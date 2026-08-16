AIIMS INI CET July 2026: 44 PG Applicants’ Candidature Cancelled For Open Round Seat Allocation

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has cancelled the candidature of 44 candidates for the Open Round of Online Seat Allocation for the INI-CET July 2026 session. The cancellation applies to admissions to PG courses, including MD, MS, DM (6 years), MCh (6 years) and MDS.

The notice was issued on August 12, 2026. According to the notice, provisionally eligible candidates for the Open Round had earlier been given an opportunity to provide their payment or transaction details for reconciliation. However, no response was received from the candidates listed in Annexure 1.

INI CET July 2026: Details Of Cancelled Candidatures

The notice states that the candidature of all 44 candidates listed in Annexure 1 has been cancelled for seat allocation. It also clarifies that no further claim in this regard will be entertained.