BHU Admission 2023: Registrations Reopen, Apply Until July 23, Get Direct Link Here

BHU UG Admission 2023: The National Testing Agency declared the CUET UG 2023 results on July 15, 2023. Following the announcement of the results, Banaras Hindu University has re-opened the registration portal for the UG courses. Candidates who have cleared the CUET UG exams and are interested in applying for admission at BHU can visit the official website and submit their registrations.

According to the official notification, the BHU CUET UG applications will be live until July 23, 2023. Candidates can visit the official website bhuonline.in complete the registration process through the link provided on the official website.

How to Submit BHU UG Application 2023

The applications for BHU UG 2023 is available on the official website of the university. Those who have opted for BHU in their CUET UG applications can visit the website and complete the further application process

Step 1: Visit the official website of Banaras Hindu University

Step 2: Click on the BHU UG registration link

Step 3: Read through the instructions given

Step 4: Login using the user id and OTP

Step 5: Fill out all necessary information and upload all documents

Step 6: Click on the final submission after saving the filled application

BHU UG Registration 2023 Instructions for Candidates

Candidates must check their age eligibility for the specific courses on the information bulletin before applying

Students applying must keep their CUET UG application number with them when registering on the BHU website

Students are required to upload scanned copies of passport-size photographs, signatures, class 10 and 12 mark sheets, date of birth certificates, and other required documents.

Application fee has to be submitted online

The date of birth, gender, caste, and UG programme must be similar to that mentioned in the CUET application.

