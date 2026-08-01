UPSSSC PET Notification 2026 Out at upsssc.gov.in; Check Eligibility and Key Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission or UPSSSC has released the UPSSSC PET Notification 2026 on its official website at the upsssc.gov.in. The Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) is a qualifying examination conducted for recruiting various Group B and Group C posts in Uttar Pradesh. The online application will start from August 3, 2026 with the last date to apply online is September 1, 2026. The deadline for making corrections in UPSSSC PET Form 2026 is September 8, 2026.

Eligible and interested can check the important details in this article including eligibility criteria, application dates, fee details and other important information as mentioned in the official notification.

UPSSSC PET 2026 Notification PDF

UPSSSC has published the PET 2026 notification in PDF format on its official website. The notification contains information related to the eligibility, age limit, application fee, exam pattern, important dates and the application process. Candidates must read notification once before final submission of their application forms. Check the direct link to download the UPSSSC PET 2026 notification in the table below.