Indian Navy’s Malvan: Everything to Know About the New Anti-Submarine Warfare Ship
What is Malvan? Indian Navy’s Anti-Submarine Shallow water warfare is set to launch on the July 22, 2026. Read more about the Indian indigeous warfare.
The Indian Navy is set to officially commission Malvan(P81). Malwan is a India’s latest indigenous Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) on July 22, 2026.
The vessel represents India’s littoral warfare capabilities and its push towards self-reliance in defence.
What is the Malvan?
Malvan is the second class vessel of the Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC). It is built by the Cochin Shipyard Limited(CSL) Kochi. Developed under the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative.
It will designed to replace the aging Abhay-class corvettes like INS Abhay (P33).
Malvan inherits its name from erstwhile INS Malvan. A coastal minesweeper which served the Indian Navy from 1983 to 2003. Originally Malvan is named after the famous coastal town of sindhudurg district of maharashtra, India where historic Sindhudurg Fort is located.
Key Features of the Malvan
Malvan is a specialised for its substance surveillance, detection and neutralisation of enemy submarines in shallow waters. The vessel relies on agility and advance propulsion to safely navigation in the complex coastal regions. And other key features are
The Submarine is built with the high-tech armaments system and subsurface warfare. It has multiple layered offensive and defensive warfare.
It is equipped with a forward mounted RBU-699 anti-submarine rocket launcher, heavy mine-laying rails and two triple lightweight torpedo launcher.
The submarine is feature with the surface guns. A main 30mm Naval Surface Gun along with 12.7mm Established Remote Controlled Guns (SRCG) for defence against surface and asymmetric low intensity threats.
It has state of the art sensors that is integrated with the indigenously developed DRDO Abhay. Abhay is a Hull-Mounted Sonar and alow Frequency Variable Depth Sonar (LFVDS). All these systems help craft to process complex signals and accurately track stealth subsurface target.
The Malvan is a indigenously built under anti-submarine craft under the India’s mission of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Malvan’s 80% content is indigenously developed.
Its major components, weapon systems and raw materials were sourced directly from domestic companies like Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Larsen and Toubro(L&T) and Mahindra Defence.
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Features
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Specification
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Developer
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Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Kochi
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Subclass
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Mahe-Class Aniti-Submarine that is second of eight ships built by CSL
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Displacement
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Approx. 896 to 1100 tonnes
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Dimensions
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78 meters in length and 11.26 meters in beam
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Propulsion
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3 marine diesel engine system with water jet propulsion
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Max speed
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25Knots that is around 46km/h
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Range
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1800 nautical miles
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Crew capacity
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57 personnel
What is the strategic importance of the Malvan?
To secure the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) among the rising geopolitical competition and tension. It is crucial for India’s vast coastline. Malvan has the capability to defend Indian ports, choke points and shallow littoral zones.
Malvan can also coordinate with running Search and Attack Unit (SAU) missions along with the Indian Navy’s other craft. Malvan has very specific counter piracy, infiltration and coastal smuggling operations.
The warship official commissioning ceremony of Malavan is on July 22, 2026. It will be presided over by Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Sign. It emphasizes the joint service integration of India's defense forces.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com