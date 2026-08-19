AIBE 22 Exam Registration 2026 Started (Link Active); Apply at allindiabarexamination.com

The Bar Council of India has started the registration and application process for AIBE 22 exam today, August 19, 2026. Candidates appearing for the November 2026 session can visit the official website to register and apply. Candidates should have a valid email id and mobile number to complete the registration. The last date to apply for AIBE 22 is October 27, 2026. The Application Portal for AIBE XXII (All India Bar Examination - XXII) will go live today at 04:00 PM. Candidates who have failed in the previous AIBE XX or XXI examination are not required to register again. Such candidates may log in using their existing User ID and Password to fill and submit the AIBE XXII application form.

AIBE 22 Registration 2026: Important Dates

Check the important dates for the AIBE XXII Examination registration process below