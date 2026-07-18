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AIBE 21 Result 2026 LIVE: [Link Active] BCI XXI Exam Result Released; Check Passing Marks, Qualifying Status at allindiabarexamination.com

Faham Ehraj
By Faham Ehraj
Jul 19, 2026, 19:30 IST

BCI Result 2026: The Bar Council of India has declared the AIBE XXI Result 2026 today at allindiabarexamination.com. Check the result link, passing marks, qualifying status, scorecard details and latest updates here.

AIBE 21 Result 2026 LIVE: [Link Active] BCI XXI Exam Result Released; Check Passing Marks, Qualifying Status at allindiabarexamination.com
AIBE 21 Result 2026 LIVE: [Link Active] BCI XXI Exam Result Released; Check Passing Marks, Qualifying Status at allindiabarexamination.com

HIGHLIGHTS

  • BCI has announced the AIBE 21 results today i.e July 18, 2026
  • Official website to check result: allindiabarexamination.com
  • CoP Certificate will be issued to qualified students within 3 to 5 months

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has announced the AIBE XXI results. Candidates who have appeared for the exam held on June 7, 2026 can visit the BCI official website at allindiabarexamination.com and check their result using their application number and date of birth as login details once the link is activated. In order to qualify the General and OBC candidates are required to score 45 percent marks and SC,ST candidates must score 40 percent marks. BCI will issue the Certificate of Practice (COP) to practice law in India.Read the article to get more details.

Previous Years AIBE Qualification Trends

Candidates can check the previous years AIBE qualification trends to understand how the pass percentage has changed over the different editions. Refer to the table given below to know the number of candidates who appeared, qualified and overall pass percentage.

AIBE Edition

Number of Candidates (Appeared)

Qualified Candidates 

Pass Percentage

AIBE XX1 (2026)

To be announced

To be announced

65%–75% (Expected)

AIBE XX (2025)

2,51,968

1,74,386

69.21%

AIBE IX (2024)

2,29,843

1,77,592

77.27%

AIBE XVIII 

1,44,014

69,646

48.30%

What After AIBE (21) XXI Result?

After the AIBE results are announced, students who clear the AIBE 21 exam become eligible to receive the Certificate of Practice (CoP). This certificate is required for law graduates who want to practice law in courts in India. COP status is usually updated on the official AIBESCOPE mobile app within 3 to 4 weeks. The physical certificate is generally issued by the representative State Bar Council within 3 to 5 months. Candidates who do not qualify for will not face any penalty and can appear for the AIBE exam next year again.




LIVE UPDATES
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  • Jul 19, 2026, 19:30 IST

    AIBE 21 Result Live: Do I need to apply again to appear for AIBE?

    Candidates who wish to appear for AIBE again must submit a fresh application form for every attempt. Those who did not qualify for AIBE 21 can register for AIBE 22, the examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 29, 2026.

  • Jul 19, 2026, 17:30 IST

    AIBE 21 Result Live: Pass Percentage Trends

    The AIBE pass percentage has changed over the last three years. Candidates can check the year wise pass percentage in the table given below to understand the recent qualification trend.

    Examination

    Pass Percentage

    AIBE XIX (2024)

    77.27%

    AIBE XX (2025)

    69.21%

    AIBE XXI (2026)

    65.92%
  • Jul 19, 2026, 16:30 IST

    AIBE 21 Result Live: Can I appear for AIBE 22 if I have failed in AIBE 21 Exam

    Candidates who did not qualify for the AIBE 21 can apply and appear for the AIBE 22 exam which is scheduled to be held in November. The Bar Council of India has not set any limit on the number of attempts a candidate can appear for the AIBE exam. 

  • Jul 19, 2026, 15:34 IST

    AIBE 21 Result Live: Steps to Register for AIBE 22

    1. Visit the official BCI website at allindiabarexamination.com
    2. On the homepage click on AIBE 22 Registration Link 
    3. Fill in the application form carefully 
    4. Upload the required documents
    5. Pay the application fee 
    6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page
  • Jul 19, 2026, 15:09 IST

    AIBE 21 Result Live: Important Dates for AIBE 22

    Event

    Date

    Registration begins

    August 19, 2026

    Last date to submit the application form

    October 27, 2026

    Last date to pay the application fee

    October 28, 2026

    Application correction window closes

    October 30, 2026

    Admit card release

    November 14, 2026

    AIBE XXII 2026 examination

    November 29, 2026

    Result Date

    January 7 and January 10, 2027(Expected)
  • Jul 19, 2026, 14:12 IST

    AIBE 21 Result Live: Official Website for AIBE XXII Registration

  • Jul 19, 2026, 12:18 IST

    AIBE 21 Result Live: Registration Fees for AIBE 22

    AIBE XXII 2026 Application Fee

    Particular

    Details

    Application Fee (General/OBC/General-PwD/OBC-PwD)

    ₹3,560 (including ₹60 bank charges)

    Application Fee (SC/ST/SC-PwD/ST-PwD)

    ₹2,560 (including ₹60 bank charges)

    Application Fee (Candidates with 50% Disability)

    ₹2,500

    Payment Method

    Online

    Refund Status

    Non-refundable
  • Jul 19, 2026, 11:31 IST

    AIBE 21 Result Live: Last Date to Apply for AIBE 22

    Candidates are advised to submit their applications for the AIBE XXII exam on or before October 27, 2026 by paying the application fee through the official website.

