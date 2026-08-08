Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Approved Private Universities Bill for Higher Education
Delhi has approved a private universities bill to bring world class higher education to the city with better regulation, research support and modern campuses.Read the article to know more details.
The Delhi government has approved a draft bill to allow the establishment of private universities in the National Capital Territory. The move has been cleared by the Delhi Cabinet under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and will now be placed before the Delhi legislative for discussion and passage. The government says this step can open a new chapter in higher education in Delhi by creating better academic opportunities for students and by bringing a clear legal system for private universities. Read the article for further information.
Delhi Private Universities Bill Aims to Expand Higher Education
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the bill will create a modern, transparent and effective framework for setting up world class private universities in Delhi. The main aim is to give students better choices within the city. The government also wants to promote research innovation entrepreneurship and stronger links between education and industry. International academic partnerships are also part of the larger vision. The proposal follows the spirit of National Education Policy 2020. According to the government Delhi has long remained one of the few major regions without a proper law for private universities. Because of this many students have had to move to nearby states or even abroad for quality higher education. The bill is expected to help reputed institutions and even their off campus centres enter Delhi and improve the city’s place among major education destinations.
New Law Focuses on Regulation Quality and Modern City Campuses
The bill also takes Delhi’s land limits into account. Instead of insisting on large traditional campuses it supports a more practical urban model. The focus will be on academic quality, good infrastructure, research, strength students facilities and proper governance. This will make it possible to build modern multi storey campuses that fit a city like Delhi.
To keep the system accountable the government will set up the Delhi Private Universities Regulatory Authority. This body will watch over teaching standards, research, governance admissions examinations, students records and overall university performance. It will also be able to issue corrective directions when needed. Before any universities gets approval its proposal will be checked carefully by a committee that will include senior government officials, well known academicians, UGC representatives and financial experts.
Education Minister Ashish Sood said Delhi for years has been a place where students prepare for higher education but not a place where enough world class options exist. He said this law is meant to correct the gap and help make the knowledge capital of India. The government has also made it clear that quality education should not be blocked by old rules as long as institutions follow high standards of transparency, accountability and academic excellence
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