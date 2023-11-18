AP EAMCET Counselling 2023 BiPC Seat Allotment Result Out, Reporting Until November 21

AP EAPCET Counselling 2023: AP EAMCET 2023 seat allotment result announced for BiPC stream. Candidates can download the allotment letter through the link given on the official website. Students allotted seats in the EAPCET counselling round are required to report to the allotted colleges with all necessary documents from today, November 18 to 21, 2023. Students reporting for admissions are also advised to carry all required documents and their photocopies with them when reporting for admissions.

The link for students to download the AP EAPCET 2023 counselling BiPC allotment result is available on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. When downloading the allotment results students must make sure that they check through all the details mentioned in the allotment result.

How to AP EAPCET 2023 Counselling Seat Allotment Result

The AP EAPCET 2023 counselling BiPC stream seat allotment result is available on the official counselling website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the seat allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the AP EAPCET 2023 counselling BiPC stream website

Step 2: Click on the allotment order link given on the website

Step 3: Login using the hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Download the allotment order and report to the college for admissions

The AP EAPCET 2023 BiPC counselling is conducted for admissions to the B.Pharmacy, Pharm.D, and B.Tech Biotechnology/ Food Technology courses offered in the colleges. Candidates allotted seats can report to the colleges allotted with the following documents

AP EAMCET allotment letter

APEAPCET 2023 rank card and hall ticket

Transfer Certificate ( T.C)

Birth certificate

Study Certificate from class 6 to Intermediate

Valid EWS certificate

