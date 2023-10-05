Assam NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Allotment Result Tomorrow, Check Added Vacant Seats

Assam NEET PG Counselling Round 3: The Directorate of Medical Education, Assam has revised the NEET PG counselling round 3 schedule. Along with the revised schedule, a new vacant seats list has also been added to the NEET PG round 3 seat matrix. As per the revised schedule, the Assam NEET PG round 3 allotment result will be announced on October 6, 2023.
Earlier, the seat allotment results were to be announced on October 5, 2023. The Directorate had opened the choice-filling window for students to enter their choice of college after the addition of vacant seats until October 4, 2023. Students allotted seats in the third round can report to the allotted colleges for joining from October 9 to 10, 2023.
Assam NEET PG round 3 counselling revised schedule with a list of added vacant seats is available on the official website - dme.assam.gov.in. Eligible candidates can also check the schedule and vacant seats list through the link available here.
Assam NEET PG Counselling Round 3 - Click Here
Steps to Check the Assam NEET PG Round 3 Allotment Result
The Directorate of Medical Education will be releasing the NEET PG round 3 allotment result on October 6, 2023. Students eagerly waiting for the seat allotment result can follow the below-given steps to check the allotment result.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Assam NEET PG counselling
Step 2: Click on the counselling round 3 allotment result link
Step 3: The allotment pdf will be displayed
Step 4: Download the allotment result for further reference
Assam NEET PG Counselling List of Added Vacant Seats
|
Subject
|
Seat
|
Category
|
College
|
MD Radiotherapy
|
1
|
UR
|
Guwahati Medical College
|
MD General Medicine
|
1
|
UR
|
Silchar Medical College
|
MS Orthopedics
|
1
|
UR
|
Silchar Medical College
|
MD Pediatrics
|
1
|
OBC/MOBC NCL
|
Silchar Medical College
|
MS Opthalmology
|
1
|
OBC/MOBC NCL
|
Jorhat Medical College
