UPSSSC ASO Expected Cutoff 2026: Check Category-Wise Cutoff Marks Here
UPSSSC ASO Mains exam was conducted on July 25, 2026, for a total of 1,565 vacancies. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check the expected cutoff marks in this article, based on previous year trends, exam difficulty, vacancies, and candidates' performance.
UPSSSC ASO Expected Cutoff 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) successfully conducted the Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO)/ ARO exam today, July 25, 2026. Now that the exam is over, thousands of candidates who appeared in the exam are eagerly waiting for the expected cutoff marks. The cutoff marks are the minimum qualifying marks candidates must score to pass the exam and move to the next selection step. This exam is conducted to fill a total of 1,565 vacancies under advertisement No. 18(5)/2026. In this article, candidates can check the category-wise expected cutoff marks for the UPSSSC ASO Main Exam 2026, based on exam difficulty level, number of vacancies, and previous year trends, which helps candidates estimate their selection chances.
UPSSSC ASO Cutoff 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the complete information about UPSSSC ASO Mains exam expected cutoff 2026 in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
|
Exam Name
|
Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO) & Assistant Research Officer, Statistics Exam 2026
|
Total Vacancies
|
1,565 posts
|
Selection Stages
|
PET Score, Main Written Exam, Document Verification
|
Cutoff type
|
Category-wise minimum qualifying marks
|
Official website
|
upsssc.gov.in
Also check: UPSSSC ASO Exam Analysis 2026
UPSSSC ASO Question Paper 2026
UPSSSC ASO Expected Cutoff 2026
The UPSSSC ASO main exam cutoff has not been officially declared yet. Based on exam difficulty, number of vacancies, and candidate competition, the expected cutoff for the General category is estimated between 62-68 marks out of 100. Reserved categories like OBC, SC, ST, and EWS are expected to have lower cutoff marks. Candidates with a strong background in Statistics generally score higher. UPSSSC will release the final cutoff along with the main exam result on the official website.
UPSSSC ASO Mains Expected Category-Wise Cutoff 2026
The UPSSSC ASO mains cutoff depends on various factors such as the difficulty level of the exam and the number of vacancies. As the official cutoffs are awaited, candidates can check these expected cutoff ranges based on the previous year trends and must take these as indicative estimates only, not final figures, and verify the official cutoff once UPSSSC declares the main exam result on its website.
|
Category
|
Expected Cut Off Marks (Out of 100)
|
General
|
62-68
|
EWS
|
58-63
|
OBC
|
58-63
|
SC
|
48-53
|
ST
|
43-48
UPSSSC ASO Expected Cutoff 2026: PET Eligibility Cutoff
The UPSSSC has released category-wise qualifying percentages for the ASO PET eligibility notice. This is not the ASO main exam cutoff; it is only used to shortlist candidates for the main exam. Candidates can check this to understand the previous year trend:
|
Category
|
PET Eligibility Cut-off percentage
|
General/UR
|
60.88%
|
OBC
|
60.88%
|
SC
|
54.33%
|
ST
|
45.73%
|
Women
|
59.36%
Steps to Download UPSSSC ASO Cutoff 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to download the UPSSSC ASO Cutoff 2026:
-
Visit the official website of UPSSSC, upsssc.gov.in
-
On the homepage, click on the “ASO/ARO” section
-
Select the “ASO/ARO exam result/ cutoff 2026” link
-
The cutoff PDF will open on the screen
-
Check the cutoff marks for your category
-
Save and download the PDF for future reference
Factors Affecting UPSSSC ASO Cutoff Marks 2026
The UPSSSC ASO cutoff marks are not fixed. It varies every year based on several factors. Candidates must understand these factors to understand the expected cutoff for 2026. Here are the key factors that affect the UPSSSC ASO cutoff marks as follows:
-
Difficulty level of the main exam question paper
-
Total number of candidates who appear for the exam
-
Number of vacancies available for each category
-
Overall performance trend of candidates in that category
-
Normalization process used across different exam shifts
-
PET score of candidates, which plays a role in the shortlisting stage
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com