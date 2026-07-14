Sex Education to be an Integral Part of School Curriculum, Importance of Child Abuse, Consent and POCSO Act

The Centre will introduce Sex Education in Schools and Colleges across the country, as media reports and implement recommendations of an expert committee once it receives approval from the Supreme Court.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati stated that the Central government has accepted the committee's report and is prepared to introduce the curriculum nationwide after receiving approval from the apex court.

The decision was made during the hearing of a suo motu case examining the ways to address the growing number of cases where consensual relationships between adolescents end up being prosecuted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Consent and Sexual Abuse to be Included in Curriculum

A 26-member national expert committee headed by the Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development was constituted to examine the issues related to adolescents' right to privacy, consensual relationships, particularly in the context of the POCSO Act.