    BSEH 2023: Class 10th and 12th Regular and Private Exam Admit Card Out at bseh.org.in, Get Direct Link Here

    Haryana Board 10th and 12th Admit Card for regular and private students is available online. Candidates appearing for the board examinations can check below the steps to download the admit card and other details.

    Updated: Feb 21, 2023 08:59 IST
    BSEH 10th 12th Admit Card 2023
    BSEH 10th 12th Admit Card 2023

    BSEH 10th 12th Admit Card 2023: Board of School Education, Haryana has released the BSEH Class 10 and Class 12 Admit Cards on the official website of the board. School authorities will be able to download the Haryana Board 10th and 12th admit cards for regular students through the link available on the official website while private students can download the admit card from the website. 

    To download the Haryana Board Secondary and Senior Secondary regular and private exam admit card school authorities are required to visit the official website and enter the user name and password in the admit card link provided. 

    The Haryana Board 10th and 12th Admit Card 2023 is available on the official website - bseh.org.in. A direct link for candidates to download the BSEB 10th and 12th Admit Card 2023 is also provided below for regular and private candidates. 

    BSEH 10th and 12th Regular - Click Here

    BSEH 10th and 12th Private - Click Here

    How to Download BSEH 10th and 12th Admit Card 

    The Haryana Board Class 10 and Class 12 Admit Card is available in online mode. School authorities will download the BSEB 10th and 12th admit card for the regular students while private candidates can visit the official website directly to download the admit card.

    Step 1: Visit the BSEH Haryana official website

    Step 2: Click on the Download admit card of Secondary/Sr. Secondary (Private/Additional/Re-appear/Full & Partial imp.) Examination March-2023 or the Download admit card of Secondary/Sr. Secondary (Academic/Regular students) for Examination March-2023 link on the homepage

    Step 3: For Private Students - Enter the Previous Roll No, Candidate Name, Father Name, Mother Name, and Registration No and for Regular students - Username and Password in the Admit Card link

    Step 4: The Admit Card for the respective exams will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the BSEH 10th and 12th Admit Card 2023 for further reference

    Details Given on BSEH 10th, 12th Admit Card

    The Haryana Board 10th and 12th Admit Card will contain the following details

    • Candidate name and roll number
    • Candidate photograph and signature
    • Name of examinations
    • Shift timing and schedule
    • Reporting time to exam centre
    • Exam centre name and address
    • Instructions to be followed

