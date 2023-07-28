CDAC C-CAT 2023 Result Declared; Download Rank Card Here

CDAC C-CAT 2023 Result: The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, CDAC has announced the Computerized Common Entrance Test, C-CAT results today: July 28, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the entrance exam can check out the results on the official website: cdac.in by entering the login information.

Candidates who appeared in the exam conducted on July 15 and 16, 2023 can download their CDAC C-CAT 2023 rank cards. Those who have cleared the entrance test can participate in the counselling process. As per the official schedule, the selection of courses and centres has begun and will continue till August 4, 2023.

CDAC C-CAT 2023 Schedule

Candidates can check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Event Date CDAC C-CAT 2023 Result Declaration July 28, 2023 Online Selection of Course and Centre(1st Counselling) July 28 to August 4, 2023 Announcement of First Round of Seat Allocation August 7, 2023 Last date of payment shortlisted candidates August 14, 2023 (till 5 pm) Declaration of Second Round of Seat Allocation August 18, 2023 Last date of payment for shortlisted candidates August 22, 2023 (till 5 PM) Payment of Caution Deposit and Online Selection of Course and Centre (2nd Counselling) August 24 to August 30, 2023 (till 5 PM) Declaration of Third Round of Seat Allocation (based on 2nd Counselling) August 31, 2023 Last Date of Payment of Balance Course Fees September 5, 2023 Last Date of Online Registration of Students September 6, 2023 Commencement of PG Diploma Courses across India September 8, 2023 End of PG Diploma Courses Across India February 22, 2024

How to Check CDAC C-CAT 2023 Result?

Candidates can check out their results by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cdac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the candidate login tab

Step 3: Enter the form number, password and then submit

Step 4: The CDAC result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the rank card

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

