AIBE 22 Exam Registration 2026 Started (Link Active); Apply at allindiabarexamination.com
The Bar Council of India begins the All India Bar Exam Association AIBE 22 Registration 2026 online at allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates can apply online, register the application form given direct link, active by 4 PM. Check steps to apply, fee details here.
The Bar Council of India has started the registration and application process for AIBE 22 exam today, August 19, 2026. Candidates appearing for the November 2026 session can visit the official website to register and apply. Candidates should have a valid email id and mobile number to complete the registration. The last date to apply for AIBE 22 is October 27, 2026. The Application Portal for AIBE XXII (All India Bar Examination - XXII) will go live today at 04:00 PM. Candidates who have failed in the previous AIBE XX or XXI examination are not required to register again. Such candidates may log in using their existing User ID and Password to fill and submit the AIBE XXII application form.
AIBE 22 Registration 2026: Important Dates
Check the important dates for the AIBE XXII Examination registration process below
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Registration Commence
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August 19, 2026
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Last date to apply
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October 27, 2026
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Last date to Submit Fee
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October 28, 2026
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Admit Card Date
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November 14, 2026
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Exam Date
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November 28, 2026
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AIBE 22 Result
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Between January 7 to 10, 2027
AIBE XXII Application Link 2026 Link Active
AIBE 22 Registration link is now active at allindiabarexamination.com
AIBE 22 Registration - Click Here
AIBE 22 2026 Registration Process
The AIBE application form link will be active online on the official website. Check out the below mentioned steps to fill out the application form
- Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com
- Click on the register link
- Enter the required details such as enrollment state, enrollment number, name, mobile number, etc.
- Enter your personal details as required
- Submit the application form
- Candidate will receive the registration ID & password on your email ID and phone number
- Log in again and submit the application fee
- Save and keep the confirmation page.
AIBE 22 Application 2026: Documents Required to Apply
Candidates applying for AIBE 22 must upload the following documents when filling out the online application:
- Passport-size photograph
- Scanned signature
- State Bar Council Enrollment Certificate
- LLB degree certificate or mark sheets.
Complete your AIBE 22 application payment online by using debit card, credit card, net banking or offline through SBI challan. Fees for INR 3,560 for General/OBC candidates, INR 2,560 for SC/ST candidates, and INR 2,500 for candidates with 50 percent disability. Please note that these amounts include INR 60 in bank charges.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.