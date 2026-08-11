CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
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CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 LIVE: (OUT) 12th Supplementary Result Available at Digilocker; Download Marksheet Using Roll No, Admit Card ID

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 12, 2026, 20:52 IST

CBSE 12th compartment result 2026 has been announced online. The link to check the result is available on the official website, DigiLocker and UMANG App. CBSE conducted the supplementary exams for Class 12 students on July 28, 2026. To download the provisional marksheets, students can visit the official website and log in with their roll number, admit card number, school number and date of birth.

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 LIVE
CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS

  • CBSE 12th Supplementary result 2026 has been declared.
  • Check CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026 using the Roll number, Date of Birth, Admit card number and School number
  • Marksheets are also be available on the DigiLocker App and portal - digilocker.gov.in

DigiLocker CBSE Board 12th Supplementary Result Link

CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the Class 12 supplementary results today, August 12, 2026. Candidates can check results on Digilocker platforn and the official website at cbse.gov.in. Students who appeared for the comaprtment, improvement, and supplementary examinations can check their revised scores on the portals for their admission purposes.

Last year, CBSE announced the Class 12 supplementary result on August 1, 2025, with the exams conducted on July 15, 2025. This year, CBSE conducted the Class 12 compartment exams on July 28, 2026. Candidates will be able to collect their revised final marksheets from their respective schools later. The online provisional marksheets can be checked on the portals at cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in and the digilocker.gov.in and results.digilocker.gov.in.

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 Official Announcement

Check the official announcement post by the X account of CBSE on the result declaration:

When was CBSE 12th Supplementary Exam 2026 Conducted?

The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the CBSE Class 12th supplementary exam 2026 on July 28, 2026 across India. The exam was held in a single-day examination for those who failed their main exams as well as who wanted to improve their final scores.

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026: Result Statistics

The pass percentage of compartment category of academic year 2025-26 stood at 38.36%. Students can check the performance of this year's compartment examinations at a glance here:

S.No. Details Number
1 Total Candidates Registered for Supplementary Examination 2026 2,91,576
2 Total Candidates Appeared in Supplementary Examination 2026 2,75,287
3 Candidates who Appeared for Improvement 1,11,056
4 Candidates who Appeared in Compartment Category 1,64,231
5 Candidates who passed in the Compartment Category 53.08%

The original marksheets and pass certificates will be issued by the board separately.

LIVE UPDATES
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  • Aug 12, 2026, 20:52 IST

    Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026 CBSE: Result Statistics

    Students can check the compartment examination performance at a glance here:

    S.No. Details Number
    1 Total Candidates Registered for Supplementary Examination 2026 2,91,576
    2 Total Candidates Appeared in Supplementary Examination 2026 2,75,287
    3 Candidates who Appeared for Improvement 1,11,056
    4 Candidates who Appeared in Compartment Category 1,64,231
    5 Candidates who passed in the Compartment Category 53.08 %*
  • Aug 12, 2026, 19:35 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Login Credentials to Download Marksheets

    While downloading the CBSE class 12 supplementary result 2026 marksheets online, candidates must check the following details in the online copy: 

    • Roll number
    • Admit card id
    • Date of birth
    • School number
  • Aug 12, 2026, 18:56 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Post Result Facilities Opening Soon

    The compartment result for class 12 has been released today, August 12, 2026. The details of the post-result facilities will be notified separately through an official circular.

    For any queries, candidates may write to resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in or contact their respective CBSE Regional Offices or CBSE Tele-Helplines.

  • Aug 12, 2026, 18:18 IST

    CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026: Printed Marksheets to be Collected from Schools Later

    The printed Marksheet-cum Passing Certificates of regular students, including those studying abroad, will be supplied through their respective schools. Private candidates will also be provided digital academic documents through DigiLocker.

    The printed documents will be sent to their registered addresses. However, private candidates under the Delhi East and Delhi West Regional Offices may collect their printed documents from the examination centres from which they appeared.

  • Aug 12, 2026, 17:18 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result LIVE: Where To Download Scorecard

    CBSE class 12 compartment marksheets have been released at cbse.gov.in. The marksheets are also available at Digilocker and Umang App. Candidates can use their login details to check the marksheets. 

  • Aug 12, 2026, 16:47 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 OUT, Check Direct Link Here

    The Central Board of Secondary Education is has announced the Class 12 supplementary results online of official website. Candidates can check results on Digilocker and official website. Check direct link below:

    Direct Link: CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 

  • Aug 12, 2026, 16:29 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 OUT LIVE: Login Details Required

    Candidates must enter the login credentials given below.

    • Roll number
    • School number
    • Date of birth
    • Admit card ID 
  • Aug 12, 2026, 16:28 IST

    Details Mentioned On Class 12 Marksheets

    The CBSE Class 12 marksheets will have below mentioned details

    • total marks obtained in each subject
    • marks in theory papers
    • marks in practical exams/projects/internal assessments, additional subject details, positional grade (subject-wise)
    • qualifying (pass/fail) status of the candidate
  • Aug 12, 2026, 16:25 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: What To Do In Case of poor Internet Connection?

    Students facing internet issues can check via SMS facility to get their results. Class 12 candidates can type cbse12 {roll number} {school number} {center number} and send it on the given mobile number: 7738299899.

  • Aug 12, 2026, 16:19 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 OUT, Available on Digilocker

  • Aug 12, 2026, 16:15 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Highlights

    • Exam Date: July 28, 2026 (single shift across India)
    • Exam Timing: Major subjects took place from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
    • Practical Exams: Held between July 29 and August 4, 2026
    • Expected Result Timeline: First Week of August 2026
  • Aug 12, 2026, 15:43 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Minimum Passing Marks Required

    Minimum Passing Marks Required
    CBSE conducted the Class 12 supplementary exams for those unable to score the minimum required marks in their Class 12 exams in the first exam. Those who failed and those who wish to improve their scores were eligible to apply for the supplementary exams. Similar to the main exams, the minimum passing marks for the supplementary exams are the same. Candidates need to score a minimum of 33% in their examinations to be considered for admissions

     

  • Aug 12, 2026, 15:04 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Login Credentials to Download Marksheets

    CBSE class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be announced online. The marksheets will be available for download on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can login with the following details

    • Roll number
    • Admit card id
    • Date of birth
    • School number
  • Aug 12, 2026, 14:00 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: When were the Supplementary Exam Conducted?

    The CBSE also holds supplementary examinations for candidates who cannot clear the examinations on their very first attempt. Those students who wished to improve their marks could also apply for the supplementary examination. As per the timetable released by the board, the CBSE Class 12 supplementary exam 2026 was held on 28 July 2026. The examination took place in the morning shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

  • Aug 12, 2026, 13:27 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Highlights

    • Exam Date: July 28, 2026 (single shift across India)
    • Exam Timing: Major subjects took place from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
    • Practical Exams: Held between July 29 and August 4, 2026
    • Expected Result Timeline: First Week of August 2026
  • Aug 12, 2026, 12:38 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Results Expected Soon

    CBSE class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be announced online soon. Once released, students can download their provisional marksheets using their credentials. The link to check the result and download the provisional marksheets will be available at cbse.gov.in.

     

  • Aug 12, 2026, 11:52 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Statistics of Main Exam

    CBSE 12th main exam result was conducted in February-April 2026. The results were announced on May 13, 2026. The statistics of the main exam is given below

    • Registered candidates: 17,80,365
    • Appeared candidates: 17,68,968
    • Passed candidates: 15,07,109
    • Girls pass percentage: 88.86%
    • Boys pass percentage: 82.13%
    • Transgender pass percentage: 100%
  • Aug 12, 2026, 11:39 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Download Marksheets on DigiLocker

    CBSE Class 12 supplementary result 2026 is expected to be announced online soon. The link to check the result will be available at cbse.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can also check the result on the DigiLocker App. To download the marksheets on DigiLocker students must login with their roll number and date of birth at digilocker.gov.in.

     

  • Aug 12, 2026, 11:33 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026: Grace Marks To Be Given?

    Students need a minimum of 33 per cent aggregate of marks in theory and practical/internal combined. Failing to secure this threshold may results in fail status for your Class 12 2026-2027 academic year. The board may award one or two grace marks to students. 

  • Aug 12, 2026, 11:17 IST

    Download CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026: Step-By-Step Guide

    Visit the official CBSE website cbse.gov.in and click on "Results" section.

    There, click on CBSE Class 12 Supplementary/Compartment Result 2026.

    Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details.

    Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

    Download and save it for future reference. 

  • Aug 12, 2026, 11:04 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026: Scorecard Out Today?

    It is highly likely that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may release the Class 12 Compartment/Supplementary result today, August 12, 2026. Though, no official confirmation has been received from the board yet. 

  • Aug 12, 2026, 09:51 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026: Login Credentials Required

    To download the CBSE Class 12 compartment result, students are required to visit the official website and log in with their credentials. Candidates must log in with the following details

    • Roll number
    • Admit Card number
    • Date of birth
    • School number

     

  • Aug 12, 2026, 09:28 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Details Mentioned on the Marksheets

    CBSE class 12 supplementary marksheets will be available online. Candidates who have appeared for the exams need to download their marksheets through the link on the website. Thw following details will be given on the marksheet

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Class
    • Subject
    • Stream
    • Mraks
    • Grade
    • Qualifying status
  • Aug 12, 2026, 08:22 IST

    CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026: What If You Fail the Supplementary Exam?

    CBSE 12th supplementary exam is conducted as a second chance for candidates to improve their scores. Candidates must note that a total of three attempts are open for students to clear their exams. Students who do not clear the July 2026 supplementary exam can appear for the February-April 2027 exam as a private candidate for the failed subject. The final attempt will be the July-August 2027 examinations. Those who do not clear that as well will be treated as Essential Repeat candidates

     

  • Aug 12, 2026, 07:59 IST

    CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026: Steps to Check Results Online

    CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 will be announced online soon. To download the marksheets, students are required to visit the official website and log in with their credentials. Follow the steps provided below

    • Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE
    • Step 2: Click on Class 12 supplementary result link
    • Step 4: Login with the roll number, school number, admit card number and date of birth
    • Step 5: Download the marksheets for further reference

     

  • Aug 12, 2026, 07:35 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Key Highlights

    Theory Exam Date

    July 28, 2026 (Single Shift)

    Practical Exam Dates

    July 29, 2026 – August 4, 2026

    Result Status / Expected Release

    August 2026 (2nd to 3rd Week)

    Minimum Passing Criteria

    33% aggregate in theory and practical/internal combined

    Credentials Required to Check Result

    Roll Number, School Number, and Admit Card ID

    Official Result Portals

    cbseresults.nic.in,cbse.gov.in,results.cbse.nic.in

    Digital Marksheet Access

    DigiLocker (digilocker.gov.in) and UMANG App
  • Aug 12, 2026, 07:12 IST

    CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2026: Details Required to Check result

    In order to find out the CBSE Class XII Supplementary results 2026, the candidates will have to provide roll number, school code, centre number and DOB.

     

     

  • Aug 12, 2026, 07:05 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 Date and Time

    As there is no official confirmation for date and time of the CBSE 12th compartment result 2026. Candidates can also download their marksheets on the DigiLocker App and official website at cbse.gov.in.

  • Aug 12, 2026, 06:36 IST

    CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2026 Live: Students Appeared for Exam?

    Around 1 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th 2026 exam. Those qualifying the test will apply for Class 11 admissions. The results willbe out soon on the official website of the CBSE.

  • Aug 12, 2026, 06:02 IST

    CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026: What if I forget my login ID?

    If any candidate forgets the login ID they can check their admit card all the details will be mentioned in the admit card. Students can check the login details in CBSE 12th admit card.

  • Aug 12, 2026, 04:07 IST

    CBSE Class 12 compartment result 2026 live: How to check result on UMANG App?

