AIAPGET 2023 Counselling Schedule Expected Soon, Check Details Here

AIAPGET Counselling 2023: Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee will announce the AIAPGET 2023 counselling schedule in the coming days. Candidates who have cleared the entrance test can register through the link provided on the official website in order to be considered for admission.

The counselling notification for the postgraduate programmes will be announced on the official counselling portal - aaccc.gov.in. To participate in the counselling round candidates are required to register through the link given on the website. After completing the registrations candidates can enter the choices for the seat allotment. The seat allotment process will be conducted based on the rank secured and the choices entered by candidates.

AIAPGET 2023 Counselling Date and Time

The AIAPGET 2023 counselling schedule is expected to be released soon. The counselling schedule will be available on the official website - aaccc.gov.in. Once the schedule is released, candidates who have cleared the AAIPGET 2023 entrance exam will be able to fill out the counselling registrations. For each round of counselling, fresh registration and choice filling will be conducted.

What to Keep Ready When Registering for AIAPGET counselling 2023.

When registering and reporting for the AIAPGET 2023 counselling allotment, candidates are required to keep the following documents ready with them.

BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS/BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS Degree Certificate

Internship Completion Certificate

Permanent/Provisional Registration Certificate issued by CCIM/State Medical Council High

School/higher secondary certificate

Birth certificate

Valid photo ID proof (PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport or Aadhar Card)

Caste/Community Certificate

