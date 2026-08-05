ATMA Admit Card 2026: Out Today At 5 PM, Here’s How To Download

ATMA Admit Card 2026: The Association of Indian Management Schools, AIMS will release the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2026 admit card today, August 5, 2026 at 5 pm. Candidates who registered for the management entrance examination can check and download the admit card/hall ticket on the official website atmaaims.com using their PIT or application number.

The ATMA 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on August 9, 2026 from 2 pm to 5 pm in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates can download their admit card today, August 5, 2026 at 5 pm.

How To Download ATMA 2026 Admit Card?