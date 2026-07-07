INS Mahendragiri Sixth Indigenous Stealth Frigate: All You Need to Know
INS Mahendragiri (F38): Indian Navy's 6th Project 17A indigenous stealth frigate will be commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 11, 2026, at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Read more about its features and significance
The Indian Navy is set to commission its sixth Project 17A indigenous stealth frigate, Mahendragiri(F38) on July 11, 2026. It's an achievement for the Indian Navy's journey towards maritime self-reliance and India's developed vision 2047.
The commission will take place at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
Key Features INS Mahendragiri
The ship is named after the mahendragiri mountain range of Eastern Ghats. INS Mahendragiri has been designed in house by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai.
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INS Mahendragiri is a multi-dimensional warfare meaning it can simultaneously neutralise threats from the air, surface and subsurface or underwater.
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Mahendragiri advance stealth jet is equipped with the surface to surface and surface to air missile system. It is equipped with the Baak-8 long range surface to air missiles(LR-SSM) to intercept incoming enemy aircraft and aniti-ship missiles.
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Ant-submarine warfare(ASW) houses advanced indigenous torpedo launchers, rocket launches and sonar suit to hunt enemy submarines.
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It is close in protection fitted with AK-630 rapid fire gun systems for last resort air defence against approaching threats.
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INS is operated via an advanced integrated Combat Management System that links all weapons and sensors seamlessly
What is Project 17A ?
Project 17A is a initiative of Indian Navy to construct seven Nilgiri class stealth guided missile frigates. These ships are an advanced class of the earlier Shivalik class frigates by featuring vastly advanced stealth characteristics, advance weapon systems and a higher degree of platform automation.
A total of seven Nilgiri-class frigates were planned. The construction responsibility was split between two public sector shipyards.
Under the Project 17A the 4 ships are built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai and Garden Reach Ship builders and Engineers (GRSE).
The commissioning of the INS Mahendragiri strengthen India’s maritime security in the Eastern fleet and status as preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean Region.
The indigenous development of the ship also benefited numerous Indian Micro, Small and Medium Entreprises(MSMEs). It showcases India's capability to transition from a historic defence importer to a leading indigenous warships building.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
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