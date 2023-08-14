Himachal Pradesh Schools Closed Today, Yellow Alert Issued Due to Heavy Rains PG Exams Cancelled

HP Rains, Schools Closed: Due to the continuous rainfall received in Himachal Pradesh, the state government has cancelled the HP University postgraduate exams to be held today, August 14, 2023.

According to the order issued, Himachal Pradesh University has cancelled all the ongoing examinations for the postgraduate classes including B.Ed exams which are scheduled to be conducted on August 14, 2023, due to heavy rainfall in the state. The local MeT station has issued a yellow alert warning heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, and lightning in isolated areas from August 14 to 17, 2023 while a wet spell has been predicted until August 19, 2023 in the state.

Exams Cancelled Considering Safety of Students

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sikhu has also announced the decision to cancel the exams considering the safety of the students in the weather. The education secretary has issued a notification to close all government and private schools and colleges on August 14, 2023.

The notification issued states that considering the continuous rainfall received in the state and the safety and security of the students, the government of Himachal Pradesh has ordered to keep all schools and colleges, both government and private closed on August 14, 2023.

The order was issued after CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu took into consideration the feedback from District Collectors regarding the damage caused by the heavy rains in the district. Information was also given regarding the closure of road routes and the damage caused by landslides.

The CM has also instructed the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, and the District Collectors to keep a close watch on the situation created due to the heavy rains in the region. The administrative staff has also been alerted to maintain smooth arrangements for roads, electricity, and water.

