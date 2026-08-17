Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Choice Filling Ends Today, Ensure These Steps Are Done
The Chhattisgarh NEET choice filling/locking process will end today, August 17. Students participating in the state’s admission process for 85 per cent seats must ensure these steps are done after preferred choices of institutes and courses have been selected.
Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh will close the choice filling and locking facility for NEET UG 2026 counselling today, August 17, 2026. Students participating in the state’s 85 per cent reserved MBBS and BDS seats admission must ensure to fill their choices and lock them by today on the official website cgdme.admissions.nic.in. The NEET merit list for Chhattisgarh will be released tomorrow, August 18, 2026.
How To Fill/Lock Choices For Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling?
- Visit the official website cgdme.admissions.nic.in and click on “Round 1 registration and choice filling for UG” under “Candidate Activity” board.
- Enter your NEET UG roll number and password and login.
- Fill and lock your preferred choice of institute and courses.
- You will be considered for the NEET UG Counselling process.
Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling Choice Filling Link
Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2026: Ensure These Steps Are Done
Candidates who have completed the choice filling and locking process should keep track of the remaining Round 1 counselling schedule. The Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2026 merit list and NRI eligible list are scheduled to be released on August 18, followed by the seat allotment process on August 19. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on August 20.
Candidates who are allotted a seat will then have to report to the concerned institute for scrutiny between August 21 and August 27 by 3 PM. The admission process at the allotted institute will also be conducted during the same period, with the deadline being August 27 at 5 PM, as per the schedule provided by the counselling authority.
Students should therefore regularly check the official counselling portal for allotment and admission-related updates and ensure that all required documents and admission formalities are completed within the prescribed deadline. The counselling authority’s schedule is subject to change, so candidates should rely on the latest official notification for any revisions.
Chhattisgarh NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule
|
Activity
|
Date
|
Registration Closes
|
August 16, 2026
|
Choice Filling/Locking Ends
|
August 17, 2026
|
Merit List, NRI Eligible List Out Date
|
August 18, 2026
|
Seat Allotment Process By Concerned Authority
|
August 19, 2026
|
Chhattisgarh NEET Seat Allotment Result Out
|
August 20, 2026
|
Scrutiny Process at allotted institute
|
August 21 to August 27 ( 3 pm)
|
Admission Process at allotted institute
|
August 21 to August 27 ( 5 pm)
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.