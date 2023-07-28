AIAPGET 2023 Admit Card Released, Get Direct Link Here to Download NTA AIAPGET Hall Ticket

AIAPGET 2023 Admit Card Released: The National Testing Agency has issued the admit card for the All India Ayush Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2023. Those candidates who have applied to appear for the entrance exams can download their hall tickets through the link provided on the official website.

AIAPGET 2023 exams are scheduled to be held on July 31, 2023, earlier, NTA had released the AIAPGET 2023 exam city intimation slip for students. To download the AIAPGET admit card, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the application number and date of birth in the login window.

Candidates must note that the AIAPGET 2023 admit card is a mandatory document that has to be carried by students appearing for the exams. Entry to the exam hall will not be permitted without the admit card. Candidates can download the admit card through the link given on the official website - aiapget.nta.nic.in. A direct link to download the AIAPGET 2023 admit card is also available here.

Steps to Download the AIAPGET 2023 Admit Card

The AIAPGET 2023 admit card is available for download on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps available here to download the AIAPGET hall tickets.

Step 1: Visit the AIAPGET NTA official website

Step 2: Click on the admit card link available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link given and enter the application number and date of birth with the security pin

Step 4: Download the AIAPGET 2023 admit card for further reference

Details Mentioned on the AIAPGET 2023 Admit Card

When downloading the AIAPGET 2023 admit card, students are advised to cross-check the details mentioned on the hall ticket. Any changes have to be brought to the notice of the authorities. The following details will be mentioned on the AIAPGET 2023 admit card

Candidate name

Roll number

Name of exam

Exam centre details

Examination details

Exam reporting time

Candidate photograph and signature image

Instructions for candidates

