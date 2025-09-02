IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link

Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Started: Check Important Details Here

This article highlights the key features of the Round 2 counselling session to Gujarat Government Medical Colleges through the scores obtained in NEET UG 2025. Read the instructions carefully to avoid making any mistakes during the online registration process.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Sep 2, 2025, 14:56 IST
Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Started
The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Education Courses, Government of Gujarat, has released an official notification for the cancellation of the first round of admission at the allocated help centres and for the online registration of the Round 2 Counselling of undergraduate medical and dental courses for the academic year 2025-26.

Those students who have qualified for Class 12th with the science stream in the B and AB groups test from Gujarat schools associated with the Gujarat Board, Central Board, or Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination, Cambridge University or the National Institute of Open Schooling, who are eligible according to the All India Overall Rank in NEET-UG 2025, and qualify for the eligibility criteria as set by the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Gujarat can register for the Round 2 counselling admission to Undergraduate Medical and Dental courses at Gujarat Government Colleges.

Some important dates that the candidates who are applying for the Round 2 counselling are as follows:-

Important Dates

Events

First Round Admission Cancellation at Help Centres

  • Starts from (September 2, 2025)

  • Ends on (September 6, 2025)

Online PIN Purchase from the Official Website

  • Starts from (September 1, 2025)

  • Ends on (September 5, 2025)

Online Registration

  • Starts from (September 1, 2025)

  • Ends on (September 5, 2025)

Also, check:-

Key Highlights of the Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling

The Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling has some key features that a candidate registering for the Round 2 counselling to seek admission to the undergraduate medical and dental courses should be aware of to avoid making any kind of mistakes during the registration process.

Below is the list of the key features of the Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling process, which has started:-

  • Those candidates who want to register for the Round 2 counselling must visit the official website (www.medadmgujarat.org) and purchase a PIN of Rs. 1000 (non-refundable) and Rs. 10,000 (Refundable Security Deposit).

  • Once the candidates have registered, they must schedule an appointment for the document verification and also submit the self-attested photocopies at the help centres.

  • Candidates can select the date and the help centres of their choice and convenience while printing the registration slip.

  • The help centres will be operational from 10 A.M to 4 P.M. and will be closed on public holidays and Sundays.

  • Those Candidates who apply for the local quota seats at Smt. NHL Study at Municipal Medical College in Ahmedabad or the Surat Municipal Institute of Medical Education and Research (SMIMER) in Surat. 

  • In addition to online registration, candidates must also obtain a certificate from the Dean of their particular institute proving they are a local student in Ahmedabad or Surat city.

Also, check:-

