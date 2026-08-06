Gujarat Rain Impact: Ahmedabad Schools May Open on Sundays to Complete Syllabus

Ahmedabad schools will conduct voluntary classes on Sunday to recover the academic loss of the syllabus which has been caused due to multiple rain-related holidays. The advisory has been issued by the District Education Officer, DEO, allowing schools to complete the syllabus and revision by organizing extra classes. The decision has been taken because of heavy rainfall which caused the loss of a lot of classes. The rainfall led to multiple school closures all over the state and disrupted the academic calendar. Authorities believe that the extra classes will help students recover the learning hours lost due to weather-related holidays.

Sunday Classes are Voluntary, Not Mandatory

According to the DEO’s advisory, classes on Sundays are not compulsory. Individual school managements will decide whether they need to conduct extra sessions based on their academic requirements and local conditions.