The Indian Navy is set to officially commission Malvan(P81). Malwan is a India’s latest indigenous Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) on July 22, 2026. The vessel represents India’s littoral warfare capabilities and its push towards self-reliance in defence. What is the Malvan? Malvan is the second class vessel of the Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC). It is built by the Cochin Shipyard Limited(CSL) Kochi. Developed under the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative. It will designed to replace the aging Abhay-class corvettes like INS Abhay (P33). Malvan inherits its name from erstwhile INS Malvan. A coastal minesweeper which served the Indian Navy from 1983 to 2003. Originally Malvan is named after the famous coastal town of sindhudurg district of maharashtra, India where historic Sindhudurg Fort is located.

Key Features of the Malvan Malvan is a specialised for its substance surveillance, detection and neutralisation of enemy submarines in shallow waters. The vessel relies on agility and advance propulsion to safely navigation in the complex coastal regions. And other key features are The Submarine is built with the high-tech armaments system and subsurface warfare. It has multiple layered offensive and defensive warfare. It is equipped with a forward mounted RBU-699 anti-submarine rocket launcher, heavy mine-laying rails and two triple lightweight torpedo launcher. The submarine is feature with the surface guns. A main 30mm Naval Surface Gun along with 12.7mm Established Remote Controlled Guns (SRCG) for defence against surface and asymmetric low intensity threats. It has state of the art sensors that is integrated with the indigenously developed DRDO Abhay. Abhay is a Hull-Mounted Sonar and alow Frequency Variable Depth Sonar (LFVDS). All these systems help craft to process complex signals and accurately track stealth subsurface target.

The Malvan is a indigenously built under anti-submarine craft under the India’s mission of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Malvan’s 80% content is indigenously developed. Its major components, weapon systems and raw materials were sourced directly from domestic companies like Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Larsen and Toubro(L&T) and Mahindra Defence. Features Specification Developer Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Kochi Subclass Mahe-Class Aniti-Submarine that is second of eight ships built by CSL Displacement Approx. 896 to 1100 tonnes Dimensions 78 meters in length and 11.26 meters in beam Propulsion 3 marine diesel engine system with water jet propulsion Max speed 25Knots that is around 46km/h Range 1800 nautical miles Crew capacity 57 personnel