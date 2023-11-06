Gurugram Schools Closed Till Class 5 Due To Air Pollution, Check Details Here

  1. Home
Gurugram Air Pollution: The Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram has declared the suspension of classes for all government and private schools starting from November 7, until further notice, due to the hazardous air quality in the NCR region. Get updates here

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 6, 2023 20:21 IST
Gurugram Air Pollution: As the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city remains in the 'severe' category, the Gurugram district administration announced that primary schools will remain closed starting from November 7. Due to the high levels of pollution in Gurugram, the district administration has also given the schools the option to conduct online classes for students from Nursery to Class 5. 

The Office of Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram has asked schools to adopt online classes for students up to Class 5. “School management, teachers, and staff are encouraged to make necessary arrangements for the seamless delivery of online education,” the DC office said in an official notice. 

Resumption of Online Classes in Gurugram 

The Deputy Commissioner added that the decision regarding the resumption of offline classes will be made based on prevailing air quality conditions and government directives. The decision will be conveyed to the school management in due course of time. Schools have been asked to ensure that students have access to online learning resources and parents are kept informed about the mode of classes.

Office of Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram Tweet

The tweet states, “Discontinuation of Pre School, Pre Primary & Primary classes (Nursery to class V) in physical form from 7th November 2023 for both Private and Govt. Schools.” Check tweet below: 

Decision on Closing of Schools and Holding Online Classes 

Earlier today, the Haryana government asked the deputy commissioners in the NCR to assess the situation in their districts and decide on closing schools or holding online classes due to the high level of pollution. “In light of the recent developments regarding the severe deterioration of air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas, there is a need to take immediate action to safeguard the health and well-being of citizens in general and children in particular,” the order added. 

