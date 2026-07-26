UPSSSC ASO Expected Cutoff 2026: Check Category-Wise Cutoff Marks Here

UPSSSC ASO Expected Cutoff 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) successfully conducted the Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO)/ ARO exam today, July 25, 2026. Now that the exam is over, thousands of candidates who appeared in the exam are eagerly waiting for the expected cutoff marks. The cutoff marks are the minimum qualifying marks candidates must score to pass the exam and move to the next selection step. This exam is conducted to fill a total of 1,565 vacancies under advertisement No. 18(5)/2026. In this article, candidates can check the category-wise expected cutoff marks for the UPSSSC ASO Main Exam 2026, based on exam difficulty level, number of vacancies, and previous year trends, which helps candidates estimate their selection chances.

The UPSSSC ASO main exam cutoff has not been officially declared yet. Based on exam difficulty, number of vacancies, and candidate competition, the expected cutoff for the General category is estimated between 62-68 marks out of 100. Reserved categories like OBC, SC, ST, and EWS are expected to have lower cutoff marks. Candidates with a strong background in Statistics generally score higher. UPSSSC will release the final cutoff along with the main exam result on the official website.

Candidates can check the complete information about UPSSSC ASO Mains exam expected cutoff 2026 in the table below:

UPSSSC ASO Mains Expected Category-Wise Cutoff 2026

The UPSSSC ASO mains cutoff depends on various factors such as the difficulty level of the exam and the number of vacancies. As the official cutoffs are awaited, candidates can check these expected cutoff ranges based on the previous year trends and must take these as indicative estimates only, not final figures, and verify the official cutoff once UPSSSC declares the main exam result on its website.

Category Expected Cut Off Marks (Out of 100) General 62-68 EWS 58-63 OBC 58-63 SC 48-53 ST 43-48

UPSSSC ASO Expected Cutoff 2026: PET Eligibility Cutoff

The UPSSSC has released category-wise qualifying percentages for the ASO PET eligibility notice. This is not the ASO main exam cutoff; it is only used to shortlist candidates for the main exam. Candidates can check this to understand the previous year trend: