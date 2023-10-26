CFA Level 3 August Exam Results 2023 Declared; Passing Percentage Stands at 47%

CFA Level 3 August Exam Results 2023: The authorities have announced the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) August level 3 results. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check out the results on the official website: cfainstitute.org by entering the login credentials. Candidates can also get the direct link to access the scorecard here.

According to statistics, the overall pass percentage of CFA level 3 results 2023 is 47%. It has dropped by 1% as compared to the CFA level 3 exam conducted in February. CFA Institute has already released the level 1 and 2 results in October. The CFA exam results will be live on the official website, cfainstitute.org, for a year. The 10-year average pass rate of CFA level 3 is 52 percent.

“After each exam administration, the CFA Institute Board of Governors sets the minimum passing score (MPS) for each level. The purpose for this approach is to ensure fairness to candidates across administrations as the difficulty of each test is taken into account when setting the MPS,” it said.

How to Check CFA Level 3 August Exam Results 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access the scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cfainstitute.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CFA Institute>Programs> CFA Program>Exam Overview>Exam Scoring

Step 3: Now, click on Access your result link

Step 4: Submit the email address

Step 5: CFA Level 3 August Exam Results 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: View and download the scorecard

Step 7: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

“The CFA Program is a three-part exam that tests the fundamentals of investment tools, valuing assets, portfolio management, and wealth planning,” the institute said.

What is the CFA Programme?

The CFA Programme is a 3 part exam that assesses the fundamentals of investment tools, portfolio management, wealth and planning, and valuing assets. The programme is completed by individuals having a background in finance, economics, business, or accounting.

CFA charter holders are qualified to work in senior and executive positions in investment management, risk management, asset management, etc.

