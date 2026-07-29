Jharkhand Paper Leak Scandal, Exams Affected, Paper Leak Bill and CM Resignation
Learn about the Jharkhand paper leak scandal, exams affected the paper leak bill and BJP’ demand for Hemant Soren’s resignation and other details. Read the article to know more details.
The Jharkhand Paper leak scandal has become a major political issue in the state. The controversy has increased after the BJP demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Hemant Soren over alleged exam fraud and recruitment irregularities. Students and job seekers are seeking clarity on the examinations linked to the case. The exams that have faced paper leak allegations, security concerns or fraud claims include JSSC CGL, JPSC Combined Civil Services, Excise Constable Recruitment, JAC Class 10 Board Examination and NEET UG. These cases have raised concerns about the fairness and transparency of the state's recruitment and examination system. Read the article to know more details.
Exams Linked to the Jharkhand Paper Leak Scandal
Several important exams in Jharkhand have come under suspicion. The JSSC CGL exam held in 2023 became one of the biggest controversies. The issue reached the High Court, After that the exam was cancelled and held again. A CID probe was launched. JPSC Combined Civil Services Preliminary and Main exams also faced questions over paper security and leak allegations. A CID SIT is now investigating that case. The exercise constable recruitment exam also drew serious complaints. Reports said it was the work of exam mafia networks and solver gangs and several arrests were made. The JAC Class 10 board exam also came under radar after Hindi and science papers went viral on social media. Both papers were later cancelled and rescheduled. Jharkhand also entered the NEET UG paper leak probe, after investigators found important links tied to Hazaribagh and Deoghar during the CBI investigation.
Also Read, Maharashtra TET Case, NEET Protests, Anti-Paper Leak Law: Why India’s Exam Crackdown Is Back in Focus
JPSC Exam Irregularity and Recruitment Delay
The controversy is not limited to a few tests. Many JPSC examinations have also been questioned. These include the 14th Combined Civil Services exam and Forest Range Officer recruitment and Assistant Forest Conservator recruitment. The Jharkhand Eligibility Test and Project Management recruitment were also named. Similar concerns were raised about Civil Judge Junior Division and Medical College Assistant Professor and APP recruitment. As pressure increased the JPSC postponed nine recruitment examinations until further notice. The commissions called it an unavoidable situation. This has raised bigger concerns about fairness, transparency and trust in the state recruitment system.
Also Read, Anti Paper Leak Bill Debate Day 2: Expected Changes, What It Means for NEET, CUET, and Other National Exams
Paper Leak Bill and BJP’s Demand for Hemant Soren’s Resignation
BJP has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, alleging that repeated paper leaks and recruitment irregularities have weakened public trust in the state’s examination system. The party claims that the government has failed to ensure fair and transparent recruitment for students and job seekers. At the same time, the discussion around the paper leak bill has gained attention as stricter laws are being introduced to prevent exam fraud and punish those involved in leaking question papers. The government however, has defended its actions stating that investigations are underway and strict steps are being taken against those responsible. As the matter continues to attract political and public attention, students are hoping for a recruitment process that is secure, transparent and free from malpractice.
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.