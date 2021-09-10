GK Quiz on Ganesh Chaturthi: Test your knowledge here

Take the following GK Quiz based on Ganesh Chaturthi below. The 10 day long festival is observed in many parts of India with pomp and show and was brought to the country by Bal Gangadhar Tilak during the Indian National Movement. Take a look at the questions to test your knowledge.

Who is the father of Lord Ganesha?

Brahma Vishnu Shiva Kartikeya

Ans. c

Explanation: Lord Ganesha is the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Which God as per the Hindu mythology must be offered prayers before anyone else?

Shiva Agni Brahma Ganesha

Ans. d

Explanation: Lord Ganesha had the boon for being pratham pujya meaning to be worshipped first always. This is why in any Yajna, Ganesha is the first one to be summoned.

What is the significance of Ganesha Chaturthi as per Hindu Mythology?

i) It celebrates the arrival of Lord Ganesha to Earth from Kailash

ii) It celebrates the birthday of Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayak Chaturthi is the Hindu festival that observes the arrival of Ganesha to the Earth from Kailash Parvat along with his mother.

Why is Lord Ganesha known as Vighnaharta?

As he removes obstacles As he has an elephants head As he eats laddoos As he is worshipped first among others

Ans. a

Explanation: Vighna means obstacles or hurdles in hindi. Lord Ganesha is said to remove all obstacles from the lives of his followers which is why he is called Vighnaharta.

Which legislation was passed by the British Government that was opposed by Lokmanya Tilak through the celebration of Ganesha Chaturthi in Maharashtra?

Minto Morley reforms Government of India Act 1835 Anti Public Assembly Legislation 1892 None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: The British government banned the Hindu gatherings through its anti-public assembly legislation in 1892. This was met with Tilak's response by organising Ganesh Utsav as a social and religious function.

Which of the following is true about Ganesha Chaturthi?

i) Tilak organized the event to bridge the gap between Brahmins and non Brahmins

ii) It is a 10 day long festival of major importance in Maharashtra and other Western states of India

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: Ganesh Chaturthi is 10 day long festival initiated by Bal Gangadhar Tilak as a response to the anti assembly rule introduced by the British Government. he also aimed to bridge the gap between the Brahmins and the non Brahmins through this festival as Ganesha was considered to be the god of everyone.

Which of the following plant leaves is offered to Lord Ganesha only at the time of Ganesha Chaurthi?

Basil leaves Bay leaves Coriander leaves Indian Bael

Ans. a

Explanation: Especially at the time of Ganesha Chaturthi Lord Ganesha is offered with holy Basil leaves or Tulsi.

Which is the oldest Veda to mention Lord Ganpati?

Yajur Veda Rig Veda Atharva veda None of the Vedas have Ganpati in them.

Ans. b

Explanation: The earliest mention of Ganapati is found in the Rigveda. It appears twice in the Rigveda, in shloka 2.23.1, and in shloka 10.112.9.

Which organization celebrated Ganesha Chaturthi in London for the first time?

Indian Home Rule League Theosophical Society Hindu Culture and Heritage Society Vishwa Hindu Parishad

Ans.c

Explanation: The Hindu Culture and Heritage Society, a Southall-based organisation, celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi for the first time in London in 2005 at the Vishwa Hindu Temple.

Who is/are the consorts of Lord Ganesha?

Lakshmi Prastuti Riddhi Siddhi Kiya Riya

Ans. c

Explanation: Riddhi and Siddhi are the two consorts of Lord Ganesha as per the Hindu mythology.