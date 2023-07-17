BHU Admission 2023: Registrations Reopen, Apply Until July 23, Get Direct Link Here

BHU UG Admission 2023: The National Testing Agency declared the CUET UG 2023 results on July 15, 2023. Following the announcement of the results, Banaras Hindu University has re-opened the registration portal for the UG courses. Candidates who have cleared the CUET UG exams and are interested in applying for admission at BHU can visit the official website and submit their registrations.
According to the official notification, the BHU CUET UG applications will be live until July 23, 2023. Candidates can visit the official website bhuonline.in complete the registration process through the link provided on the official website.
BHU UG Application 2023 Link - Click Here
Following the announcement of #CUETUG2023 results by @DG_NTA, registration portal for admission to UG courses of #BanarasHinduUniversity is LIVE now. Applicants willing to take admission may register by visiting https://t.co/gU5XHnU4Zx.#BHU #admissions #cuetresult @VCofficeBHU pic.twitter.com/3OIYtNVMOY— BHU Official (@bhupro) July 16, 2023
How to Submit BHU UG Application 2023
The applications for BHU UG 2023 is available on the official website of the university. Those who have opted for BHU in their CUET UG applications can visit the website and complete the further application process
Step 1: Visit the official website of Banaras Hindu University
Step 2: Click on the BHU UG registration link
Step 3: Read through the instructions given
Step 4: Login using the user id and OTP
Step 5: Fill out all necessary information and upload all documents
Step 6: Click on the final submission after saving the filled application
BHU UG Registration 2023 Instructions for Candidates
- Candidates must check their age eligibility for the specific courses on the information bulletin before applying
- Students applying must keep their CUET UG application number with them when registering on the BHU website
- Students are required to upload scanned copies of passport-size photographs, signatures, class 10 and 12 mark sheets, date of birth certificates, and other required documents.
- Application fee has to be submitted online
- The date of birth, gender, caste, and UG programme must be similar to that mentioned in the CUET application.
