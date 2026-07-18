AIBE 21 Result 2026 LIVE: [Link Active] BCI XXI Exam Result Released; Check Passing Marks, Qualifying Status at allindiabarexamination.com

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has announced the AIBE XXI results. Candidates who have appeared for the exam held on June 7, 2026 can visit the BCI official website at allindiabarexamination.com and check their result using their application number and date of birth as login details once the link is activated. In order to qualify the General and OBC candidates are required to score 45 percent marks and SC,ST candidates must score 40 percent marks. BCI will issue the Certificate of Practice (COP) to practice law in India.Read the article to get more details.

Previous Years AIBE Qualification Trends

Candidates can check the previous years AIBE qualification trends to understand how the pass percentage has changed over the different editions. Refer to the table given below to know the number of candidates who appeared, qualified and overall pass percentage.

AIBE Edition Number of Candidates (Appeared) Qualified Candidates Pass Percentage AIBE XX1 (2026) To be announced To be announced 65%–75% (Expected) AIBE XX (2025) 2,51,968 1,74,386 69.21% AIBE IX (2024) 2,29,843 1,77,592 77.27% AIBE XVIII 1,44,014 69,646 48.30%

What After AIBE (21) XXI Result?

After the AIBE results are announced, students who clear the AIBE 21 exam become eligible to receive the Certificate of Practice (CoP). This certificate is required for law graduates who want to practice law in courts in India. COP status is usually updated on the official AIBESCOPE mobile app within 3 to 4 weeks. The physical certificate is generally issued by the representative State Bar Council within 3 to 5 months. Candidates who do not qualify for will not face any penalty and can appear for the AIBE exam next year again.







