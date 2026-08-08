Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Approved Private Universities Bill for Higher Education

The Delhi government has approved a draft bill to allow the establishment of private universities in the National Capital Territory. The move has been cleared by the Delhi Cabinet under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and will now be placed before the Delhi legislative for discussion and passage. The government says this step can open a new chapter in higher education in Delhi by creating better academic opportunities for students and by bringing a clear legal system for private universities. Read the article for further information.

Delhi Private Universities Bill Aims to Expand Higher Education

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the bill will create a modern, transparent and effective framework for setting up world class private universities in Delhi. The main aim is to give students better choices within the city. The government also wants to promote research innovation entrepreneurship and stronger links between education and industry. International academic partnerships are also part of the larger vision. The proposal follows the spirit of National Education Policy 2020. According to the government Delhi has long remained one of the few major regions without a proper law for private universities. Because of this many students have had to move to nearby states or even abroad for quality higher education. The bill is expected to help reputed institutions and even their off campus centres enter Delhi and improve the city’s place among major education destinations.