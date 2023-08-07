DU Admissions 2023: Vacant Seat List Today, Round 2 Allocation List On August 10

DU Admissions 2023: Admissions to the undergraduate programmes at Delhi University are underway. Delhi University has already released the first admission list for the undergraduate programmes. The university in a recent announcement also notified the extension of the last date to submit the admission fee for first round allotment to August 6, 2023.

Based on the initial schedule released, the list of vacant seats for the undergraduate courses under various categories will be displayed today, August 7, 2023. The list of vacant seats after admissions under the 1st merit list will be available at 5 pm today. Students interested in participating in further admission rounds can check the vacancy list on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in.

DU Admission Schedule Round 2

Particulars Date Window to reorder higher preferences August 7 to 8, 2023 CSAS round 2 allotment list August 10, 2023 Acceptance of allotment August 10 to 13, 2023 Colleges to verify and approve applications August 10 to 14, 2023 Last date for online payment August 15, 2023

According to the schedule round 3 is the final round of admissions to the Delhi University undergraduate programmes. Classes however will begin from August 16, 2023, for students who have secured admissions until round 2.

It must however be noted that depending on the availability of seats the university may announce multiple allocation rounds. The list of vacant seats will be available on the admission portal of Delhi University.

