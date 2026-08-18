CSEET Enrollment Window 2026 Closing Soon for October Session, Apply at icsi.edu

The CSEET October enrollment window 2026 will conclude on August 20, 2026. Interested candidates can still enrol for the October session by paying the application late fees.Students planning to appear for the October CSEET exam should submit their enrollment form before the deadline to avoid missing the session. Those who fail to enroll on time will have to wait for the February 2027 CSEET session. After the enrollment window closes ICSI will open the CSEET edit window on August 21, 2026, allowing candidates to make permitted changes to their enrollment details. Read the article to know more details.

CSEET October 2026 Exam Schedule

The CSEET October 2026 exam dates have been announced by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Candidates appearing for the October session should keep track of the enrollment deadline, change window, admit card release and exam dates. The important CSEET October 2026 dates are given below.