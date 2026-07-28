Who Is Bindyarani Devi? Meet the Indian Weightlifter Who Won Bronze at Commonwealth Games 2026

Indian weightlifter Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam won bronze medal in the women’s 58kg event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. Her strength has made India’s medal tally grow. Keep reading to know in detail.

Who Is Bindyarani Devi?

Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam is an Indian weightlifter from Imphal West, Manipur. She was born on 27 January. Initially she competed in the 55kg category, she later moved to the 58kg division following changes in weight categories.

Bindyarani Devi Wins Bronze at Commonwealth Games 2026

At the Commonwealth Games 2026, Bindyarani secured the bronze medal in the women’s 58kg weightlifting event with a combined lift of 199kg. Her performance included snatch of 87kg, Clean and Jerk of 112kg and Total Lift of 199kg.

Commonwealth Games Journey