Jharkhand Paper Leak Scandal, Exams Affected, Paper Leak Bill and CM Resignation

The Jharkhand Paper leak scandal has become a major political issue in the state. The controversy has increased after the BJP demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Hemant Soren over alleged exam fraud and recruitment irregularities. Students and job seekers are seeking clarity on the examinations linked to the case. The exams that have faced paper leak allegations, security concerns or fraud claims include JSSC CGL, JPSC Combined Civil Services, Excise Constable Recruitment, JAC Class 10 Board Examination and NEET UG. These cases have raised concerns about the fairness and transparency of the state's recruitment and examination system. Read the article to know more details.

Exams Linked to the Jharkhand Paper Leak Scandal

Several important exams in Jharkhand have come under suspicion. The JSSC CGL exam held in 2023 became one of the biggest controversies. The issue reached the High Court, After that the exam was cancelled and held again. A CID probe was launched. JPSC Combined Civil Services Preliminary and Main exams also faced questions over paper security and leak allegations. A CID SIT is now investigating that case. The exercise constable recruitment exam also drew serious complaints. Reports said it was the work of exam mafia networks and solver gangs and several arrests were made. The JAC Class 10 board exam also came under radar after Hindi and science papers went viral on social media. Both papers were later cancelled and rescheduled. Jharkhand also entered the NEET UG paper leak probe, after investigators found important links tied to Hazaribagh and Deoghar during the CBI investigation.