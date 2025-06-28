UPCATET 2025: A Detailed Guide to Colleges and Career Options

The Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET) is conducted by the Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, Kanpur. This exam will offer admission to the five famous agricultural universities in Uttar Pradesh, each with its programs.
Latest Updates
The Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, Kanpur, opened the registration dates for the UPCATET 2025 from March 17, 2025, and the registration was closed on May 18, 2025. The admit cards for the UPCATET 2025 exam are available for download from May 27, 2025, to June 9, 2025. The exam dates as provided by the conducting authority of the UPCATET 2025 are that the Undergraduate programs exam will be conducted on June 11, 2025, and the Master's and Ph.D programs exam, as well as, MBA program will be conducted on June 12, 2025.
The result for the UPCATET exam was declared on June 28, 2025, students can visit the official website and downaload their results as, along with the results the counselling dates have also been announced.
List of Participating Universities of UPCATET
The Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, Kanpur, administers the UPCATET test annually, which grants admission to a range of agriculturally related disciplines. Students who pass this exam are granted admission to the five renowned agricultural colleges in Uttar Pradesh as well as their programs.
The five famous agricultural universities of Uttar Pradesh which accept the UPCATET scores to give admissions to their courses are as follows:-
|
These five universities have constituent colleges which offer various courses by accepting the marks of the Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET). Below is the list of the constituent colleges of these universities, and the courses that each of the universities offers:-
Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, Kanpur
The Uttar Pradesh Legislature passed an act creating the Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology in Kanpur. The two constituent colleges of the university are the former Government Agriculture College in Kanpur and the College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry in Mathura.
Below is the list of the constituent colleges of the Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, Kanpur, along with the cities in which they are located:-
|
Colleges Name
|
Location
|
College of Fisheries Science and Research Centre
|
Etawah
|
College of Agriculture
|
Kanpur
|
College of Dairy Technology
|
Etawah
|
Baba Saheb Dr. B. R. Ambedkar College of Agriculture, Engineering and Technology
|
Etawah
|
College of Agriculture
|
Lakhimpur Kheri
|
College of Horticulture
|
Kanpur
|
College of Agriculture
|
Hardoi
|
College of Forestry
|
Kanpur
|
College of Community Science
|
-
Courses Offered by the UPCATET Exam
Various courses are offered by the university at its main campus, and only one course is offered at the Etawah campus of the Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology.
Below is the list of the courses offered by the university, the undergraduate, postgraduate, Ph.D and MBA programs after accepting the marks of the UPCATET exam:-
|
Courses Offered
|
Campus that Offers the Courses
|
|
These courses are offered at the university's main campus
|
|
These courses are offered at the Etawah campus of the university.
Banda University of Agriculture and Technology, Banda
Following the Uttar Pradesh Agriculture University Act (updated) 1958, Banda University of Agriculture and Technology, Banda, was founded on March 2, 2010. This university has authority over the districts of Banda, Chitrakoot, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jhansi, Lalitpur, and Jalaun.
Below is the list of the constituent colleges of the Banda University of Agriculture and Technology, Banda:-
|
Colleges Name
|
College of Veterinary and Animal Science
|
College of Agriculture
|
College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology
|
College of Horticulture
|
College of Community Science
|
College of Forestry
Courses Offered by the UPCATET Exam
Various courses are offered by the university campus under the undergraduate programs. The university provides Ph.D. degree programs in six agricultural, four horticultural, and one forestry disciplines, as well as Master's degree programs in eight agricultural, five horticultural, and four forestry fields.
Below is the list of the courses that the university offers to the students who qualify for the UPCATET exam:-
|
Courses Offered
|
Acharya Narendra Deva University of Agriculture and Technology, Ayodhya
The Acharaya Narendra Deva University of Agriculture and Technology, Ayodhya, was founded on October 10, 1975. The university's teaching, research, and extension functions are dispersed throughout the whole eastern U.P., which is made up of 26 districts and 7 revenue divisions, including Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Vindhyachal, Devi Patan, Azamgarh, Varanasi, and Basti.
Below is the list of the constituent colleges of the Acharaya Narendra Deva University of Agriculture and Technology, Ayodhya, along with the cities in which they are located:-
|
Colleges Name
|
Location
|
College of Agriculture
|
Ayodhya
|
College of Fisheries
|
Ayodhya
|
College of Agriculture
|
Azamgarh
|
College of Horticulture and Forestry
|
Ayodhya
|
College of Agriculture
|
Gonda
|
Mahamaya College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology
|
Ambedkar Nagar
|
College of Community Science
|
Ayodhya
|
College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry
|
Ayodhya
Courses Offered by the UPCATET Exam
The university offers various courses in undergraduate, master’s, Ph.D and agr-business management programs in the Agriculture and Horticulture disciplines at the main campus, and various other courses at different colleges.
Below is the list of the courses offered by the university through the UPCATET marks obtained:-
|
Courses Offered
|
Campus that Offers the Courses
|
|
These courses, along with postgraduate programs in various disciplines of Agriculture, Horticulture, Community Science, Veterinary Sciences and Fisheries Sciences, Ph.D. in the same and Agri-business Management are offered at the main campus of the University.
|
|
These courses, along with postgraduate and Ph.D in the Agricultural Engineering discipline, are offered at the Akbarpur campus.
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut
Following the Uttar Pradesh Agriculture University Act, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut, was founded on October 02, 2000. Below is the list of the constituent colleges of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut:-
|
Colleges Name
|
Courses Offered by the UPCATET Exam
The university offers Master's programs in eight agricultural disciplines, one in biotechnology, sixteen veterinary disciplines, three horticultural disciplines, four agricultural engineering disciplines, three food technology disciplines, two dairy technology disciplines, and Ph.D. programs in eight agricultural disciplines.
Below is the list of the courses offered by the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology, Meerut:-
|
Career Opportunities Available in the Field of Agriculture and Allied Sectors
Traditional cultivation techniques have given way to high-tech agriculture methods in India, which calls for specialists with a variety of talents and up-to-date knowledge of the most recent technological advancements. The nation's potential as an agricultural exporter is considerable.
Students who seek their academic credentials in the fields of agriculture and related industries have a lot of opportunities. Below is the list of some of the career opportunities that are available once a candidate completes their studies in the field of agriculture:-
|