DCET 2026: Regular & Diploma Lateral Entry Architecture Draft Seat Matrix Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

DCET 2026: The Government of Karnataka, Department of Higher Education (Technical Education) has released the official notification on the seat matrix for Regular & Diploma Lateral Entry for Architecture courses for the 2026-27 academic year on July 29, 206.

Candidates will be able to check the seat matrix online on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The seat allotment process for Architecture courses in educational institutions across the State is being conducted through the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).

DCET 2026 Architecture Admission Draft Seat Matrix Summary

Candidates can check the following table to know the details of the Regular & Diploma Lateral Entry Architecture Draft Seat Matrix for DCET 2026 admissions: