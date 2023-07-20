Assam CEE 2023 Seat Allotment Released for Round 1; Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
Assam CEE 2023 seat allotment for Round 1 has been released. Candidates can check their allotment on the official website and accept the seat if they are satisfied. The next round of counselling will be held on July 31, 2023.

Updated: Jul 20, 2023 13:20 IST
Assam CEE 2023 Seat Allotment

Assam CEE 2023 Seat Allotment: The Directorate of Technical Education has released the Assam Combined Entrance Examination, Assam CEE seat allotment for Round 1. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out results on the official website: cee.dtecounselling.in. Candidates have to enter the roll number and DOB to check the result.

As per the schedule, Assam CEE 2023 seat allotment acceptance along with the acceptance letter and necessary documents upload will be held between July 20 and 23, 2023. Shortlisted candidates must report along with document (original) verification at the respective institute between July 21 to 26, 2023. 

Assam CEE 2023 Seat Allotment- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to check allotment is given below:

DTE Assam CEE seat allotment link

Click Here

DTE Assam CEE 2023 Counselling Dates

Check out mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Particulars

Dates

Seat Acceptance 

July 20 to 23, 2023

Reporting along with Document (Original) Verification 

July 21 to 26, 2023

Display of Vacancy List received from institutes after 1st online counselling

July 28, 2023

Allotment of seats of 2nd online counselling

July 31, 2023

How to Check Assam CEE 2023 Seat Allotment?

Candidates can follow the below steps to check allotment below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cee.dtecounselling.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to the allotment portal

Step 3: Now, enter the roll number and DOB

Step 4: Assam CEE round 1 seat allotment will appear 

Step 5: Download and take a printout for reference

Candidates must note that the Assam CEE 2023 counselling will be conducted in five rounds. Candidates who are qualified for the counselling will be eligible for admission into the BTech courses offered by the participating institutes.

