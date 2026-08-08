Delhi School Fees 2026-27: Govt Introduces New Fee Regulation Order

Every school will have to set up a school level fee regulation committee (SLFRC) within 10 days of the order being published in the Delhi Gazette. Committees already formed under the December 24, 2025 order will stay valid. The SLFRC will study the fee that the school proposes and decide it as per the act. Once SLFRC is set up the school management gets 14 days to send its proposed fee for the next academic year. The first year is 2026-27.

Delhi schools are set for big changes in how fees are decided. The Delhi government tabled a new order in the Delhi Assembly on Friday. It will be discussed on Monday. The order sets a clear schedule for the new fee framework. These rules will apply from the 2026-27 academic session. The goal is full transparency in fee fixation. Schools will be checked by committees formed under the new order. Read the article to know further details.

The order also tells the Director of Education to form a District Fee Appellate Committee (DFAC) in every education district within 30 days. The DFAC will hear appeals from anyone unhappy with a free decision.

Fee Cap Rules and Why the order was Needed

Schools cannot charge more than the fee charged on April 1, 2025 until the new fee structure is approved. If any school took very high fees during 2025-26 then action will follow the law. This action will depend on the final outcome of cases pending in the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court. If the three year fee period ends before the next block fee is approved then schools can charge only the fee of the last year of the previous block. Any extra fee collected during this gap will be adjusted after the new fee is fixed.

The reason behind the order is simple. The Act schools must set up SLFRC by July 15 of each academic year. But the Act became effective only on December 10, 2025, It was tabled in the monsoon session. Following the July 15 rule for 2025-26 was not possible. That is why the government used Section 21 of the Act to clear hurdles. The new timelines apply only for the three year block starting 2026-27. After that every fee fixation exercise will follow the act and its Rules. The order only helps the Act run smoothly for the next cycle. It does not change any part of the existing law.