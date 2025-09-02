Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Started: Check Important Details Here

The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Education Courses, Government of Gujarat, has released an official notification for the cancellation of the first round of admission at the allocated help centres and for the online registration of the Round 2 Counselling of undergraduate medical and dental courses for the academic year 2025-26.

Those students who have qualified for Class 12th with the science stream in the B and AB groups test from Gujarat schools associated with the Gujarat Board, Central Board, or Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination, Cambridge University or the National Institute of Open Schooling, who are eligible according to the All India Overall Rank in NEET-UG 2025, and qualify for the eligibility criteria as set by the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Gujarat can register for the Round 2 counselling admission to Undergraduate Medical and Dental courses at Gujarat Government Colleges.

Some important dates that the candidates who are applying for the Round 2 counselling are as follows:-