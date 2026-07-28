Who Is Bindyarani Devi? Meet the Indian Weightlifter Who Won Bronze at Commonwealth Games 2026
Indian weightlifter Bindyarani Devi won the bronze medal in the women’s 58kg event at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Know about her early life, career, achievements and medal-winning performance.
Indian weightlifter Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam won bronze medal in the women’s 58kg event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. Her strength has made India’s medal tally grow. Keep reading to know in detail.
Who Is Bindyarani Devi?
Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam is an Indian weightlifter from Imphal West, Manipur. She was born on 27 January. Initially she competed in the 55kg category, she later moved to the 58kg division following changes in weight categories.
Bindyarani Devi Wins Bronze at Commonwealth Games 2026
At the Commonwealth Games 2026, Bindyarani secured the bronze medal in the women’s 58kg weightlifting event with a combined lift of 199kg. Her performance included snatch of 87kg, Clean and Jerk of 112kg and Total Lift of 199kg.
Commonwealth Games Journey
|Year & Location
|Event
|Medal
|2022 (Birmingham)
|Women’s 55kg
|Silver
|2026 (Glasgow)
|Women’s 58kg
|Bronze
Major Career Achievements
Bindyarani has represented India at several international events. Some of her notable achievements include Bronze medal in Commonwealth Games 2026, Silver medal in Commonwealth Games 2022, Gold medal in the clean and jerk in World Weightlifting Championships 2021, Gold medal in Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2019, Silver medal in Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships 2021, National champion in the 55kg category in 2025.
How Did Her Medal Help India?
Bindyarani’s bronze added to India’s growing medal tally and marked India’s fifth medal in weightlifting at the Games.
Bindyarani Devi
|Feature
|Details
|Full Name
|Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam
|Birthplace
|Imphal West, Manipur
|Sport
|Weightlifting
|Event
|Women’s 58kg
|Commonwealth Games 2026
|Bronze Medal
|Commonwealth Games 2022
|Silver Medal
|Total Commonwealth Games Medals
|2
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