BSEH 2023: Class 10th and 12th Regular and Private Exam Admit Card Out at bseh.org.in, Get Direct Link Here

BSEH 10th 12th Admit Card 2023: Board of School Education, Haryana has released the BSEH Class 10 and Class 12 Admit Cards on the official website of the board. School authorities will be able to download the Haryana Board 10th and 12th admit cards for regular students through the link available on the official website while private students can download the admit card from the website.

To download the Haryana Board Secondary and Senior Secondary regular and private exam admit card school authorities are required to visit the official website and enter the user name and password in the admit card link provided.

The Haryana Board 10th and 12th Admit Card 2023 is available on the official website - bseh.org.in. A direct link for candidates to download the BSEB 10th and 12th Admit Card 2023 is also provided below for regular and private candidates.

BSEH 10th and 12th Regular - Click Here

BSEH 10th and 12th Private - Click Here

How to Download BSEH 10th and 12th Admit Card

The Haryana Board Class 10 and Class 12 Admit Card is available in online mode. School authorities will download the BSEB 10th and 12th admit card for the regular students while private candidates can visit the official website directly to download the admit card.

Step 1: Visit the BSEH Haryana official website

Step 2: Click on the Download admit card of Secondary/Sr. Secondary (Private/Additional/Re-appear/Full & Partial imp.) Examination March-2023 or the Download admit card of Secondary/Sr. Secondary (Academic/Regular students) for Examination March-2023 link on the homepage

Step 3: For Private Students - Enter the Previous Roll No, Candidate Name, Father Name, Mother Name, and Registration No and for Regular students - Username and Password in the Admit Card link

Step 4: The Admit Card for the respective exams will be displayed

Step 5: Download the BSEH 10th and 12th Admit Card 2023 for further reference

Details Given on BSEH 10th, 12th Admit Card

The Haryana Board 10th and 12th Admit Card will contain the following details

Candidate name and roll number

Candidate photograph and signature

Name of examinations

Shift timing and schedule

Reporting time to exam centre

Exam centre name and address

Instructions to be followed

