ATMA Admit Card 2026: Out Today At 5 PM, Here’s How To Download
ATMA Admit Card Download: The ATMA 2026 admit card will be out today, August 5, 2026 at 5 pm. Candidates who registered can download their hall ticket on the official website atmaaims.com.
ATMA Admit Card 2026: The Association of Indian Management Schools, AIMS will release the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2026 admit card today, August 5, 2026 at 5 pm. Candidates who registered for the management entrance examination can check and download the admit card/hall ticket on the official website atmaaims.com using their PIT or application number.
The ATMA 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on August 9, 2026 from 2 pm to 5 pm in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates can download their admit card today, August 5, 2026 at 5 pm.
How To Download ATMA 2026 Admit Card?
- Visit the official website atmaaims.com
- On the homepage, click on “Candidate Login” and enter your PID/application number.
- Then, click on the “Proceed” button.
- Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save it for taking to the examination centre for entry purposes.
ATMA 2026 Admit Card: Direct Download Link
ATMA 2026 Schedule
The ATMA 2026 registration closed on August 3 at 5 pm and the examination will take place on August 9, 2026. The result will be declared on August 12, 2026.
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Event
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Date
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ATMA 2026 Last Registration Date
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August 3, 2026 (5:00 PM)
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ATMA 2026 Admit Card Download
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August 5, 2026 (5:00 PM onwards)
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ATMA 2026 Exam Date (CBT Mode)
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August 9, 2026 (2:00 PM to 5:00 PM)
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Result Declaration Date
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August 12, 2026
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Registration Start Date
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July 13, 2026
ATMA 2026: Exam Pattern
The ATMA 2026 examination consists of 180 multiple-choice questions from three major subjects -
- Analytical Reasoning
- Verbal Skills
- Quantitative Skills
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Particular
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Details
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Exam Mode
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Computer Based Mode
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Number of Questions
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180
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Correct Answer Marks
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One
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Negative Marking
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0.25 for incorrect response
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Exam Date, Time
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August 9, 2026 ( 2 pm to 5 pm)
The AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) is a national-level entrance exam in India accepted for admissions to postgraduate management and computer application programs such as MBA, PGDM, MMS, and MCA.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.