Noida Schools Switch To Online Mode, Outdoor Activities On Hold

Noida Air Pollution: With rising air pollution in the Delhi NCR region, several schools have stopped all their outdoor activities while others have also announced that the classes will be switching to online mode over health concerns of students amidst decreasing air quality.

According to reports, outdoor activities including sports activities and the morning assembly have been put on hold or moved indoors at many of the schools in the Noida region. A few of the schools have also started to call off events including annual sports day and inter-school competitions which were scheduled to be conducted this week after careful consideration of the hazardous haze that is currently enveloping the region.

As per reports, one of the school authorities in Noida has stated that for the last two days, all school outdoor activities have been stopped and shifted to the indoor auditorium as a precaution for students amidst high pollution levels in the city. A decision on closing schools will be made after the district administration issues an order.

Schools in the district have however stated that classes will be shifted to the online mode. Classes for students will be conducted online expected for class 11 and 12 students.

Delhi Schools Closed Until November 10

Delhi Education Minister Atishi has announced the schools in the national capital will remain closed until November 10, 2023. The decision has been taken over the poor Air Quality Index (AQI) measured in the city. Students from classes 6 to 12 are also being given the option to shift to online classes as per their preference. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had earlier announced school holidays on November 3 and 4 due to the rising pollution levels in the city.

