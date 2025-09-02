Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 Started: Check Important Details Here

The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Education Courses, Government of Gujarat, has released an official notification for the cancellation of the first round of admission at the allocated help centres and for the online registration of the Round 2 Counselling of undergraduate medical and dental courses for the academic year 2025-26.
Those students who have qualified for Class 12th with the science stream in the B and AB groups test from Gujarat schools associated with the Gujarat Board, Central Board, or Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination, Cambridge University or the National Institute of Open Schooling, who are eligible according to the All India Overall Rank in NEET-UG 2025, and qualify for the eligibility criteria as set by the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Gujarat can register for the Round 2 counselling admission to Undergraduate Medical and Dental courses at Gujarat Government Colleges.
Some important dates that the candidates who are applying for the Round 2 counselling are as follows:-
|
Important Dates
|
Events
|
First Round Admission Cancellation at Help Centres
|
|
|
Online PIN Purchase from the Official Website
|
|
|
Online Registration
|
|
Also, check:-
- List of Top Digital Skill Courses: Check the list of Government Colleges, Career Opportunities, and Other Details
- List of Best Non-IIT Colleges Offering B.Tech Specialisation in AI and Data Science and Other Details
Key Highlights of the Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling
The Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling has some key features that a candidate registering for the Round 2 counselling to seek admission to the undergraduate medical and dental courses should be aware of to avoid making any kind of mistakes during the registration process.
Below is the list of the key features of the Gujarat NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling process, which has started:-
|
|
|
|
|
Also, check:-
This Teachers' Day, celebrate the educators who've made a difference! Nominate your inspiring teacher (or yourself) for Jagran Josh's"Teachers Who Inspire" campaign. You could be featured in "100 Inspiring Teachers of India 2025," receive an official E-Certificate, and have your story shared on our website and social media. Don't miss this chance to honour excellence—Nominate Now!
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial