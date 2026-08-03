CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
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CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: Download Class 12 Marksheets at cbse.gov.in, DigiLocker, Check Latest Updates Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 5, 2026, 18:40 IST

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 is expected to be released in the first or second week of August 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the 12th supplementary examinations will be able to check the result and download the marksheets through the official website cbse.gov.in

CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026
CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • CBSE 12th Supplementary result 2026 expected to be declared in the first week of August 2026
  • Download CBSE 12th supplementry result 2026 at cbse.gov.in using the roll number, date of birth, admit card number and school number
  • Candidates must score minimum 33% marks in supplementary exams to qualify

CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE Class 12 supplementary results in the first or second week of August 2026. The link to check the Class 12 supplementary result will be available on the official website of the board. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary exams in July 2026 must keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result.

No official confirmation regarding the date and time for the announcement of the CBSE Class 12 supplementary exam result is provided by the board. CBSE conducted the Class 12 supplementary exams on July 28, 2026. Those who appeared for the Class 12 CBSE board supplementary exams will be able to check their results with their login credentials. The link will be available on the official website, official result portal or the DigiLocker App. 

In 2025, the CBSE Class 12 Supplementary exam was conducted on July 15, and the result was announced on August 1, 2026. Since this year's exam was held in the last week of July, it is highly likely that the result will be declared by the second week of August 2026. Students can check the result and download the 12th supplementary marksheets with their roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth.

CBSE Class 12 Main Exam Result 2026: Key Statistics

CBSE board released the Class 12 results on May 13, 2026. As per the details provided by the board, an overall pass percentage of 85.20% was recorded for Class 12 students. Check the key statistics of the Class 12 CBSE results below.

Registered candidates: 17,80,365

Appeared candidates: 17,68,968

Passed candidates: 15,07,109

Girls pass percentage: 88.86%

Boys pass percentage: 82.13%

Transgender pass percentage: 100%

Minimum Passing Marks Required

CBSE conducted the Class 12 supplementary exams for those unable to score the minimum required marks in their Class 12 exams in the first exam. Those who failed and those who wish to improve their scores were eligible to apply for the supplementary exams. Similar to the main exams, the minimum passing marks for the supplementary exams are the same. Candidates need to score a minimum of 33% in their examinations to be considered for admissions

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Aug 5, 2026, 18:40 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Highlights

    • Exam Date: July 28, 2026 (single shift across India)
    • Exam Timing: Major subjects took place from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
    • Practical Exams: Held between July 29 and August 4, 2026
    • Expected Result Timeline: First Week of August 2026
  • Aug 5, 2026, 17:40 IST

    How to Check CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026?

    The process to check CBSE Class 12 Supplementary result is given below.

    • Go to cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in.
    • Click on the link for CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026.
    • Enter your CBSE roll number and school number.
    • Click on “Submit.”
    • View CBSE Result of 12th class 20
  • Aug 5, 2026, 17:00 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Main Exam Statistics

    CBSE Class 12 main exam result was announced on May 13, 2026. Candidates can check the detailed statistics of the performance of candidates in their exam below

    • Registered candidates: 17,80,365
    • Appeared candidates: 17,68,968
    • Passed candidates: 15,07,109
    • Girls pass percentage: 88.86%
    • Boys pass percentage: 82.13%
    • Transgender pass percentage: 100%

     

  • Aug 5, 2026, 16:35 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Download Marksheets on DigiLocker App

     The CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 will be declared online. Apart from the website, the candidates can also view the result and download the mark sheets through the DigiLocker App. The candidates can view their result and mark sheets by visiting the website - www.digilocker.gov.in or results.digilocker.gov.in. The mark sheets obtained through Digilocker can be used for provisional admission purposes till the issuance of the final mark sheet and certificate.

