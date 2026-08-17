Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Choice Filling Ends Today, Ensure These Steps Are Done

Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh will close the choice filling and locking facility for NEET UG 2026 counselling today, August 17, 2026. Students participating in the state’s 85 per cent reserved MBBS and BDS seats admission must ensure to fill their choices and lock them by today on the official website cgdme.admissions.nic.in. The NEET merit list for Chhattisgarh will be released tomorrow, August 18, 2026.

Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling Choice Filling Link

Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2026: Ensure These Steps Are Done

Candidates who have completed the choice filling and locking process should keep track of the remaining Round 1 counselling schedule. The Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2026 merit list and NRI eligible list are scheduled to be released on August 18, followed by the seat allotment process on August 19. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on August 20.

Candidates who are allotted a seat will then have to report to the concerned institute for scrutiny between August 21 and August 27 by 3 PM. The admission process at the allotted institute will also be conducted during the same period, with the deadline being August 27 at 5 PM, as per the schedule provided by the counselling authority.