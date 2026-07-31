AJSU Protest Over 14th JPSC Exam Row Triggers Demand for CBI Probe and Reforms

The Youth and Student wing of the All Jharkhand Students Union or AJSU held a protest march against alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission exams. Protesters first gathered at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium and then marched towards Lok Bhavan with placards calling for the cancellation of the 14th JPSC exam and a CBI probe into the matter. They also demanded better functioning of both JPSC and JSSC. The police stopped the march before the main gate of Raj Bhavan but the protest sent a strong message about growing anger among students and job aspirants. Read the article to know further details.

Why the Protest was Held by All Jharkhand Students Union

AJSU student leaders said the future of students is being put at risk. Union president Om Verma alleged that JPSC seats were being sold for amounts ranging from Rs 25 Lakh to Rs 1 crore. He demanded a CBI Inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the results of the 14th JPSC examination. Protestors also claimed there was large-scale corruption in the 14th JPSC Combined Civil Services Preliminary exam held on April 19. Another major complaint was that the commission did not release category wise cut off marks before declaring the results. For many students this raised serious doubts about fairness and transparency.