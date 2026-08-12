Assam NEET UG Document Verification 2026 Begins: Today's Schedule and Upcoming Counselling Dates

Assam NEET UG 2026: The Assam Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, has finally started the offline document verification process for 85% State Quota MBBS and BDS admissions for the year 2026–27. Students applying for admission in special quota seats like Children of Freedom Fighters, Martyrs of Assam Movement, Ex-Servicemen and Defence Service, Sports Quota, Victims of Extremist Violence or the Orphan Quota have to physically submit their documents at the DME office situated at Sixmile, Khanapara, Guwahati. Students are required to physically submit their completed application forms along with their self-attested photocopied NEET UG 2026 admit card, scorecard, PRC, and quota certificate in Room No. 5 on the second floor.

It is explicitly mentioned that any applications received through post or email will not be entertained by DME Assam; physical reporting is mandatory. In addition to this, students who have applied for a category change or adjustment in the provisional state merit list are also going through the physical verification process. After completing this offline verification process, DME Assam will release the finalised state merit list and open the online portal for Round 1 choice filling and seat allotment.