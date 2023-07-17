BHU Admission 2023: Registrations Reopen, Apply Until July 23, Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
BHU has reopened the UG applications. Candidates who have qualified the CUET UG exams can submit their applications for the UG admissions.

Updated: Jul 17, 2023 08:36 IST
BHU UG Admission 2023: The National Testing Agency declared the CUET UG 2023 results on July 15, 2023. Following the announcement of the results, Banaras Hindu University has re-opened the registration portal for the UG courses. Candidates who have cleared the CUET UG exams and are interested in applying for admission at BHU can visit the official website and submit their registrations.

According to the official notification, the BHU CUET UG applications will be live until July 23, 2023. Candidates can visit the official website bhuonline.in complete the registration process through the link provided on the official website. 

BHU UG Application 2023 Link - Click Here

How to Submit BHU UG Application 2023

The applications for BHU UG 2023 is available on the official website of the university. Those who have opted for BHU in their CUET UG applications can visit the website and complete the further application process

Step 1: Visit the official website of Banaras Hindu University

Step 2: Click on the BHU UG registration link

Step 3: Read through the instructions given 

Step 4: Login using the user id and OTP

Step 5: Fill out all necessary information and upload all documents

Step 6: Click on the final submission after saving the filled application

BHU UG Registration 2023 Instructions for Candidates

  • Candidates must check their age eligibility for the specific courses on the information bulletin before applying
  • Students applying must keep their CUET UG application number with them when registering on the BHU website
  • Students are required to upload scanned copies of passport-size photographs, signatures, class 10 and 12 mark sheets, date of birth certificates, and other required documents. 
  • Application fee has to be submitted online
  • The date of birth, gender, caste, and UG programme must be similar to that mentioned in the CUET application. 

