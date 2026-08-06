Gujarat Rain Impact: Ahmedabad Schools May Open on Sundays to Complete Syllabus
Gujarat Weather Update: Ahmedabad schools may conduct voluntary Sunday classes to recover academic loss caused by rain-related holidays. Check the latest DEO advisory, who it applies to, and whether attendance is mandatory.
Ahmedabad schools will conduct voluntary classes on Sunday to recover the academic loss of the syllabus which has been caused due to multiple rain-related holidays. The advisory has been issued by the District Education Officer, DEO, allowing schools to complete the syllabus and revision by organizing extra classes. The decision has been taken because of heavy rainfall which caused the loss of a lot of classes. The rainfall led to multiple school closures all over the state and disrupted the academic calendar. Authorities believe that the extra classes will help students recover the learning hours lost due to weather-related holidays.
Sunday Classes are Voluntary, Not Mandatory
According to the DEO’s advisory, classes on Sundays are not compulsory. Individual school managements will decide whether they need to conduct extra sessions based on their academic requirements and local conditions.
The advisory applies to:
- Pre-primary schools
- Primary schools
- Secondary schools
- Higher secondary schools
- Government schools
- Grant-in-aid schools
- Private unaided schools
- Board-affiliated institutions operating in Ahmedabad city
Purpose of the Additional Classes
Schools opting to hold Sunday sessions may use them for:
- Completing pending syllabus
- Revision classes
- Doubt-clearing sessions
- Assessments and tests
- Other academic activities aimed at making up for lost classroom time
Guidelines for Schools
The DEO has directed schools to take necessary precautions before organizing Sunday classes. Schools have been advised to:
- Inform parents and students well in advance
- Prepare schedules based on teacher availability
- Ensure student safety while considering prevailing weather conditions
- Conduct classes only if required and feasible
Why Is The Advisory Issued?
Ahmedabad witnessed many days of rainfall and due to this it forced authorities to suspend regular classes in schools and colleges as a precautionary measure. These holidays resulted in a significant loss of school studying hours. Therefore it made the education department to issue the latest advisory allowing schools to recover the academic schedule through optional Sunday classes.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.