Assam NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Allotment Result Tomorrow, Check Added Vacant Seats

The Directorate of Medical Education, Assam has announced the NEET PG counselling round 3 list of vacant seats. The round 3 allotment result will be announced tomorrow, October 6, 2023.

Updated: Oct 5, 2023 12:15 IST
Assam NEET PG Counselling Round 3: The Directorate of Medical Education, Assam has revised the NEET PG counselling round 3 schedule. Along with the revised schedule, a new vacant seats list has also been added to the NEET PG round 3 seat matrix. As per the revised schedule, the Assam NEET PG round 3 allotment result will be announced on October 6, 2023.

Earlier, the seat allotment results were to be announced on October 5, 2023. The Directorate had opened the choice-filling window for students to enter their choice of college after the addition of vacant seats until October 4, 2023. Students allotted seats in the third round can report to the allotted colleges for joining from October 9 to 10, 2023. 

Assam NEET PG round 3 counselling revised schedule with a list of added vacant seats is available on the official website - dme.assam.gov.in. Eligible candidates can also check the schedule and vacant seats list through the link available here. 

Assam NEET PG Counselling Round 3 - Click Here

Steps to Check the Assam NEET PG Round 3 Allotment Result

The Directorate of Medical Education will be releasing the NEET PG round 3 allotment result on October 6, 2023. Students eagerly waiting for the seat allotment result can follow the below-given steps to check the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Assam NEET PG counselling

Step 2: Click on the counselling round 3 allotment result link

Step 3: The allotment pdf will be displayed 

Step 4: Download the allotment result for further reference

Assam NEET PG Counselling List of Added Vacant Seats

Subject

Seat

Category

College

MD Radiotherapy

1

UR

Guwahati Medical College

MD General Medicine

1

UR

Silchar Medical College

MS Orthopedics

1

UR

Silchar Medical College

MD Pediatrics

1

OBC/MOBC NCL

Silchar Medical College

MS Opthalmology

1

OBC/MOBC NCL

Jorhat Medical College

