CDAC C-CAT 2023 Result Declared; Download Rank Card Here

CDAC C-CAT 2023 Result: The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, CDAC has announced the Computerized Common Entrance Test, C-CAT results today: July 28, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the entrance exam can check out the results on the official website: cdac.in by entering the login information.
Candidates who appeared in the exam conducted on July 15 and 16, 2023 can download their CDAC C-CAT 2023 rank cards. Those who have cleared the entrance test can participate in the counselling process. As per the official schedule, the selection of courses and centres has begun and will continue till August 4, 2023.
|
CDAC C-CAT 2023 Result
CDAC C-CAT 2023 Schedule
Candidates can check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:
|
Event
|
Date
|
CDAC C-CAT 2023 Result Declaration
|
July 28, 2023
|
Online Selection of Course and Centre(1st Counselling)
|
July 28 to August 4, 2023
|
Announcement of First Round of Seat Allocation
|
August 7, 2023
|
Last date of payment shortlisted candidates
|
August 14, 2023
(till 5 pm)
|
Declaration of Second Round of Seat Allocation
|
August 18, 2023
|
Last date of payment for shortlisted candidates
|
August 22, 2023
(till 5 PM)
|
Payment of Caution Deposit and Online Selection of Course and Centre (2nd Counselling)
|
August 24 to August 30, 2023
(till 5 PM)
|
Declaration of Third Round of Seat Allocation (based on 2nd Counselling)
|
August 31, 2023
|
Last Date of Payment of Balance Course Fees
|
September 5, 2023
|
Last Date of Online Registration of Students
|
September 6, 2023
|
Commencement of PG Diploma Courses across India
|
September 8, 2023
|
End of PG Diploma Courses Across India
|
February 22, 2024
How to Check CDAC C-CAT 2023 Result?
Candidates can check out their results by following the steps given below:
Step 1: Visit the official website: cdac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the candidate login tab
Step 3: Enter the form number, password and then submit
Step 4: The CDAC result 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Check and download the rank card
Step 6: Take a printout for future reference
