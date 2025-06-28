UPCATET 2025: A Detailed Guide to Colleges and Career Options

The Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET) is conducted by the Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, Kanpur. This exam will offer admission to the five famous agricultural universities in Uttar Pradesh, each with its programs. Latest Updates The Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, Kanpur, opened the registration dates for the UPCATET 2025 from March 17, 2025, and the registration was closed on May 18, 2025. The admit cards for the UPCATET 2025 exam are available for download from May 27, 2025, to June 9, 2025. The exam dates as provided by the conducting authority of the UPCATET 2025 are that the Undergraduate programs exam will be conducted on June 11, 2025, and the Master's and Ph.D programs exam, as well as, MBA program will be conducted on June 12, 2025. The result for the UPCATET exam was declared on June 28, 2025, students can visit the official website and downaload their results as, along with the results the counselling dates have also been announced.

List of Participating Universities of UPCATET The Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, Kanpur, administers the UPCATET test annually, which grants admission to a range of agriculturally related disciplines. Students who pass this exam are granted admission to the five renowned agricultural colleges in Uttar Pradesh as well as their programs. The five famous agricultural universities of Uttar Pradesh which accept the UPCATET scores to give admissions to their courses are as follows:-

Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, Kanpur Banda University of Agriculture and Technology, Banda Acharya Narendra Deva University of Agriculture and Technology, Ayodhya Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut Mahatma Buddha University of Agriculture and Technology, Kushinagar These five universities have constituent colleges which offer various courses by accepting the marks of the Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET). Below is the list of the constituent colleges of these universities, and the courses that each of the universities offers:- Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, Kanpur The Uttar Pradesh Legislature passed an act creating the Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology in Kanpur. The two constituent colleges of the university are the former Government Agriculture College in Kanpur and the College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry in Mathura. Below is the list of the constituent colleges of the Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, Kanpur, along with the cities in which they are located:-