ASO Question Paper 2026 Download PDF
Candidates who appeared for the UPSSSC ARO & ASO EXAM 2026 can now check and download the question paper. For your convenience we are providing you the official question paper PDF, which can be downloaded from the link given below. Check the official question paper for the exam conducted today July 26, 2026.
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UPSSSC ASO & ARO Question Paper 2026
How to Utilise UPSSSC ASO Question Paper 2026 ?
Candidates preparing for upcoming examinations conducted by the UPSSC can get a significant advantage from the UPSSSC ASO Question Paper 2026. These papers help to understand the exam pattern, important topics and the overall difficulty level of the examination. Candidates can make use of these from the tips provided below
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Paper Analysis: The UPSSSC ASO Question Paper 2026 helps candidates understand the exam pattern, sectionwise weightage, and the types of questions asked in the examination.
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Identify Important Topics: By solving the question paper, candidates can get an idea about the recurring topics and subjects that have high weightage. This help to focus on important areas during preparation.
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Self-Evaluation: After attempting the question paper one must perform to identify strengths and areas that require improvement. This can help them work on weak sections before the examination.
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Time Management: Solving the question paper within the actual time limit helps to improve speed and accuracy. Regular practice also enhances time management skills when you appear for the exam.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.