BSEB Inter Exam 2024: Bihar Board Directs Principals To Complete Class 12 Registration by Oct 11, Check Tweet Here

BSEB Inter Exam 2024: Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has posted on ‘X’ previously known as Twitter regarding the Bihar Board Inter exam 2024 registration. As per the tweet, all the respective school heads and principals have been instructed to complete the BSEB class 12th board exam registration by October 11, 2023. They will be able to register students for Bihar Inter annual examination 2024 on the official website: seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

An official tweet states, “ Heads of educational institutions will have to register intermediate students of their institutions from September 20 to October 11 through the website seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. A copy of the registration form have to be uploaded on the official website of the committee.”

Tweet Regarding Bihar Board Inter Exam 2024 Registration

The official has tweeted regarding the deadline and helpline number for BSEB Inter board exam registration form. Check the tweet below:

How to register for Bihar Board Inter Exam 2024?

As per the details available, the educational institution is required to download the BSEB Inter registration form from the website. Further, they have to provide them to all the students. Later, they will have to then collect the filled forms from the students. The head of the educational institution will match them with the records of their school. After that, they will fill out the online registration form. In case of any queries, the heads and principals of the schools can contact the Bihar board on the helpline number: 0612 2230039.

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Exam 2024 Registration Fees

Students will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,430, which includes exam fee, registration fee, migration certificate fee and others, for registering for the BSEB Inter exams 2024. The candidates will have to upload a passport-size photograph in the dimensions 35mm X 30mm and a photograph of their signatures on a blank paper in the dimensions 3.5 cm X 1 cm. The photographs should be in jpg or jpeg format. The students will fill out the examination forms, which will be then verified by the school heads.

Also Read: School Holidays in October 2023: Know When Schools Will Be Closed, Check Upcoming Events List Here