Delhi Govt Announces Free Residential Coaching for JEE, NEET for Class 12 Students at Dakshana Foundation

The Delhi Government has announced a free one-year residential programme for Class 12 JEE and NEET aspirants. The programme is available to government and government-aided schools through a scholarship offered by the Dakshana Foundation. According to the notification, the residential coaching programme for JEE and NEET is absolutely free for students.

Official Notification - Click Here

Details of the Programme

Candidates interested in availing the one-year programme can check the details below.

Duration One Year Venue Dakshana Foundation Campus (Dakshana Valley), Village Kadus, Pune, Maharashtra Cost of Coaching Programme Not Applicable

Student Selection

Students will be selected for the scholarship programme through the Joint Dakshana Selection Test (JSDT) 2027 scheduled to be conducted in December 2026. The programme will offer free coaching, food and accommodation at the foundation's campus, Dakshana Valley, located in Kadus village in Pune, for a year to students selected.