    1. Download the UMANG app and register using mobile number
    2. Search CBSE on the home page
    3. Select 'Results'
    4. Students need to select Class 12 option
    5. Enter roll number, school number, centre number and date of birth
    6. Click on the "Get Result" button to view your marksheet.
    7. Download the PDF
  • Aug 12, 2026, 02:36 IST

    CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026: Details Mentioned on the Markheets

    The following details will be given on the marksheets

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Class
    • Stream
    • Subject
    • Revised marks
    • Grade
    • Qualifying status
  • Aug 12, 2026, 00:04 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Official wesbites to Check Provisional Marksheets

    • cbse.gov.in
    • cbseresults.nic.in
    • results.cbse.nic.in
    • digilocker.gov.in
  • Aug 11, 2026, 22:25 IST

    CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026: Previous Exam Statistics

    • Registered: 1,43,581 students
    • Appeared: 1,38,666 students
    • Passed: 53,201 students
    • Overall Pass Percentage: 38.36%
    • Girls Pass Percentage: 41.35%
    • Boys Pass Percentage: 36.79%
  • Aug 11, 2026, 21:16 IST

    CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026 Live: Check Expected Date

    CBSE 12th supplementary result will be announced anytime soon. Students can check their results by logging with required details on the official website of CBSE.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 20:06 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 LIVE: Where to Check Result?

    To check CBSE 12th  compartment result 2026, students need to enter their roll number and other required deatils. The result will be accessed on the official website, umang app and digilocker app.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 19:30 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Details mentioned on Supplementary Result

    • Name of student
    • Roll Number
    • Mother & Father Name
    • Date of Birth
    • Subject along with their codes
    • Score in Theory & Practical
    • Total Marks
    • Grade
    • Result Status- (Pass/ Not Pass)
  • Aug 11, 2026, 18:41 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 Live Updates: Check passing marks

    The passing marks for CBSE 12th is 33% separately for theory and practical exams. Students are required to secure this percentage inorder to clear the exam.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 18:01 IST

    CBSE Supplementary Result 2026: Result Anytime Soon

    CBSE Class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be declared online shortly on the official websites and portals at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Once announced, candidates need to login with their credentials to download their provisional marksheets. The result will be declared anytime now so candidates are advised to keep their credentials ready to check their marksheets online. 

  • Aug 11, 2026, 17:26 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Exams held in July

    CBSE conducted the class 12 supplementary exams in July 2026. The exam was held on July 28, 2026 across various centres. To download the marksheets students must visit the official website of the board.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 16:58 IST

    CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026: Details Mentioned on the Markheets

    CBSE 12th compartment result 2026 will be announced online soon. Once released, candidates can login with their credentials and download their marksheets. The following details will be given on the marksheets

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Class
    • Stream
    • Subject
    • Revised marks
    • Grade
    • Qualifying status
  • Aug 11, 2026, 16:57 IST

    CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026: Previous Academic Year Supply Statistics

    Check the statistics of the performance of candidates in the CBSE 12th supplementary exam in 2025 below:

    Category Details
    Registered Students 1,43,581
    Appeared Students 1,38,666
    Passed Students 53,201
    Overall Pass Percentage 38.36%
    Girls Pass Percentage 41.35%
    Boys Pass Percentage 36.79%
  • Aug 11, 2026, 15:48 IST

    CBSE Compartment Result 2026: Login Credentials Required

    The following details are required to check the CBSE 12th compartment result 2026 marksheet online:

    • Roll number
    • Admit card number
    • School number
    • Date of birth
  • Aug 11, 2026, 15:14 IST

    CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026 Link: Official Websites to Check

    CBSE 12th supplementary result 2026 will be declared online. Once released, candidates must visit the following websites to check the result

    cbse.gov.in

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

    digilocker.gov.in

  • Aug 11, 2026, 14:39 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Main Exam Statistics

    • Total Appeared: 17,68,968 students
    • Total Passed: 15,07,109 students
    • Girls Pass Percentage: 88.86% (outperforming boys by 6.73%)
    • Boys Pass Percentage: 82.13%
    • Transgender Pass Percentage:100%
    • 90% and Above: 94,028 students
    • 95% and Above: 17,113 students
  • Aug 11, 2026, 14:23 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Compartment Exams Conducted in July

    CBSE conducted the class 12 supplementary exams in July 2026. The exam was held on July 28, 2026 across various centres. To download the marksheets students must visit the official website of the board.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 13:55 IST

    CBSE Supplementary Result 2026: 12th Supplementary Result Expected Soon

    CBSE Class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be declared online shortly. Once announced, candidates need to login with their credentials to download their provisional marksheets. The result link will be activated at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in

  • Aug 11, 2026, 13:30 IST

    CBSE Compartment Result 2026 Link: Download Marksheets on DigiLocker App

    Along with the official website, students can also check the CBSE 12th compartment result on the DigiLocker App or portal. Candidates need to log in with their credentials and download the marksheets from the DigiLocker website. The marksheets available on DigiLocker will be treated as valid until the original marksheets are issued by the board. 

