Assam CEE 2023 Seat Allotment Released for Round 1; Get Direct Link Here

Assam CEE 2023 Seat Allotment: The Directorate of Technical Education has released the Assam Combined Entrance Examination, Assam CEE seat allotment for Round 1. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out results on the official website: cee.dtecounselling.in. Candidates have to enter the roll number and DOB to check the result.

As per the schedule, Assam CEE 2023 seat allotment acceptance along with the acceptance letter and necessary documents upload will be held between July 20 and 23, 2023. Shortlisted candidates must report along with document (original) verification at the respective institute between July 21 to 26, 2023.

Assam CEE 2023 Seat Allotment- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to check allotment is given below:

DTE Assam CEE seat allotment link Click Here

DTE Assam CEE 2023 Counselling Dates

Check out mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Particulars Dates Seat Acceptance July 20 to 23, 2023 Reporting along with Document (Original) Verification July 21 to 26, 2023 Display of Vacancy List received from institutes after 1st online counselling July 28, 2023 Allotment of seats of 2nd online counselling July 31, 2023

How to Check Assam CEE 2023 Seat Allotment?

Candidates can follow the below steps to check allotment below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cee.dtecounselling.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to the allotment portal

Step 3: Now, enter the roll number and DOB

Step 4: Assam CEE round 1 seat allotment will appear

Step 5: Download and take a printout for reference

Candidates must note that the Assam CEE 2023 counselling will be conducted in five rounds. Candidates who are qualified for the counselling will be eligible for admission into the BTech courses offered by the participating institutes.

Also Read: ATMA 2023 Admit Card Releasing Today at 5 PM; Exam on July 23