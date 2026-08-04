Delhi Govt Announces Free Residential Coaching for JEE, NEET for Class 12 Students at Dakshana Foundation
Free residential coaching is being offered to Class 12 students for the JEE and NEET Exams in Delhi government and government-aided schools. Coaching is offered under the scholarship programme offered by Dakshana Foundation, Pune.
The Delhi Government has announced a free one-year residential programme for Class 12 JEE and NEET aspirants. The programme is available to government and government-aided schools through a scholarship offered by the Dakshana Foundation. According to the notification, the residential coaching programme for JEE and NEET is absolutely free for students.
Official Notification - Click Here
Details of the Programme
Candidates interested in availing the one-year programme can check the details below.
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Duration
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One Year
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Venue
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Dakshana Foundation Campus (Dakshana Valley), Village Kadus, Pune, Maharashtra
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Cost of Coaching Programme
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Not Applicable
Student Selection
Students will be selected for the scholarship programme through the Joint Dakshana Selection Test (JSDT) 2027 scheduled to be conducted in December 2026. The programme will offer free coaching, food and accommodation at the foundation's campus, Dakshana Valley, located in Kadus village in Pune, for a year to students selected.
All the heads of Government and Government Aided schools have been directed to inform the Class 12 Science students this academic year regarding the coaching programme.
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.