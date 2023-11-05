Delhi Schools To Remain Closed Till November 10 Due To Pollution, Online Classes for Senior Suggested

Delhi Air Pollution: The Education Minister of Delhi Atishi has announced that schools in Delhi will remain closed till November 10, 2023. This decision has been taken as the air quality index (AQI) has been deteriorating in Delhi-NCR. For classes 6 to 12, the schools are being given the option of shifting to online classes, if they wish.

Earlier, the Delhi government had ordered to close primary schools on November 3 and 4 because of rising pollution levels, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced on Thursday.

Education Minister of Delhi Atishi’s Tweet

She tweeted, “As pollution levels continue to remain high, primary schools in Delhi will stay closed till 10th November.” Check tweet below:

As pollution levels continue to remain high, primary schools in Delhi will stay closed till 10th November.



For Grade 6-12, schools are being given the option of shifting to online classes. — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) November 5, 2023

Delhi Air Pollution

The announcement comes even as pollution levels once again reached the “severe plus” category in the capital due to unfavourable wind conditions, particularly calm winds during the night. The pollution levels in Delhi have hit the severe plus category, as air quality index deteriorated from 415 on Saturday at 4 pm to 460 by 7 am on Sunday.

A forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System on Saturday said the AQI is likely to remain ‘severe’ till November 7. Delhi-NCR's air quality plummeted over the past week due to falling temperatures, stagnant winds that stifled pollution dispersion, and a surge in post-harvest paddy stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana.

Under the centre's air pollution control plan, all emergency measures, including a ban on polluting trucks, commercial four-wheelers, and all types of construction, has to be initiated and enforced in the NCR if the AQI crosses the 450-mark.

