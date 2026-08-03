CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: Download Class 12 Marksheets at cbse.gov.in, DigiLocker, Check Latest Updates Here

CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE Class 12 supplementary results in the first or second week of August 2026. The link to check the Class 12 supplementary result will be available on the official website of the board. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary exams in July 2026 must keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result.

No official confirmation regarding the date and time for the announcement of the CBSE Class 12 supplementary exam result is provided by the board. CBSE conducted the Class 12 supplementary exams on July 28, 2026. Those who appeared for the Class 12 CBSE board supplementary exams will be able to check their results with their login credentials. The link will be available on the official website, official result portal or the DigiLocker App.

In 2025, the CBSE Class 12 Supplementary exam was conducted on July 15, and the result was announced on August 1, 2026. Since this year's exam was held in the last week of July, it is highly likely that the result will be declared by the second week of August 2026. Students can check the result and download the 12th supplementary marksheets with their roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth.

CBSE Class 12 Main Exam Result 2026: Key Statistics

CBSE board released the Class 12 results on May 13, 2026. As per the details provided by the board, an overall pass percentage of 85.20% was recorded for Class 12 students. Check the key statistics of the Class 12 CBSE results below.

Registered candidates: 17,80,365

Appeared candidates: 17,68,968

Passed candidates: 15,07,109

Girls pass percentage: 88.86%

Boys pass percentage: 82.13%

Transgender pass percentage: 100%

Minimum Passing Marks Required

CBSE conducted the Class 12 supplementary exams for those unable to score the minimum required marks in their Class 12 exams in the first exam. Those who failed and those who wish to improve their scores were eligible to apply for the supplementary exams. Similar to the main exams, the minimum passing marks for the supplementary exams are the same. Candidates need to score a minimum of 33% in their examinations to be considered for admissions