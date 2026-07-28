World’s Largest Fusion Magnet: How China’s 582-Tonne Test Accelerates Clean Energy Timeline

China has completed testing of the world's largest superconducting fusion magnet. It is a 582-tonne engineering marvel designed for its "artificial sun" project. As the global energy demand is increasing and urgency to combat climate change is intensifying. This test marks a pivotal shift in the clean energy timeline. This test brings commercial electricity from nuclear fusion by overcoming critical barriers in magnetic confinement and plasma stability. What is the World’s Largest Fusion Magnet? This fusion magnet is developed by the Institute of Plasma Physics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (ASIPP) in Hefei. Here are the key features of the magnet are The new toroidal field (TF) superconducting magnet is a large D-shaped structure.

Its dimensions are 21 meters long and 12 meters wide.

Its weight 582 metric tonnes

It boasts 1.3 times volume and three times stored energy capacity. It is equal to magnets built for the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER). The function of this colossal magnet is to generate a powerful and stable magnetic field. In a Tokamak reactor the same field acts as an invisible cage where superheated plasma reaches up to temperatures exceeding 100 million degrees Celsius. What is China’s Artificial Sun? China’s artificial sun is an advanced experimental nuclear fusion project. It is located in Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST) located in Hefei, China. The Sun is based on nuclear fusion processes that power the sun and other stars. Inside this process the hydrogen isotopes are fused under extreme heat and pressure to release huge amounts of clean energy.

The reactor generates superheated plasma that can reach temperatures exceeding 100 million degrees Celsius. It is significantly hotter than the actual core of the Sun. It's built as ring shaped magnetic confinement device like a tokamak. It uses superconducting magnets such as tested 582 tonne to create an invisible cage. This magnet holds plasma away from the physical walls of the machine so it doesn't melt.

The main goal of project serves as a crucial testbed to pave the way for commercial limitless, zero carbon baseline electricity, helping shift world away from fossil fuels. Engineering Behind China’s Artificial Sun To build world’s largest artificial sun requires pushing material science and engineering to their absolute level. The magnet is engineered to operate reliably for 60 years under harsh conditions enduring intense radiation, mechanical stress and ultra low temperatures close to absolute zero.

Near-zero resistance engineers lowered electrical resistance in critical joints to zero, permitting currents exceeding 100,000 amperes to flow seamlessly without energy loss. The component is constructed using domestic supply chains, yielding 47 patents and 25 industry standards undlines China's self-reliance in fusion technology. How This Accelerates the Clean Energy Timeline Nuclear fusion offers a promise of limitless electricity, zero long-lived radioactive nuclear waste and no greenhouse gas emissions. Reactor Target Timeline Objective EAST Tokamak records achieved 1066 sec sustaining 100 million degree plasma loops. Plasma Tokamak expected late 2027 integration of new magnets into advanced testing frames First fusion electricity around 2030 feeding initial commercial fusion power into grid CFEDR Demonstration Station Post 2030 scaling China fusion engineering demonstration reactor.