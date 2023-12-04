AP School Holiday Announced In NTR District Due To Cyclone Michaung, Get Details Here

AP Schools Closed: Andhra Pradesh state government has announced a school holiday in the NTR and Krisha districts. As per local reports, the holiday has been announced for tomorrow, December 5, 2023, due to Cyclone Michaung. The announcement was made by NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao.

According to the announcement made, educational institutions will remain closed tomorrow and the exams scheduled have also been postponed. According to reports, DEO has announced that the SA 1 exams scheduled for tomorrow have been postponed, and considering the warnings issued by the meteorological department of widespread rain due to Cyclone Michaung the district will be closed for two days. School and college authorities have been advised not to conduct any classes.

The district collector has further stated that schools will be required to compensate for these holidays using the second Saturdays in case of a shortfall of 220 working academic days. The state government has also asked the coastal districts to be on alert.

The India Meteorological Department predicted a cyclonic storm across South Andhra Pradesh and the adjoining North Tamil Nadu coast between Chennai and Machilipatanam in AP on the evening of December 4, 2023.

Tamil Nadu Schools Closed

Schools in Tamil Nadu Kalaiselvi, Kanchipuram, Chennai, Chengalpet, and Thiruvallor districts will remain closed tomorrow due to heavy rain and floods. Schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions are closed today.

Schools in Chennai and other districts are closed today, December 4, 2023. The announcements regarding the same were made on December 2, 2023, for the educational institutions of Kalaiselvi, Kanchipuram, Chennai, Chengalpet, and Thiruvallore districts

Also Read: Chennai School News Tomorrow: Will Schools in Chennai be Closed Tomorrow? Check Updates Here