  • Jul 19, 2026, 11:05 IST

    AIBE 21 Result Live: Registration Dates Announced for AIBE 22

    BCI has released the registration dates for All India Bar examination XXII. Candidates will be able to fill their application forms starting from August 19, 2026 by visiting the BCI official website.

  • Jul 18, 2026, 20:30 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: AIBE 22 Schedule Released

    Candidates who could not qualify the AIBE 21 exam can reappear for the AIBE XXII exam which is scheduled to be held on November 29, 2026. Candidates can check the detailed schedule for the AIBE 22 exam given below.

    Event

    Date

    Registration Begins

    August 19, 2026

    Last Date to Register 

    October 27, 2026

    Last Date to Pay Application Fee

    October 28, 2026

    Last Date to Edit Application Form

    October 30, 2026

    Admit Card Release

    November 14, 2026

    AIBE 22 Exam Date

    November 29, 2026

    Result Date 

    January 7–10, 2027 (Tentative)
  • Jul 18, 2026, 20:00 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: BCI Announcement on AIBE 22 Exam

    The Bar Council of India has further decided to conduct the next All India Bar Exam (AIBE XXII) on November 29, 2026. The registration window will begin from August 19, 2026.

  • Jul 18, 2026, 19:30 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: Gender Wise Exam Applicants

    Gender

    Number of Candidates Appeared

    Male

    110,909

    Female

    64,784

    Transgender

    8

    Total

    175,701
  • Jul 18, 2026, 18:30 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: Examination Date

    The All India Bar Examination (AIBE XXI) was held on June 7, 2026 across 292 examination centres situated in 60 different cities of the country.

  • Jul 18, 2026, 17:30 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: Results to be sent Through Mail

    Candidates must note that the Bar Council of India will not send results on any respective emails.Candidates will have to visit the BCI official website and download the result manually once the result link becomes active.

  • Jul 18, 2026, 17:09 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026 LIVE: Declaration of AIBE-XXI Result OUT

    Candidates who appeared in the examination may check their results by logging in to the AIBE portal using their User ID and Password.

  • Jul 18, 2026, 17:06 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026 LIVE: Link Active BCI XXI Exam Result Released

    The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to announce the AIBE XXI results today. The link is active now. 

  • Jul 18, 2026, 15:51 IST

    AIBE 21 (XXI) Result 2026: Gender Wise Pass Statistics

    Gender

    Appeared

    Qualified

    Not Qualified

    Pending Malpractice Cases

    Female

    64,784

    42,757

    22,022

    5

    Male

    1,10,909

    73,045

    37,849

    15

    Transgender

    8

    3

    5

    0

    Total

    1,75,701

    1,15,805

    59,876

    20
  • Jul 18, 2026, 15:41 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026 LIVE: Overview

    Particular

    Details

    Exam Name

    All India Bar Examination (AIBE 21) 2026

    Organising Authority

    Bar Council of India (BCI)

    Result Status

    Out Soon 

    AIBE 21 Exam 

    7 June 2026

    Final Answer Key 

    10 July 2026

    AIBE 21 Result Announcement

    18 July 2026 (Expected)

    Result Mode

    Online 

    Details Required to Check Result

    Application Number, Password and Security Pin

    Official Website

    allindiabarexamination.com
  • Jul 18, 2026, 15:31 IST

    AIBE XXI Result 2026 LIVE: BCI Orders Immediate Implementation of New Social Media Guidelines

    • BCI has told everyone to follow the new social media rules immediately
    • Lawyers cannot make reels or promotional videos in courts or chambers 
    • They cannot use social media to advertise, attract clients, or promise results 
    • They cannot share client details, fake legal content or AI made misleading posts

    Also Read, BCI Issues Social Media Guidelines For Advocates, Students; Mandatory Undertaking Introduced

  • Jul 18, 2026, 15:25 IST

    AIBE 21 Ka Result 2026: Previous Year AIBE Qualification Trends

    Event 

    Number of Candidates (Appeared)

    Qualified Candidates 

    Pass Percentage

    AIBE 21 

    To be announced

    To be announced

    65%–75% (Expected)

    AIBE 20 

    2,51,968

    1,74,386

    69.21%

    AIBE 19 

    2,29,843

    1,77,592

    77.27%

    AIBE 18 

    1,44,014

    69,646

    48.30%
  • Jul 18, 2026, 15:03 IST

    AIBE 21 Ka Result Kab AAEGA: Final Answer Key

    The AIBE 21 Final Answer Key was released on July 10, 2026. This final answer key was prepared after reviewing the objections raised against the provisional answer key. Students must note no objections can be raised against the AIBE XXI Final Answer Key.