  • Aug 5, 2026, 16:00 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Details Given on Supplementary Marksheets

    The supplementary result for CBSE class 12th 2026 is expected to be announced online very soon. The link for downloading the provisional marksheets will be provided on the website. The following information will be mentioned in the marksheets.

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Class
    • Stream
    • Subject
    • Revised marks
    • Grade
    • Qualifying status
  • Aug 5, 2026, 15:35 IST

    CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026: Details Required to Check result

    In order to find out the CBSE Class XII Supplementary results 2026, the candidates will have to provide roll number, school code, centre number and DOB.

     

  • Aug 5, 2026, 14:00 IST

    CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026 Date

    The expected date & time related to supplementary result are given below.

    EventsDates
    CBSE 12th Supplementary Exam 2026 28-Jul-2026
    CBSE 12th Compartment result 2026 Anytime Soon
  • Aug 5, 2026, 13:37 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Where can I get cbse compartment result 2026 class 12 link?

    CBSE compartment result 2026 class 12 link will be activated at cbseresults.nic.in. We will also provide the direct linhk on this page to check result.

     

  • Aug 5, 2026, 13:05 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Key Highlights

    Theory Exam Date

    July 28, 2026 (Single Shift)

    Practical Exam Dates

    July 29, 2026 – August 4, 2026

    Result Status / Expected Release

    August 2026 (2nd to 3rd Week)

    Minimum Passing Criteria

    33% aggregate in theory and practical/internal combined

    Credentials Required to Check Result

    Roll Number, School Number, and Admit Card ID

    Official Result Portals

    cbseresults.nic.in,cbse.gov.in,results.cbse.nic.in

    Digital Marksheet Access

    DigiLocker (digilocker.gov.in) and UMANG App
  • Aug 5, 2026, 13:04 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Details on Online Marksheets

    CBSE class 12 supplementary marksheets will be available online. Candidates who have appeared for the exams need to download their marksheets through the link on the website. Thw following details will be given on the marksheet

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Class
    • Subject
    • Stream
    • Mraks
    • Grade
    • Qualifying status
  • Aug 5, 2026, 12:16 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Results Expected Soon

    CBSE class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be announced online soon. Once released, students can download their provisional marksheets using their credentials. The link to check the result and download the provisional marksheets will be available at cbse.gov.in.

     

  • Aug 5, 2026, 11:51 IST

    CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026: Steps to Check Results Online

    CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 will be announced online soon. To download the marksheets, students are required to visit the official website and log in with their credentials. Follow the steps provided below

    Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE

    Step 2: Click on Class 12 supplementary result link

    Step 4: Login with the roll number, school number, admit card number and date of birth

    Step 5: Download the marksheets for further reference

  • Aug 5, 2026, 11:10 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: When is the Supplementary Result Expected?

    CBSE Class 12 supplementary examinations were conducted on July 28, 2026. To download the marksheets, students are required to visit the official website and log in with their credentials. As per last year's schedule, the board is likely to announce the Class 12 supplementary result in the first or second week of August 2026. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download their online marksheets. 

  • Aug 5, 2026, 10:42 IST

    CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026: What If You Fail the Supplementary Exam?

    CBSE 12th supplementary exam is conducted as a second chance for candidates to improve their scores. Candidates must note that a total of three attempts are open for students to clear their exams. Students who do not clear the July 2026 supplementary exam can appear for the February-April 2027 exam as a private candidate for the failed subject. The final attempt will be the July-August 2027 examinations. Those who do not clear that as well will be treated as Essential Repeat candidates

  • Aug 5, 2026, 10:27 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Class 12 Main Exam Result Statistics

    The statistics of the class 12 main exam is given below

    Registered candidates: 17,80,365

    Appeared candidates: 17,68,968

    Passed candidates: 15,07,109

    Girls pass percentage: 88.86%

    Boys pass percentage: 82.13%

    Transgender pass percentage: 100%

  • Aug 5, 2026, 10:16 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026: Marksheets to be Available Online

    The CBSE Class 12 compartment result 2026 will be announced online soon. The board is expected to announce the result in the second week of August 2026. To download the marksheets students are required to visit the official website and login with their roll number, date of birth and other details. The link to download the marksheets will also be available on the DigiLocker website. 

