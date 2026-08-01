UPSSSC PET Notification 2026 Out at upsssc.gov.in; Check Eligibility and Key Details Here
The UPSSSC has released the PET Notification 2026 for recruitment to various Group B and Group C posts in Uttar Pradesh. The online application process will begin on August 3 and continue until September 1, 2026. Candidates can check this article to know about eligibility, application fees and steps to apply.
Key Points
- UPSSSC PET 2026 notification released on Aug 1, 2026 for Group B & C posts.
- Online applications for UPSSSC PET 2026 open Aug 3, 2026, closing Sep 1, 2026.
- Candidates need Class 10 pass & age 18-40 as of July 1, 2026 for UPSSSC PET.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission or UPSSSC has released the UPSSSC PET Notification 2026 on its official website at the upsssc.gov.in. The Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) is a qualifying examination conducted for recruiting various Group B and Group C posts in Uttar Pradesh. The online application will start from August 3, 2026 with the last date to apply online is September 1, 2026. The deadline for making corrections in UPSSSC PET Form 2026 is September 8, 2026.
Eligible and interested can check the important details in this article including eligibility criteria, application dates, fee details and other important information as mentioned in the official notification.
UPSSSC PET 2026 Notification PDF
UPSSSC has published the PET 2026 notification in PDF format on its official website. The notification contains information related to the eligibility, age limit, application fee, exam pattern, important dates and the application process. Candidates must read notification once before final submission of their application forms. Check the direct link to download the UPSSSC PET 2026 notification in the table below.
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UPSSSC PET 2026 Official Notice PDF
UPSSSC PET Notification 2026 Highlights
The UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) Notification 2026 was released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission on August 1, 2026. The notice was issued under the advertisement no 16-Exam 2026. Candidates must fill the One Time Registration (OTR) form before the PET form. This is mandatory and applications will not be accepted without this.Check the highlights below in the table.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
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Exam Name
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Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026
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Advt No
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16-Exam 2026
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Posts
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Lekhpal, X-Ray Technician, Junior Assistant and others.
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Mode of Application
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Online
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Application Start Date
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August 3, 2026
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Last Date to Apply Online
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September 1, 2026
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Purpose
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Eligibility test for various Group B and Group C posts
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Official Website
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upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC PET Notification 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying candidates must ensure that they meet the prescribed eligibility conditions as set by the commission. Check the detailed criteria given below.
1 Educational Qualification- Candidates must have passed Class 10 (High School) or equivalent examination from a recognized board.
2 Age Limit- Candidates must be minimum of 18 years old and should not be more than 40 years of age as of July 1, 2026. Relaxations in the upper age limit would be provided for reserved categories in accordance with state government norms.
UPSSSC PET 2026 Application Fees
Candidates must pay the prescribed application fee according to their category. Check the category wise fee distribution in the table below.
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Category
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Application Fee
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Online Processing Fee
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Total Fee (Application Fee + Online Processing Fee)
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Unreserved (General)
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160.00
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25.00
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185.00
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Other Backward Class (OBC)
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160.00
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25.00
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185.00
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Scheduled Caste (SC)
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70.00
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25.00
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95.00
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Scheduled Tribe (ST)
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70.00
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25.00
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95.00
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Persons with Disabilities (PwD)
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25.00
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25.00
How to Apply for UPSSSC PET 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the application process-
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Visit the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in.
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Complete the One Time Registration process, if not done.
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On the homepage click on UPSSSC PET 2026 Application Link
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Log in using your credentials generated during registration.
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Fill the application form with personal and educational details.
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Upload documents such as photograph and signature.
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Pay the application fee according to your category.
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Check details once and then submit the application form.
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Download and save the UPSSSC PET 2026 online form for future reference.
For more details and announcements related to the UPSSSC PET Notification 2026 candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.