Delhi School Holiday Announced For Two Days Due Poor AQI, Check Details Here

Delhi Schools Holiday: As per latest updates, all the private and government schools in Delhi will remain closed for two days. The schools will remain closed due to the rising pollution levels in the capital. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made the announcements regarding the closing of schools on twitter, after an official announcement was made asking schools to consider shifting to online mode amid rising pollution levels. According to reports however, schools will remain open for teachers and staff members.

Although the schools are closed for the Delhi region today (November 3) and tomorrow (November 4) 2023, an announcement regarding the schools for the NCR region is yet awaited.

In light of the rising pollution levels, all govt and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 2 days — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 2, 2023

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated that amidst the rising pollution and deteriorating air quality, the next 15 days will be crucial. According to the media, the minister mentioned that as compared to earlier times, the situation has become better although experts state that the next 15 days will be crucial. He further added that the government is working on how to cut the courses and the cause of air pollution in the city. The minister has called for cooperation between the central and the state governments.

The Environment Minister has also called for a meeting today to discuss the implementation of stage 3 Graded Response Action Plan.

The air quality index of the national capital was in a very poor category for the fifth day in a row with an Air Quality Index of 346. The AQIrecorded for October 31 was 322 and November 1 was 327.

