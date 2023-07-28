  1. Home
CDAC C-CAT 2023 Result Declared; Download Rank Card Here

CDAC C-CAT 2023 result has been released at cdac.in by entering the login credentials. Candidates who have cleared the exam can participate in the counselling process.

CDAC C-CAT 2023 Result: The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, CDAC has announced the Computerized Common Entrance Test, C-CAT results today: July 28, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the entrance exam can check out the results on the official website: cdac.in by entering the login information.

Candidates who appeared in the exam conducted on July 15 and 16, 2023 can download their CDAC C-CAT 2023 rank cards. Those who have cleared the entrance test can participate in the counselling process. As per the official schedule, the selection of courses and centres has begun and will continue till August 4, 2023.

Click Here

CDAC C-CAT 2023 Schedule

Candidates can check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Event

Date

CDAC C-CAT 2023 Result Declaration

July 28, 2023

Online Selection of Course and Centre(1st Counselling)

July 28 to August 4, 2023

Announcement of First Round of Seat Allocation

August 7, 2023

Last date of payment shortlisted candidates

August 14, 2023

 (till 5 pm)

Declaration of Second Round of Seat Allocation

August 18, 2023

Last date of payment for shortlisted candidates

August 22, 2023

 (till 5 PM)

Payment of Caution Deposit and Online Selection of Course and Centre (2nd Counselling)

August 24 to August 30, 2023

 (till 5 PM)

Declaration of Third Round of Seat Allocation (based on 2nd Counselling)

August 31, 2023

Last Date of Payment of Balance Course Fees

September 5, 2023

Last Date of Online Registration of Students

September 6, 2023

Commencement of PG Diploma Courses across India

September 8, 2023

End of PG Diploma Courses Across India

February 22, 2024

How to Check CDAC C-CAT 2023 Result?

Candidates can check out their results by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cdac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the candidate login tab

Step 3: Enter the form number, password and then submit

Step 4: The CDAC result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the rank card

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

