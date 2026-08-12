Assam NEET UG Document Verification 2026 Begins: Today's Schedule and Upcoming Counselling Dates
Assam NEET UG 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, initiated mandatory offline document verification for 85% State Quota MBBS and BDS admissions for special quota candidates at its Guwahati office. Following physical verification, DME Assam will publish the finalized state merit list in mid-August 2026, launching Round 1 online counselling on August 13.
Assam NEET UG 2026: The Assam Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, has finally started the offline document verification process for 85% State Quota MBBS and BDS admissions for the year 2026–27. Students applying for admission in special quota seats like Children of Freedom Fighters, Martyrs of Assam Movement, Ex-Servicemen and Defence Service, Sports Quota, Victims of Extremist Violence or the Orphan Quota have to physically submit their documents at the DME office situated at Sixmile, Khanapara, Guwahati. Students are required to physically submit their completed application forms along with their self-attested photocopied NEET UG 2026 admit card, scorecard, PRC, and quota certificate in Room No. 5 on the second floor.
It is explicitly mentioned that any applications received through post or email will not be entertained by DME Assam; physical reporting is mandatory. In addition to this, students who have applied for a category change or adjustment in the provisional state merit list are also going through the physical verification process. After completing this offline verification process, DME Assam will release the finalised state merit list and open the online portal for Round 1 choice filling and seat allotment.
Assam NEET UG 2026 Key Schedule
The state counselling procedure follows the general Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) system:
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Event
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Official / Expected Dates
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Special Quota Document Submission Deadline
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August 11, 2026 (Office Hours)
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Category Change / Verification Corrections Window
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Till August 11, 2026
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Assam State Merit List Publication
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Mid-August 2026
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Round 1 Online Counselling & Choice Filling
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August 13 – August 22, 2026
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Round 1 Reporting & Joining Deadline
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August 28, 2026
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Round 1 Nodal Centre Document Verification
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August 29, 2026
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Round 2 Online Counselling
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August 31 – September 8, 2026
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Round 2 Nodal Centre Document Verification
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September 15, 2026
Assam NEET UG 2026: Documents Required
Candidates who need to report to the nodal centers as per the physical verification schedule shall produce original along with two self-attested copies of the following documents:
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NEET UG 2026 Admit Card & Scorecard
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Class 10 Pass Certificate & Marksheet (As proof of Date of Birth)
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Class 12 Marksheet & Passing Certificate
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Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) - in Annexure I format signed by the District Commissioner
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Certificate of Education in Assam – Annexure II (Class VII to XII)
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Caste / Category Certificate (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS)
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Special Quota Certificates (Freedom Fighter, Ex-Serviceman, Sports, etc.)
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Government Photo ID (Aadhaar Card / Passport / PAN Card)
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Passport Size Photographs (Minimum 6-8 as per NEET Application)
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.