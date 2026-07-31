AJSU Protest Over 14th JPSC Exam Row Triggers Demand for CBI Probe and Reforms
AJSU youth and student workers marched in Jharkhand over alleged JPSC and JSSC exam irregularities and demanded a CBI probe and major reforms. Read the article to know further information.
The Youth and Student wing of the All Jharkhand Students Union or AJSU held a protest march against alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission exams. Protesters first gathered at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium and then marched towards Lok Bhavan with placards calling for the cancellation of the 14th JPSC exam and a CBI probe into the matter. They also demanded better functioning of both JPSC and JSSC. The police stopped the march before the main gate of Raj Bhavan but the protest sent a strong message about growing anger among students and job aspirants. Read the article to know further details.
Why the Protest was Held by All Jharkhand Students Union
AJSU student leaders said the future of students is being put at risk. Union president Om Verma alleged that JPSC seats were being sold for amounts ranging from Rs 25 Lakh to Rs 1 crore. He demanded a CBI Inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the results of the 14th JPSC examination. Protestors also claimed there was large-scale corruption in the 14th JPSC Combined Civil Services Preliminary exam held on April 19. Another major complaint was that the commission did not release category wise cut off marks before declaring the results. For many students this raised serious doubts about fairness and transparency.
Also Read, Jharkhand Paper Leak Scandal, Exams Affected, Paper Leak Bill and CM Resignation
CID Probe Faces Questions as Political Pressure Grows
Rituraj Shahdev from the AJSU youth wing said the state government should take responsibility just as the central government did in the NEET paper leak case. He said the matter has already been handed over to the CID but protesters do not trust that investigation. According to him, a few arrests are not enough and the entire issue should be probed by the CBI. The demand also received political support. Senior BJP leader and leader of opposition Babulal Marandi asked for a CBI inquiry and said all concerned JPSC members should be removed and the guilty should be sent to jail. He also called for a stricter law like the anti paper leak law. BJP MP Aditya Sahu is also set to observe a silent fast in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament House complex.
Paper Leaks and Exam Protests are Becoming a Serious Warning Sign
Across the country paper leak claims and exam related protests are creating fear among students. Young people spend years preparing for competitive tests and any doubt over fairness can break trust very quickly. That is why every exam body must act with full clarity and speed when such questions arise. A fair inquiry and strong reform can help restore confidence. It feels that paper leaks and exam protests are becoming far too common now. This is not good for students and it is not good for the system either.
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