  • Jul 18, 2026, 14:04 IST

    AIBE 21 Ka Result Kab AAEGA: Negative Marking

    Candidates must note that there is no negative marking in the AIBE exam. For every correct response they are awarded 1 mark and 0 marks for the unattempted answer. Total number of questions asked in the AIBE 21 exam is 100. 

  • Jul 18, 2026, 13:30 IST

    AIBE 21 Ka Result Kab AAEGA: What Next After Results

    After qualifying the AIBE exam candidates become eligible to get the Certificate of Practice and they can legally practise law in India. The digital Certificate of Practice (COP) will be issued within 3 to 4 weeks by BCI after the results and the physical certificate is given by the State Bar Council within four to five months.

  • Jul 18, 2026, 12:54 IST

    AIBE 21 Ka Result Kab AAEGA: Number of Applicants in AIBE XX

    Category Wise

    Appeared

    Qualified

    Not Qualified

    Other than PwD

    PwD

    Total

    Unreserved

    125092

    89545

    566

    90111

    34979

    OBC

    82661

    53058

    455

    53513

    29148

    SC

    35850

    25120

    170

    25290

    10559

    ST

    8365

    5453

    19

    5472

    2893

    Total

    251968

    173176

    1210

    174386

    77579
  • Jul 18, 2026, 12:22 IST

    AIBE Result News: Importance of Cop Certificate

    The Certificate of Practice (CoP) is an important document for law graduates who want to practice law in India. It allows advocates to appear before courts and tribunals and represent clients legally. Without a valid CoP Certificate candidates cannot practice as advocates in India. 

  • Jul 18, 2026, 11:52 IST

    AIBE 2026 Result: Official Website

  • Jul 18, 2026, 11:24 IST

    AIBE 2026 Result Date: Previous Year AIBE Result Dates

    Event 

    Release Date

    AIBE XXI Result 2026

    July 18, 2026 (Expected)

    AIBE XX Result 2025

    January 8, 2026

    AIBE IX Result 2024

    March 21, 2025

    AIBE XVIII Result 2023

    March 26, 2024

    AIBE XVII Result 2022

    April 28, 2023
  • Jul 18, 2026, 11:16 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

    Candidates are advised to check and verify information printed on their AIBE XXI scorecard. In case of any discrepancy they must contact exam conducting authorities immediately and get it corrected. The following details are mentioned on the AIBE 21 scorecard:

    • Name of Candidate 
    • DOB
    • Roll Number 
    • Enrollment ID
    • Name of Examination 
    • Exam Date and Year 
    • Total Score Obtained 
    • Qualifying Status
  • Jul 18, 2026, 11:04 IST

    AIBE News: Is AIBE 21 Result Out?

    While the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) has not announced the result as of now, students are advised to stay tuned with latest updates here as the result may be released anytime soon now. 

  • Jul 18, 2026, 10:55 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: Qualifying Marks

    Candidates belonging to General category must secure 43 marks, while those belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBC) need 38 marks and Schedueld Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates required 32 marks. 

  • Jul 18, 2026, 10:40 IST

    AIBE Result News: Marking Scheme

    Candidates can check the AIBE Marking scheme in the table given below.

    AIBE 21 Marking Scheme

    Particulars

    Details

    Total Questions

    100

    Total Marks

    100

    Marks for Correct Answer

    1 Mark

    Marks for Unanswered Questions 

    0 Marks

    Negative Marking

    No

    Qualifying Marks (General/OBC)

    45 Marks

    Qualifying Marks (SC/ST)

    40 Marks
  • Jul 18, 2026, 10:34 IST

    AIBE 21 Result 2026: How to Check Scorecard

    1. Visit the BCI official website at allindiabarexamination.com.
    2. On the official portal find and click on AIBE XXI result 2026 link 
    3. A new window will open 
    4. Enter your login detail such as application number and date of birth
    5. Click on submit button given below 
    6. The AIBE XXI Result 2026 will be displayed on your screen 
    7. Verify all the details mentioned on it 
    8. Download the AIBE 21 Result 2026 in PDF format and take printout for future use
  • Jul 18, 2026, 10:27 IST

    AIBE Result News: Category Wise Cut-Off Marks

    Candidates can check the category wise cut off marks given in the table below for AIBE XXI exam.

    AIBE 21 Cut-Off 

    Candidate Category 

    Cut Off Marks 

    General, OBC 

    45 Percentage Marks 

    SC, ST 

    40 Percentage Marks 
  • Jul 18, 2026, 10:22 IST

    AIBE Result News: Result Date

    Bar Council of India is expected to announce the AIBE 21 results anytime soon. However the council has not yet confirmed the official result date and time. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates. The direct link will be activated on the official website soon once the results are declared.

  • Jul 18, 2026, 10:16 IST

    AIBE XXI Result 2026 LIVE: Login Details Required

    To check the AIBE 21 result candidates need to enter their registration number or roll number along with their date of birth on the result login page. Students must make sure that the date of birth is entered in the correct format.

Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

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