  • Aug 5, 2026, 09:59 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Details Mentioned on the Marksheets

    CBSE class 12 supplementary marksheets will be available online. Candidates who have appeared for the exams need to download their marksheets through the link on the website. Thw following details will be given on the marksheet

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Class

    Subject

    Stream

    Mraks

    Grade

    Qualifying status

  • Aug 5, 2026, 09:29 IST

    CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026: Result Expected First Week of August?

    There is no official confirmation of the date and time for the announcement of the CBSE Class 12 compartment results. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary exams on July 28, 2026 can visit the official website of the board to check the results and download the marksheets. 

  • Aug 5, 2026, 09:06 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026: Login Credentials Required

    To download the CBSE Class 12 compartment result, students are required to visit the official website and log in with their credentials. Candidates must log in with the following details

    Roll number

    Admit Card number

    Date of birth

    School number

  • Aug 5, 2026, 08:45 IST

    CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026: When was the Result Announced Last Year?

    Last year, the CBSE Class 12 supplementary results were announced on August 1, 2025. This year, the board conducted the exam on July 28, 2026. Taking into consideration the timing of last year, it is expected that the results will be announced anytime this week. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.

  • Aug 5, 2026, 08:35 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Official Website to Download Marksheets

    The CBSE Class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be declared online. To download the marksheets students can visit the official website of the board. The list of websites to check the result is provided below

    cbse.gov.in

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

  • Aug 5, 2026, 08:21 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026 LIVE: Download Marksheets on DigiLocker

    CBSE Class 12 supplementary result 2026 is expected to be announced online soon. The link to check the result will be available at cbse.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can also check the result on the DigiLocker App. To download the marksheets on DigiLocker students must login with their roll number and date of birth at digilocker.gov.in. 

  • Aug 4, 2026, 23:40 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Date and Time Soon

    The date and time for the declaration of the result of Class 12 supplementary 2026 have not been finalized by the board. Taking into account the date of last year, it can be expected that the result will be declared in the first week of August 2026. Those students who have applied for the supplementary exam should have their login details handy to check their result. 

  • Aug 4, 2026, 22:40 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Results Likely This Week?

    There has been no official announcement about the dates and time of the declaration of the Class 12 supplementary result for the year 2026. According to some reports though, the result is expected to be declared this week. To download the mark sheets, the candidates are required to log into the official site using their roll numbers, date of births and other credentials. 

  • Aug 4, 2026, 21:40 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: When was the Supplementary Result Announced Last Year?

    In 2025, CBSE announced the Class 12 supplementary results on August 1, 2026. This year, the board conducted the 12th supplementary exams on July 28, 2026. This year, the board evaluated the Class 12 answer sheets in online mode. Ridden with controversy, the board first completed the Class 12 re-totalling and revaluation process of the answer sheets.

     

  • Aug 4, 2026, 20:40 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Statistics of Main Exam

    CBSE 12th main exam result was conducted in February-April 2026. The results were announced on May 13, 2026. The statistics of the main exam is given below

    • Registered candidates: 17,80,365
    • Appeared candidates: 17,68,968
    • Passed candidates: 15,07,109
    • Girls pass percentage: 88.86%
    • Boys pass percentage: 82.13%
    • Transgender pass percentage: 100%

     

  • Aug 4, 2026, 19:40 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Steps to Download Marksheets

    The CBSE 12th supplementary result is expected to be declared online soon. The link to check the result will be available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the marksheets

    Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE

    Step 2: Click on CBSE 12th supplementary result

    Step 3: Login with credentials

    Step 4: The class 12 marksheets will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the marksheets for further reference

  • Aug 4, 2026, 18:40 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: When were the Supplementary Exam Conducted?

    The CBSE also holds supplementary examinations for candidates who cannot clear the examinations on their very first attempt. Those students who wished to improve their marks could also apply for the supplementary examination. As per the timetable released by the board, the CBSE Class 12 supplementary exam 2026 was held on 28 July 2026. The examination took place in the morning shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. 

  • Aug 4, 2026, 18:06 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Login Credentials to Download Marksheets

    CBSE class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be announced online. The marksheets will be available for download on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can login with the following details

    • Roll number
    • Admit card id
    • Date of birth
    • School number

     

  • Aug 4, 2026, 17:25 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Details Given on Supplementary Marksheets

    CBSE class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be declared online soon. The link to download the provisional marksheets will be available on the official website. The following details will be given on the marksheets

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Class
    • Stream
    • Subject
    • Revised marks
    • Grade
    • Qualifying status

     

  • Aug 4, 2026, 16:57 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Results Expected Soon

    CBSE class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be announced online soon. Once released, students can download their provisional marksheets using their credentials. The link to check the result and download the provisional marksheets will be available at cbse.gov.in.

     

  • Aug 4, 2026, 16:33 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Key Highlights

    Theory Exam Date

    July 28, 2026 (Single Shift)

    Practical Exam Dates

    July 29, 2026 – August 4, 2026

    Result Status / Expected Release

    August 2026 (2nd to 3rd Week)

    Minimum Passing Criteria

    33% aggregate in theory and practical/internal combined

    Credentials Required to Check Result

    Roll Number, School Number, and Admit Card ID

    Official Result Portals

    cbseresults.nic.in,cbse.gov.in,results.cbse.nic.in

    Digital Marksheet Access

    DigiLocker (digilocker.gov.in) and UMANG App
  • Aug 4, 2026, 16:07 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Highlights

    • Exam Date: July 28, 2026 (single shift across India)
    • Exam Timing: Major subjects took place from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
    • Practical Exams: Held between July 29 and August 4, 2026
    • Expected Result Timeline: First Week of August 2026
  • Aug 4, 2026, 15:30 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: 38.36 Passed Last Year

    The overall pass percentage in the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 was 85.20 per cent, down from 88.39 per cent in 2025. The supplementary examination pass percentage was recorded at 38.36 per cent.

     

  • Aug 4, 2026, 15:06 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Official Website to Check Results

    CBSE class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be announced online. The official websites for students to download the marksheets are given below

    cbse.gov.in

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

    digilocker.gov.in

  • Aug 4, 2026, 14:52 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Download Marksheets on DigiLocker App

    CBSE Class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be announced online. Along with the official website, candidates can also check the result and download the marksheets on the DigiLocker app. Candidates can visit the website - digilocker.gov.in or results.digilocker.gov.in to check the result and download the marksheets. The marksheet copies on Digilocker can be used for initial admission procedures until the final marksheet and certificate is issued.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 14:37 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Results Likely This Week?

    An official confirmation of the date and time for the announcement of the Class 12 supplementary result 2026 has not been provided by the board. As per reports however, the result is likely to be announced this week. To download the marksheets students need to visit the official website and login with their roll number, date of birth and other credentials. 

  • Aug 4, 2026, 14:24 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Date and Time Soon

    The date and time for the announcement of the Class 12 supplementary result 2026 are not confirmed by the board. Considering last year's dates, it is likely that the result will be announced in the first week of August 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary exams must keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download their marksheets. 

  • Aug 4, 2026, 14:00 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Main Exam Statistics

    CBSE Class 12 main exam result was announced on May 13, 2026. Candidates can check the detailed statistics of the performance of candidates in their exam below

    Registered candidates: 17,80,365

    Appeared candidates: 17,68,968

    Passed candidates: 15,07,109

    Girls pass percentage: 88.86%

    Boys pass percentage: 82.13%

    Transgender pass percentage: 100%

  • Aug 4, 2026, 13:37 IST

    CBSE Supplementary Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Marksheets

    CBSE Class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be announced online soon. Once released, candidates can login with their credentials to download their marksheets. The marksheets will include the following details

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Class

    Stream

    Subject

    Marks

    Grade

    Qualifying status

  • Aug 4, 2026, 12:33 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Login Credentials Required

    The CBSE Class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be announced online soon. Once released, students need to login with their credentials to download the marksheets. Candidates can login with the following details

    Roll number

    Admit card number

    Date of birth

    School number

  • Aug 4, 2026, 11:40 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: List of Websites to Download Marksheets

    CBSE Class 12 supplementary result 2026 is expected online soon. Candidates can check the result and download the individual marksheets through the following websites

    cbse.gov.in

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

  • Aug 4, 2026, 10:38 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: How to Check Result on DigiLocker

    CBSE class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be announced online soon. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results on the DigiLocker App. Follow the steps provided below to download the marksheets

    Step 1: Visit the official website of DigiLocker

    Step 2: Click on Class 12 Supplementary Result CBSE

    Step 3: Login with the roll number and password

    Step 4: The supplementary marksheets will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the marksheets for further reference

  • Aug 4, 2026, 08:18 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Results Expected This Week

    CBSE is likely to announce the class 12 supplementary results this week. An official confirmation is not provided by the board regarding the date and time for the announcement of the results. Students who have appeared for the exams must keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 07:37 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Retotalling and Revaluation Results

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the class 12 revaluation results in parts. A part of the results were announced on June 21, 2026, processing over 87% of applications. Check the exam details below

    • Total Candidates: 17.68,968 students appeared for the Class 12 main exams
    • Scanned Copy Requests: 4,04,319 students applied for photocopies of their answer books.
    • Total Scripts Requested: Over 11 lakh answer scripts were put under review.

     

  • Aug 4, 2026, 07:14 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Statistics of Main Exam

    CBSE 12th main exam result was conducted in February-April 2026. The results were announced on May 13, 2026. The statistics of the main exam is given below

    Registered candidates: 17,80,365

    Appeared candidates: 17,68,968

    Passed candidates: 15,07,109

    Girls pass percentage: 88.86%

    Boys pass percentage: 82.13%

    Transgender pass percentage: 100%

  • Aug 4, 2026, 06:54 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: When was the Supplementary Result Announced Last Year?

    In 2025, CBSE announced the Class 12 supplementary results on August 1, 2026. This year, the board conducted the 12th supplementary exams on July 28, 2026. This year, the board evaluated the Class 12 answer sheets in online mode. Ridden with controversy, the board first completed the Class 12 re-totalling and revaluation process of the answer sheets. 

  • Aug 4, 2026, 06:28 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Official Website to Check Results

    CBSE class 12 Supplementary result 2026 will be announced online soon. Once released, candidates can download the individual marksheets through the link on the following websites

    cbse.gov.in

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

    results.digilocker.gov.in

  • Aug 4, 2026, 06:01 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Download Marksheets on DigiLocker App

    Candidates can download their CBSE Class 12 supplementary result 2026 on the DigiLocker App. After the results are announced online, students who have appeared for the exams can visit the DigiLocker App to download the provisional marksheets. Candidates can visit the website - digilocker.gov.in or results.digilocker.gov.in and login with their roll number and password to download a copy of the provisional marksheets on the app.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 05:36 IST

    CBSE Supplementary Results 2026: When Will CBSE 12th Supplementary Result Be Out?

    CBSE has not yet confirmed the official date and time for the Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026, and students are advised to rely only on official CBSE websites for updates. However, students can expect the result to be announced soon, possibly in the first or second week of August, 2026. 

    Once released, students can download their marksheets on the official webistes cbse.gov.in and results.digilocker.gov.in.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 05:01 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Will CBSE Issue a Revised Marksheet?

    Yes, the board will issue a revised marksheet issued after the supplementary result which will carry the updated result status and is accepted for higher education admissions.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 04:31 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: What Happens After Result?

    Students who qualify in the supplementary examination become eligible for admissions to colleges and universities, subject to the institutions’ admission schedules.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 04:04 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Result In 15 Days Last Year

    In 2025, CBSE declared the Class 12 supplementary result on August 1, just 15 days after the examination, making it one of the quickest result announcements in recent years.

    This year, the supplementary examination was conducted on July 28, 2026. 

  • Aug 3, 2026, 23:44 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Credentials Required To Download Scorecard

    Students will need their roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth to access their marks online.

  • Aug 3, 2026, 20:44 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Official Websites To Download Result.

    Students can check the supplementary result on cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in and DigiLocker once it is announced. They can check the result by entering their roll number, date of birth and other details. 

  • Aug 3, 2026, 19:44 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Results 2026: Girls Outperformed Boys

    Girls outperformed boys in the 2026 Class 12 board main examination, continuing the trend seen in previous years. Girls achieved a pass percentage of 88.86 per cent as compared to boys with 82.13 per cent. 

  • Aug 3, 2026, 18:17 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: 38.36 Passed Last Year

    The overall pass percentage in the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 was 85.20 per cent, down from 88.39 per cent in 2025. The supplementary examination pass percentage was recorded at 38.36 per cent. 

  • Aug 3, 2026, 16:50 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Highlights

    • Exam Date: July 28, 2026 (single shift across India)
    • Exam Timing: Major subjects took place from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
    • Practical Exams: Held between July 29 and August 4, 2026
    • Expected Result Timeline: First Week of August 2026
  • Aug 3, 2026, 16:34 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: When Will CBSE Announce Result?

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is most likely to release the Class 12 supplementary 2026 results in the first week of August, 2026. Once released, students can check and download the scorecards on the official websites cbse.gov.in or results.digilocker.gov.in.

  • Aug 3, 2026, 16:17 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Follow These Steps To Download Your Marksheet

    • Go to the official website cbse.gov.in
    • Click on the link for Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Supplementary Results 2026.
    • Enter your Roll Number, School Number, and Admit Card ID as printed on your admit card.
    • Click the Submit button to view your marks and pass status on the screen.
    • Download and save or print a copy for your college admissions. 
  • Aug 3, 2026, 16:01 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Results 2026 Live: Scorecard Anytime Soon Now

    According to past year trends, students can expect the Class 12 supplementary 2026 results to be released anytime now. Last year, the scorecards were issued on August 1. Once released, students can check and download the scorecard on the official website of the CBSE  - cbse.gov.in

  • Aug 3, 2026, 15:45 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026 Live: 2025 Result Out On August 1

    The CBSE Class 12th supplementary exam results for 2025 were declared on August 1, 2025, with an overall pass percentage of 38.36%. 

  • Aug 3, 2026, 15:18 IST

    CBSE Supplementary Result 2026: 85.20 Per Cent Students Passed

    CBSE announced the Class 12 main examination results on May 13, 2026, with an overall pass percentage of 85.20 per cent. A total of 17,80,365 students registered for the examination, while 17,68,968 appeared and 15,07,109 successfully passed.

  • Aug 3, 2026, 15:05 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Link to be Active Soon

    CBSE Class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be available online soon. To download the marksheets students need to login with their credentials. The boardis expected to announce the results online by the second week of August 2026. 

  • Aug 3, 2026, 14:48 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Official Website to Check Results

    The CBSE Class 12 Supplementary result 2026 will be announced online soon. Once released, students can download their provisional marksheets on the website. The original marksheets and pass certificates will be issued by the board separately. Candidates can collect their marksheets from their schools. The official website to download the online marksheets are

    cbse.gov.in

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

  • Aug 3, 2026, 14:27 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Main Exam Statistics

    CBSE Class 12 main examinations were conducted in February-March 2026. The Class 12 results were announced on May 13, 2026. Check the statistics of the main ezam here

    Registered candidates: 17,80,365

    Appeared candidates: 17,68,968

    Passed candidates: 15,07,109

    Girls pass percentage: 88.86%

    Boys pass percentage: 82.13%

    Transgender pass percentage: 100%

  • Aug 3, 2026, 13:52 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Date and Time Expected Soon

    There is no official confirmation on the date and time for the announcement of the supplementary result. Students can download their marksheets through the link on the official website cbse.gov.in. It is likely that the board will announce the result by the second week of August 2026. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

  • Aug 3, 2026, 13:07 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Steps to Download Marksheets

    The CBSE 12th supplementary result is expected to be declared online soon. The link to check the result will be available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the marksheets

    Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE

    Step 2: Click on CBSE 12th supplementary result

    Step 3: Login with credentials

    Step 4: The class 12 marksheets will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the marksheets for further reference

  • Aug 3, 2026, 12:48 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Official Website to Download Marksheets

    CBSE Class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be announced online soon. To download the result, students must visit the official website and log in with their credentials. The list of websites for candidates to check their Class 12 CBSE exam results is provided below

    cbse.gov.in

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

  • Aug 3, 2026, 12:35 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: What If I Fail the Supplementary Exam

    CBSE 12th supplementary exam is conducted as a second chance for candidates to improve their scores. The board allows a total of three attempts for students to clear their exams. Students who do not clear the July 2026 supplementary exam can appear for the February-April 2027 exam as a private candidate for the failed subject. The final attempt will be the July-August 2027 examinations. Those who do not clear that as well will be treated as Essential Repeat candidates

     


  • Aug 3, 2026, 12:19 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Details Given on Supplementary Marksheets

    CBSE class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be declared online soon. The link to download the provisional marksheets will be available on the official website. The following details will be given on the marksheets

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Class

    Stream

    Subject

    Revised marks

    Grade

    Qualifying status

  • Aug 3, 2026, 12:06 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Results Expected Soon

    CBSE class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be announced online soon. Once released, students can download their provisional marksheets using their credentials. The link to check the result and download the provisional marksheets will be available at cbse.gov.in. 

  • Aug 3, 2026, 11:52 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Login Credentials to Download Marksheets

    CBSE class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be announced online. The marksheets will be available for download on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can login with the following details

    Roll number

    Admit card id

    Date of birth

    School number

  • Aug 3, 2026, 11:37 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Provisional Marksheets on the DigiLocker App

    The link to download the CBSE 12th supplementary result 2026 will be available on the official website soon. Once released, candidates can download their marksheets using their credentials. A link to download the marksheets will also be available on the DigiLocker portal - digilocker.gov.in. 

  • Aug 3, 2026, 11:35 IST

    CBSE Supplementary Result 2026: Official Website to Check Class 12 Supplementary result

    CBSE Class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be announced online soon. Once released, candidates can visit the official website of the board to download the online marksheets. The list of websites to check the supplementary result 2026 is provided below

    cbse.gov.in

    cbseresulrts.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in'

    digilocker.gov.in

  • Aug 3, 2026, 11:33 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Date and Time for Result Announcement

    CBSE Class 12 supplementary result 2026 is expected to be declared in the first week of August 2026. An official confirmation regarding the date and time for the announcement of the result will not be provided by the board. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates regarding the announcement of the supplementary result. 

  • Aug 3, 2026, 11:30 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: When were the Supplementary Exam Conducted?

    CBSE conducts supplementary exams for candidates unable to clear the exams in their first attempt. Students interested in improving their scores were also eligible to apply for the supplementary exams. According to the schedule, CBSE Class 12 supplementary exam 2026 was conducted on July 28, 2026. The exam was held in the morning session from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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