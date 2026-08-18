CSEET Enrollment Window 2026 Closing Soon for October Session, Apply at icsi.edu
CSEET Enrollment Window 2026: Candidates are advised to complete the registration window for October session before August 20, 2026. The CSEET correction window will open August 21, 2026. Read the article to know further details.
The CSEET October enrollment window 2026 will conclude on August 20, 2026. Interested candidates can still enrol for the October session by paying the application late fees.Students planning to appear for the October CSEET exam should submit their enrollment form before the deadline to avoid missing the session. Those who fail to enroll on time will have to wait for the February 2027 CSEET session. After the enrollment window closes ICSI will open the CSEET edit window on August 21, 2026, allowing candidates to make permitted changes to their enrollment details. Read the article to know more details.
CSEET October 2026 Exam Schedule
The CSEET October 2026 exam dates have been announced by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Candidates appearing for the October session should keep track of the enrollment deadline, change window, admit card release and exam dates. The important CSEET October 2026 dates are given below.
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Event
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Date
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Last Date to Enrol for CSEET October 2026 (with Late Fee)
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August 20, 2026
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CSEET October 2026 Change Window
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August 21 to September 9, 2026
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CSEET October 2026 Admit Card
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Third week of September 2026 (Tentative)
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CSEET October 2026 Exam Dates
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October 1 to October 6, 2026
Steps to Enroll for ICSI CSEET October Session 2026?
Candidates must follow the simple steps given below in order to enroll for ICSI CSEET October Session 2026 online without facing any issues.
- Visit the official website at smash.icsi.edu
- Scroll the official portal and click on proceed to CSEED registration button
- Fill in all your details correctly
- Upload the necessary documents
- Pay the application fee online
- Submit the ICSE CSEET enrollment form
- Download and take print out for future use
ICSI CSEET Enrollment Fees 2026
Candidates enrolling for the ICSI CSEET October session must check the table given below to know the fees to be paid online.
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Particular
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Details
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CSEET Enrollment Fee
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Rs 1500
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Late Fee for CSEET Enrollment
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Rs 250
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Payment Mode
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Online (Netbanking, Debit Card, Credit Card, UPI)
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Refund Status
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No
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.