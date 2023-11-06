Delhi Schools Closed Due To Air Pollution, Odd-Even Rule To Be Implemented From November 13, Check Details Here

Delhi School Closed News: The Delhi government has announced that all schools in the national capital are advised to shift to online classes until November 10, 2023, except for classes 10 and 12. The Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday announced that the odd-even car rationing scheme will be implemented from November 13 keeping in view the rising pollution levels in the national Capital. The decision was taken in a high-level meeting held on Monday afternoon, which was headed by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

As per the reports, the decision has been taken as after Diwali, pollution may rise further. Odd-even will come into effect a day after Diwali from November 13 to 20, 2023. After that, based on the pollution levels prevailing in Delhi, further decisions can be taken, Rai added while addressing a press conference after the meeting.

On Monday, an important announcement was also made by the government regarding schools. As per the new guidelines, classes for students studying in 6th and above will be conducted in online mode, whereas classes for 10 and 12 will be held in offline mode.

Earlier, the Education Minister of Delhi Atishi announced that schools in Delhi will remain shut till November 10, 2023. This decision has been taken as the air quality index (AQI) has been declining in Delhi-NCR. Schools for grades 6 to 12 are provided with the choice to transition to online classes if they prefer.

Noida Schools Switch To Online Mode

Due to increasing air pollution in the national capital region, numerous schools have suspended outdoor activities, and some have shifted classes online due to student health concerns amid deteriorating air quality.

According to reports, many schools in the Noida region have temporarily halted or moved outdoor activities like sports and morning assemblies indoors. Several schools have also decided to cancel events, such as the annual sports day and inter-school competitions scheduled for this week, after careful consideration of the hazardous haze prevailing in the region. Schools in the district have announced a shift to online classes, except for students in classes 11 and 12.

