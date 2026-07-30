DCET 2026: Regular & Diploma Lateral Entry Architecture Draft Seat Matrix Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the official notification on the seat matrix for Regular and Diploma Lateral Entry for Architecture courses for the 2026-27 academic year on July 29, 2026 on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
DCET 2026: The Government of Karnataka, Department of Higher Education (Technical Education) has released the official notification on the seat matrix for Regular & Diploma Lateral Entry for Architecture courses for the 2026-27 academic year on July 29, 206.
Candidates will be able to check the seat matrix online on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The seat allotment process for Architecture courses in educational institutions across the State is being conducted through the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).
DCET 2026 Architecture Admission Draft Seat Matrix Summary
Candidates can check the following table to know the details of the Regular & Diploma Lateral Entry Architecture Draft Seat Matrix for DCET 2026 admissions:
|Annexure
|Category / Scope
|Total Intake
|Total KEA (Govt) Seats
|Annexure-G
|Private Unaided Colleges & Unaided Courses
|1,290
|552
|Annexure-K
|Diploma Quota in Private Unaided Colleges
|1,290
|581
|Annexure-Q
|Government and Public Universities (UVCE)
|40
|38
|Annexure-R
|Unaided Courses in Private Universities
|280
|110
|Annexure-S
|Diploma Quota in Government / Public Universities
|40
|40
|Annexure-T
|Diploma Quota in Private Universities
|280
|116
Official Notification: Regular & Diploma Lateral Entry Architecture Draft Seat Matrix (29-07-2026)
In case of any error or discrepancy with regards to the Draft Seat Matrix, applicants can submit their objections/suggestions in writing directly to the Secretary to Government or email to ugseatmatrix2026@gmail.com within three days. Any objections/suggestions received after the expiry of the deadline will not be considered.
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