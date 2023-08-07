DU Admissions 2023: Vacant Seat List Today, Round 2 Allocation List On August 10

  1. Home
Delhi University will release the seat vacancy list for round 2 today. Candidates who wish to participate in the second round allotment can check the seat vacancy list on the DU CSAS portal.

Updated: Aug 7, 2023 15:06 IST
DU Admissions 2023: Admissions to the undergraduate programmes at Delhi University are underway. Delhi University has already released the first admission list for the undergraduate programmes. The university in a recent announcement also notified the extension of the last date to submit the admission fee for first round allotment to August 6, 2023. 

Based on the initial schedule released, the list of vacant seats for the undergraduate courses under various categories will be displayed today, August 7, 2023. The list of vacant seats after admissions under the 1st merit list will be available at 5 pm today. Students interested in participating in further admission rounds can check the vacancy list on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. 

DU Admission Schedule Round 2

Particulars

Date

Window to reorder higher preferences

August 7 to 8, 2023

CSAS round 2 allotment list 

August 10, 2023

Acceptance of allotment

August 10 to 13, 2023

Colleges to verify and approve applications

August 10 to 14, 2023

Last date for online payment

August 15, 2023

According to the schedule round 3 is the final round of admissions to the Delhi University undergraduate programmes. Classes however will begin from August 16, 2023, for students who have secured admissions until round 2. 

It must however be noted that depending on the availability of seats the university may announce multiple allocation rounds. The list of vacant seats will be available on the admission portal of Delhi University.

