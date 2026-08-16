AIIMS INI CET July 2026: 44 PG Applicants’ Candidature Cancelled For Open Round Seat Allocation
INI CET July 2026: The candidature of 44 candidates has been cancelled by AIIMS for the Open Round of Online Seat Allocation after no response was received regarding payment or transaction details. Check the notice and list of affected candidates here.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has cancelled the candidature of 44 candidates for the Open Round of Online Seat Allocation for the INI-CET July 2026 session. The cancellation applies to admissions to PG courses, including MD, MS, DM (6 years), MCh (6 years) and MDS.
The notice was issued on August 12, 2026. According to the notice, provisionally eligible candidates for the Open Round had earlier been given an opportunity to provide their payment or transaction details for reconciliation. However, no response was received from the candidates listed in Annexure 1.
INI CET July 2026: Details Of Cancelled Candidatures
The notice states that the candidature of all 44 candidates listed in Annexure 1 has been cancelled for seat allocation. It also clarifies that no further claim in this regard will be entertained.
The list includes 40 candidates who applied for MD/MS/MCh (6 years)/DM (6 years) courses and four candidates who applied for MDS. The annexure provides the candidate ID, roll number, rank and course applied for.
Candidates who participated in the INI-CET July 2026 Open Round should check the annexure carefully to see whether their details are included in the list.
AIIMS INI CET PG July Session Debarred Candidates 2026 Notice: Direct Link
How To Check The INI CET July 2026 Candidature Cancellation Notice
Candidates can check the notice by following these steps:
1. Visit the official examination website aiimsexams.ac.in.
2. Go to the Notices section.
3. Look for the notice titled “Notice for INI-CET for PG courses July 2026 session”.
4. Open the notice regarding the cancellation of candidature for the Open Round.
5. Check Annexure 1 for the candidate ID, roll number, rank and course details.
6. Download and save the notice for future reference.
Candidates should rely only on updates uploaded on the official examination website for further information related to the INI-CET July 2026 session.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.