  • Aug 11, 2026, 13:02 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Date and Time

    The board has not provided an official timeline for the announcement of the 12th supplementary result. Once released, students can download their provisional marksheets through the link on the official website cbse.gov.in. Candidates are advised to check their particulars on the marksheet for future admission reference.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 12:36 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026: Details Mentioned on the Marksheets

    CBSE class 12 compartment result 2026 will be announced online soon. Once released, candidates can download their marksheets using their credentials. CBSE 12th compartment result 2026 will be available at cbse.gov.in. The following details will be mentioned on the marksheets

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Subject 

    Class

    Marks

    Grade

    Qualifying status

  • Aug 11, 2026, 12:27 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: Provisional Marksheets to be Issued Online

    There is no official confirmation on the date and time for the announcement of the CBSE 12th supplementary result 2026. The board is likely to announce the result by this week. Once confirmed, candidates can download their provisional marksheets on the official website - cbse.gov.in. Candidates can also download their marksheets on the DigiLocker app. 

  • Aug 11, 2026, 12:14 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Main Exam Statistics

    CBSE 12th main exam was conducted in February-April 2026. The result was declared on May 13, 2026. Check the statistics of the performance of candidates in the main exam below

    • Total Appeared: 17,68,968 students
    • Total Passed: 15,07,109 students
    • Girls Pass Percentage: 88.86%
    • Boys Pass Percentage: 82.13%
    • Transgender Pass Percentage:100%
    • 90% and Above: 94,028 students
    • 95% and Above: 17,113 students
  • Aug 11, 2026, 12:04 IST

    CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2026: When to Check Exam Results?

    The board has not provided an official timeline for the announcement of the 12th supplementary result. Once released, students can download their provisional marksheets through the link on the official website cbse.gov.in. 

  • Aug 11, 2026, 11:52 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026: What If A Candidate Fails the Supplementary Exam?

    It a candidate fails the supplementary attempt will be able to give the exam for the failed subject in the March 2027 exam as a private candidate. The applications for private candidates will open by November-December 2026. Candidates must make sure they submit the applications within the timeline to appear for the main exam next year.

  • Aug 11, 2026, 11:19 IST

    CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026: Previous Exam Statistics

    Check the statistics of the performance of candidates in the CBSE 12th supplementary exam in 2025 below

    • Registered: 1,43,581 students
    • Appeared: 1,38,666 students
    • Passed: 53,201 students
    • Overall Pass Percentage: 38.36%
    • Girls Pass Percentage: 41.35%
    • Boys Pass Percentage: 36.79%
  • Aug 11, 2026, 10:52 IST

    CBSE Compartment Result 2026: Login Credentials To Check Results

    CBSE 12th compartment result 2026 link will be activated online soon. To download the marksheets, candidates are required to visit the official website and log in with their credentials. The following details are required to check the result

    Roll number

    Admit card number

    School number

    Date of birth

  • Aug 11, 2026, 10:36 IST

    CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2026: Details Mentioned on the Markheets

    CBSE 12th compartment result 2026 will be announced online soon. Once released, candidates can login with their credentials and download their marksheets. The following details will be given on the marksheets

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Class
    • Stream
    • Subject
    • Revised marks
    • Grade
    • Qualifying status
  • Aug 11, 2026, 10:26 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Where to Download Provisional Marksheets

    CBSE class 12 supplementary result 2026 will be announced online soon. Once the result is announced, students can download their marksheets through the link on the website. The provisional marksheets will be available for download on the following websites

    cbse.gov.in

    cbseresults.nic.in

    results.cbse.nic.in

    digilocker.gov.in

  • Aug 11, 2026, 10:20 IST

    CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026 LIVE: Date and Time

    There is no official confirmation on the date and time for the announcement of the CBSE 12th compartment result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the compartment exams can download their marksheets through the link available at cbse.gov.in. Candidates can also download their marksheets on the DigiLocker App. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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