INS Mahendragiri Sixth Indigenous Stealth Frigate: All You Need to Know

The Indian Navy is set to commission its sixth Project 17A indigenous stealth frigate, Mahendragiri(F38) on July 11, 2026. It's an achievement for the Indian Navy's journey towards maritime self-reliance and India's developed vision 2047.

The commission will take place at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Key Features INS Mahendragiri

The ship is named after the mahendragiri mountain range of Eastern Ghats. INS Mahendragiri has been designed in house by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai.