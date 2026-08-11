CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 LIVE: (OUT) 12th Supplementary Result Available at Digilocker; Download Marksheet Using Roll No, Admit Card ID

DigiLocker CBSE Board 12th Supplementary Result Link

CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the Class 12 supplementary results today, August 12, 2026. Candidates can check results on Digilocker platforn and the official website at cbse.gov.in. Students who appeared for the comaprtment, improvement, and supplementary examinations can check their revised scores on the portals for their admission purposes.

Last year, CBSE announced the Class 12 supplementary result on August 1, 2025, with the exams conducted on July 15, 2025. This year, CBSE conducted the Class 12 compartment exams on July 28, 2026. Candidates will be able to collect their revised final marksheets from their respective schools later. The online provisional marksheets can be checked on the portals at cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in and the digilocker.gov.in and results.digilocker.gov.in.

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 Official Announcement

Check the official announcement post by the X account of CBSE on the result declaration:

Important Update



CBSE has declared the Class XII Supplementary Examination Results 2026 today.

Results are available on the DigiLocker Results Portal: https://t.co/Gq7Xm7tZ24



For more details, please see the Press Release dated 12.08.2026 here: pic.twitter.com/JNn3E9WGVp — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) August 12, 2026

When was CBSE 12th Supplementary Exam 2026 Conducted?

The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the CBSE Class 12th supplementary exam 2026 on July 28, 2026 across India. The exam was held in a single-day examination for those who failed their main exams as well as who wanted to improve their final scores.

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026: Result Statistics

The pass percentage of compartment category of academic year 2025-26 stood at 38.36%. Students can check the performance of this year's compartment examinations at a glance here:

S.No. Details Number 1 Total Candidates Registered for Supplementary Examination 2026 2,91,576 2 Total Candidates Appeared in Supplementary Examination 2026 2,75,287 3 Candidates who Appeared for Improvement 1,11,056 4 Candidates who Appeared in Compartment Category 1,64,231 5 Candidates who passed in the Compartment Category 53.08%

The original marksheets and pass certificates will be issued by the board separately.